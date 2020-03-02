Woman loses sister and home in one night, receives surprise umbrella from ABC news
A Virginia woman is going through one of the hardest periods of her life after a horrific fire burnt down her childhood home. Even worse she lost her sister in a tragic car accident the same night.
To help the family grieve, the local ABC affiliate, ABC13 WSET, decided to step in and help the family in their time of familial strife—by giving them an umbrella.
ABC’s meteorologist drove down to Mary, who had lived in her now-smouldering home for over 40 years, having raised her five children in it, before it burnt down on February 24.
“I was in my living room and I smelled something burning,” she said. “It wasn’t too long before the fire department got here.”
After exiting the home, Mary learned that her sister died in a tragic accident only miles away from her home that same night, when she crashed into an oncoming pickup truck.
The umbrella wasn’t the idea of the ABC affiliate, though. As it turns out, Mary’s daughter reached out to the meteorologist informing him that they had lost an old family heirloom in the fire—their umbrella.
“We have (a new) umbrella and I’ve never actually signed one of these before, but you have your own ABC13 umbrella, to you, bringing you sunshine on a rainy day,” said meteorologist George Flickinger.
Mary described the situation was “rough.”
“It was rough to see my home burning up and then apparently that night my sister had passed away on her way to my house,” said Mary.
On the umbrella was a note that read, “Mary, bringing you sunshine on a rainy day!”
The cause of the fire is still not yet determined.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
There is no news today
Eighty-nine years ago to this day, BBC went on the air and reported the following: “There is no news.” Then they ran piano music for the rest of the news bulletin’s segment.
This would have been an upgrade on today’s mainstream Mueller Report coverage.
The media failed, and they are determined to ensure it never happens again. Not the failing part, just the part where you find out about it.
With morbid fascination, I watched CNN today. All my former TV pals were there: Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, even Jeffrey Toobin! It felt like I was attending some sort of messed-up class of 2016 reunion. They all dutifully pretended that the non-news event of the century was actually still a thing.
There was one moment in particular that caught my attention. It was in the midst of a discussion about Attorney General Barr’s press conference that addressed the Mueller Report.
CNN legal analyst Laura Coates declared that Barr was guilty of an “Oprah moment [by considering] the feelings of the President of the United States.” Everyone else chirped in that Barr was being favourable to the President, and how preposterous it was that Barr would refer to what then President-elect Trump faced as “unprecedented.” And besides, who cares about the feelings of the President?
They were referring to this moment when Barr quite effectively shut down a reporter for suggesting he was being “generous to the President.” When in fact he was being factually correct and conveying Mueller’s findings, not expressing an opinion.
You see, accurate descriptions are not very popular at CNN these days. It crystallized, for me, what the mainstream media has become—obsessed, craven, hoax-peddlers. And it didn’t have to be this way. As I’ve noted before, there are plenty of legitimate reasons to resist Trump and his policies. It’s almost as if they are too far gone to ever come back.
Trump just has this uncanny knack of making his enemies look foolish. To celebrate the Mueller release, Trump tweeted a Game of Thrones meme because of course he did.
It was the perfect moment for proud resister Judd Legum to pounce. “Innocent people don’t need memes,” he tweeted. A-ha! Now you’ve got him! Wait. What?
This is the kind of unnecessary and mortifying self-own that the anti-Trump crowd has become famous for. Again, it doesn’t have to be this way. You’re never going to out-troll the world’s greatest troll. Maybe find another way to resist?
I am not a Trump fan at all, and I don’t believe he is trustworthy. If I lived in the States, I would vote for a third party liberal or progressive option. But after watching CNN this morning, I have concluded that he is more trustworthy than the mainstream media.
Further, we should not lose sight of the fact that western governments, social media giants, and activists seem to be locked in to an alliance to censor, deplatform, and unperson anyone willing to speak the truth about them.
Now that it has been established once and for all that Trump and his campaign did not collude with Russia, that means the unexpected results of the 2016 election were the result of citizens in a free society making a choice for themselves.
Perhaps this is why Facebook wants to protect you from “harmful content,” Twitter wants a “healthy conversation,” activists want “safe spaces,” and politicians (very desperately) want to “safeguard” future elections.
Just today in Great Britain, the Facebook accounts of many far-right groups and individuals were permanently banned. Similar measures were recently taken in Canada and the United States. And we’ve already seen how such actions can lead to perfectly reasonable and mainstream conservative voices being silenced.
Meanwhile, progressive, liberal, and conservative voices like Glenn Greenwald, Alan Dershowitz, and Mollie Hemingway have all been smeared and libelled for being 100% correct about the Russiagate debacle.
There is a serious movement our there to shut you up, and it’s being done “for your own good.” Mainstream media doesn’t believe you can think for yourself, and they’re hellbent on not letting you by obscuring facts with biases.
If this movement is successful, then perhaps CNN won’t look so foolish in the future—not because they aren’t lying to you, but because you will have no way of knowing.
As was the case on April 18, 1930, there is no news today. But this time, the implications are much, much darker.
with files by Roberto Wakerell-Cruz
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Samsung's $2,607 foldable phones are breaking after one day
The newest fad trend seems to be off to a disappointing start.
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold phones which cost $2607 are reportedly breaking only one to two days after being sent out.
The phone itself is scheduled to be released on April 26th, but reviewers received early copies this week.
While the lacking durability of the phone is sure to cause a stir in the market, the overall design shows an exciting leap in terms of what our mobile phones will be capable of very soon.
The foldable phone can actively run three apps at once, and packs a large tablet-like screen, potentially opening the phone market to take on the entire tablet market.
Sometimes, phone companies make mistakes. It’s true, and it happens! It’s up to Samsung to own up to their mistake, and make their phones better.
We all remember when the iPhone 4 was released, right? The phone itself wasn’t making calls, and had poor reception.
When word got out to Steve Jobs, he responded in a way that most did not see coming. Jobs told the world and all of his product’s consumer that they were holding the phone wrong.
So it’s all in Samsung’s hands now to improve their product.
What do you think about these easy-to-break phones? Will you be spending one month’s worth of Toronto-area rent on it?
Join the conversation by commenting below!
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Powerful photos of Notre Dame from before, during, and after the fire
Yesterday, the world lost a true wonder of the world as Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral caught fire. Thankfully, firefighters were able to save the structure of the building, though there’s an immeasurable amount of history that has surely been lost.
Here, we take a look at some of the powerful photos surrounding Notre Dame from yesterday.
Just an hour before the fire, this photo was taken of a father swining around his daughter in a touching photo. The photographer of this photo Brooke Windsor had captured a lovely moment between the two, and considered going up to the pair and sending them the photos.
After the fire, the photographer took to Twitter to locate the father.
Photos captured from across Paris tell an incredible, tragic story.
The gravity of the situation truly did not set in until hours after, as the world watched and wondered what would happen to the famous cathedral.
The iconic spire was sadly not spared from the fire’s destruction, as the heartbreaking moment when it fell was captured from many angles.
What will surely be remembered as an iconic moment, firefighters entered the cathedral to the sight of the cross, still standing
Fortunately, there were no deaths from the fire, though one firefighter was the victim of serious burns.
As France and the world mourns, we will now have to stand back and watch to see what happens.
It was a loss for not just the Christian world, but a loss for the world, period. For Catholics out there that felt pain watching a historic church burn, I try to remind you: In the Bible the word “church” is a translation of the Greek word ekklesia.
Ekklesia means “a calling out.” The Bible never refers to a building or meeting place, but always to people, the ones “called out” of the world’s society by God calling them into His service. The Church of the Bible is not a building, no matter how immaculate. A church is wherever people worship, and a community bonded in faith will survive through any tragedy.
What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.
Social Media