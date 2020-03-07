Woman who stole thousands from 97-year-old with dementia now owns lavish Toronto condo
A woman who took large sums of money from a 97-year-old woman who suffers from dementia now owns a waterfront cottage which a neighbour claimed is worth up to $1 million.
Theresa Gardiner, who is 73-years-old, said she took $78,000 from the woman because she needed the money according to CBC News. She took the money from then, 95-year-old, Christine Fisher’s accounts from April to August of 2018. Gardiner even wrote herself a check worth $20,000 as she had power of attorney for the woman.
Gardiner was charged with six counts of theft by police in July 2019 though they were withdrawn by the Crown in November after Gardiner paid $20,000 in restitution. The Crown noted that it was “duty-bound to withdraw … if there is no reasonable prospect of conviction.”
According to critics, a flaw in the system was exposed by the case because no protocol is in place to monitor people with power of attorney. The cases also tend not to hold up because victims are often unwilling or do not have the ability to testify.
Gardiner said that the two have known each other for 50 years and she started to help Fisher in 2016 as she began suffering from dementia.
In June 2017, Fisher gave power of attorney to Gardiner. Gardiner claimed that Fisher wanted the $78,000 to go to her and added that she needed it because she had a terminally ill husband.
“It was through my husband’s health situation, and Chris knew that, too,” Gardiner said. “She knew my husband was very sick.”
Property records indicate that Gardiner has two properties including a Toronto condo and a cottage in Port Albert, Ontario. She took a mortgage of $150,000 out for the Toronto property in January.
Gardiner had owned the cottage since the 90s and it used to be her husband’s family home. Records indicate that they took out a $100,000 mortgage on the home in 2000. She became the sole owner of the cottage after her husband’s death in 2019.
Gardiner’s Neighbour of 20 years, Allison McElhone noted, “It is a gorgeous spot.”
McElhone added that she heard Gardiner having a discussion about selling the cottage.
“I personally know somebody who said ‘Just name your price’ and at that point they were talking between $800,000 and $1 million,” McElhone said.
McElhone read about Gardiner’s actions earlier this week. “Everybody’s jaw dropped when the article first came out … Port Albert is an extremely small town so everybody’s talking about it.”
Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus
The famous Mexican brewer Corona is taking a serious hit in the last quarter due to the similarity of their name to that of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of thousands worldwide. The brewer is facing the steepest decline in quarterly profits in more than a decade, claiming over $225 million in lost profit since the outbreak began.
USA Today reported last month that Google searches for “Corona beer virus” and “beer virus” spiked in the US amid other searches related to “coronavirus symptoms,” an increase of 1,050 percent according to The Evening Standard.
Corona is brewed by the world’s biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev). They are also the company behind brands like Budweiser and Stella Artois.
The company predicted that their earnings would drop by about 10 percent after the virus first began, seeing the first slump for demand in China. The drop also coincided with the advent of the Chinese New Year, which furthered the blow by sending company shares down by 8 percent.
The Belgium-based group said: “The impact of the COVID-19 virus outbreak on our business continues to evolve. The outbreak has led to a significant decline in demand in China in both on-premise and in-home channels. Additionally, demand during the Chinese New Year was lower than in previous years as it coincided with the beginning of this outbreak.”
AB InBev estimates the earnings hit across China after seeing around $375 million in sales lost just since January 2020 due to COVID-19.
Two Ontario men arrested for poisoning homeowner's animals after break and enter
Two men have been arrested by the Essex County OPP after allegedly breaking into a house in Tecumseh and poisoning the owner’s dogs, according to the Windsor Star.
The incident took place on December 23 and the homeowner returned to the house as a car was fleeing the scene according to police. Shortly after, the family realized that the house had been ransacked and some of their possessions had been stolen.
“In addition, the family’s two dogs appeared to have been poisoned requiring urgent medical assistance,” said police.
Footage of the incident was released by investigators, which eventually led to the arrests.
The men are 33-year-old Bryan Hands of Essex and 35-year-old Corey Ryan of windsor.
Hands is being charged with take auto without consent, break and enter and two counts of cruelty to animals.
Ryan is being charged with take auto without consent, break and enter, three counts of fail to comply with a court order and two counts of cruelty to animals.
The two men are still in custody.
Food and tools among items stolen from Ontario foodbank
Food and tools were among the items stolen from a foodbank in Windsor over the weekend, causing the organization to close on Monday.
Footage of the incident was posted by the Windsor Family Homes and Community Partnership.
“They cleared out a ton of food,” they said in the Facebook post.
According to footage from the security camera, the break-in took place around Saturday, early in the morning. CTV News reported that the building is located at 900 Howard Ave.
An investigation is underway by the Windsor police.
The organization says that they have made the video footage public “in hopes that someone can help us identify the people who would rob a charitable organization.”
WATCH: Two 'porch pirates' steal package from Toronto home
Many cases of missing parcels have been taking place around Canada this year as the holiday season approaches. A new incident occurred yesterday in Toronto around 4:30 in the Upper Beaches area. The suspects include a woman and a possible child/teen.
These types of thieves are often referred to as “porch pirates.”
This homeowner is Kim C. who was home at the time of the incident. Footage shows the two people approaching the house. It’s hard to tell from the video alone but the suspects appear to be a woman and a child/teenager or two women.
One woman waits on the sidewalk while the other person walks up to the porch and takes the cardboard package. They can then be seen casually leaving the scene.
In another case in July, a Leslieville homeowner named Joe Rossi made a Facebook post about his own porch theft incident.
According to blogTO Rossi said, “As much as we need to support our local police, be vigilant, and lookout for our neighbours, this problem will not go away without proactive support and services to assist those in poverty and Torontonians with a drug addiction.”
The Post Millennial was in touch with Amazon spokesperson, Andrew Gouveia who provided us with the following list of information.
- The vast majority of deliveries make it to customers without issue.
- If something occurs, we work with customers directly to make it right. Amazon’s customer service is available 24/7 to help customers with any matters related to their package delivery.
- Amazon customers are able to track their packages on Amazon.ca and through their Amazon app after they have placed their order. https://www.amazon.ca/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=201514360
- Amazon Logistics Photo-On-Delivery is another feature we offer. It provides visual delivery confirmation, showing customers that their package was safely delivered and where.
- The Pickup Points delivery option allows customers to choose a Canada Post retail location as a shipping destination for your Amazon.ca orders. Instead of having a package delivered to their home or business address, customers can select a Pickup Point location and pick up your package at a time that’s convenient for them. For more information, visit:https://www.amazon.ca/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=201994450
The Post Millennial has written multiple stories on “porch pirates” and we have received some advice from police departments around Canada.
Had a Christmas package stolen from outside your home? Send your story to The Post Millennial reporter Sam McGriskin at [email protected]
