Woman plays violin while getting brain tumour removed 

A woman who had to undergo brain surgery played violin throughout the operation in hopes that it would prevent surgeons from damaging the part of her brain that controls the finer movements of her hands.
The surgery was recorded and shows Turner playing scales with her eyes shut while the operation is underway.
Dagmar Turner, a 53-year-old from the Isle of Wight, is a management consultant and passionate violinist according to Sky News.
“The violin is my passion,” said Turner. “I’ve been playing since I was 10 years old. The thought of losing my ability to play was heartbreaking.” said Turner.
Turner had a tumour removed at King’s College Hospital. Professor Keyoumars Ashkan, a consultant neurosurgeon at the hospital was the mastermind who came up with the idea, hoping to reduce the risk.
“This was the first time I’ve had a patient play an instrument,” he said.
“We managed to remove over 90% of the tumour, including all the areas suspicious of aggressive activity, while retaining full function in her left hand.”
The surgeons mapped her brain before opening her skull and then they asked her to play the violin while the tumour was removed.
Turner was very grateful afterwards to the surgeons for managing to preserve her ability to perform the violin.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Stripper falls two-storeys off pole, twerks it off
A Texan stripper took a tumble during her dance at a strip club recently. Genea Sky, fell 15-feet off the pole only to shake things off with a seamless recovery twerk, according to TMZ.
Sky was working at “gentleman’s” club in Texas when she seriously injured herself over the weekend. Sky hiked herself up the pole making it all the way to the two-story mark before she came crashing back down.
The fall looks pretty rough, and one would think she would have needed help getting back up, but instead she manages a slick recovery.
Genea Sky announced the details of the fall via her social media in the aftermath. Sky said she’d fractured her jaw, sprained her ankle and cracked some of her teeth. She also required stitches and will require some surgery.
A friend of the now viral stripper has started a GoFundMe campaign to help Genea to cover her medical expenses. The total goal is set at US$20,000 and has already managed to gain just over $13,000 so far.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Man goes viral after snoozing at Super Bowl
Where is the strangest place you’ve ever taken a nap? Do you think you could sneak in a few minutes at the Super Bowl? We know somebody who can, a video of a man sleeping at Sunday’s Super Bowl is going viral.
Karisa Maxwell, a Sporting News editor is responsible for capturing the footage of a man taking a snooze in his seat during Super Bowl LIV in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium according to Global News.
“Somehow, this man is sleeping through the Super Bowl,” Maxwell tweeted to her followers. “We’re still only in the first quarter.”
Seen leaning back against the stadium wall, the man is shown asleep in his seat, cross-legged with his mouth open. The man is surrounded by fans all up on their feet screaming and shouting for the game yet the man remained unfazed and unawake.
Maxwell asked her followers on Twitter whether or not she should take it upon herself to wake him up however a friend of the man came to wake him up after seeing the viral video himself.
“He just woke up,” Maxwell tweeted. “Oh no, should I tell him?”
Later, she wrote: “His friend is currently showing him the video. The whole section knows. WHAT DO I DO?!”
Footage of the rather expensive nap got people talking about the price of tickets this year which set a new record this year with an average resale value north of $6,400 USD according to CBS News.
“You gotta be rich to spend $1,500 plus on a Super Bowl ticket just to sleep at the game,” one user tweeted at Maxwell.
“My man just wanted some time away from his kids,” another person said.
Several people applauded the man for his impressive ability to get some shuteye amidst a stadium of roaring fans.
“No sleep mask. No earplugs. No weighted blanket. Pure talent,” wrote user Valerie Marissa Michaels, adding the hashtag #Respect.
One can only wonder if the man managed to snooze through the half time show with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez but as one Twitter user wrote, “Napping while watching football is very relatable to me,” one individual tweeted. “When you gotta nap, you gotta nap.”
Social Media