Woman arrested for racist Facebook comments apologizes to Indigenous Canadians
A northern Manitoba woman who was arrested for Facebook comments made against Indigenous people is now asking for the public’s forgiveness.
Destine Spiller, of The Pas, Manitoba, wrote an apology at her mediation circle on Thursday in The Pas, reading the letter to First Nation leaders and elders. According to the Canadian Press, the group “held hands, cried and prayed together.”
“I uttered the statements out of anger and realized too late that these comments were hurtful,” said Spiller. “I have over and over wished I could take the statements back.”
Spiller was one of two women arrested for comments made on the social media platform in 2018 that were considered threatening, and a possible incitement of hatred.
The racist comment came after a comment on a photo of her vandalized vehicle in Flin Flon, Manitoba. Spiller reportedly commented that there should be a “shoot an Indian day” to curb crime, stating that she was going to “kill some Indians when I get home.”
Spiller subsequently lost her job at a Flin Flon hair salon, as the comments were shared hundreds of times across Facebook.
The two women were not charged for their crimes, and instead, were given to the Restorative Justice Centre which set up mediation circles over a year’s time for Spiller and the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, a northern-Manitoban First Nations group.
Opaskwayak Cree Nation leader Christian Sinclair says he believes it’s the first time the circle has been used for a non-Indigenous person.
“We can deal with this business in a way that people come out of it feeling better about themselves, about justice being served in that context,” Sinclair said. “We are all learning and are all human beings at the end of this day and we have to live in this world together.”
The circles are used for more educational and rehabilitation rather than incarceration.
“(It was) through a First Nations lens as opposed to the European justice system that’s about punitive approaches,” he explained.
“It becomes an opportunity of doing justice in a new way where it truly is restorative. Nobody came out of there feeling punished or ashamed. It was about making everybody a better person going forward.”
Spiller now has a year to meet several conditions based on Cree laws, and will have to write a formal apology, as well as an essay on Indigenous issues.
“You can be assured that I have learned a very valuable life lesson and will remember it for the rest of my life,” said Spiller.
Missing Manitoban with alleged neo-Nazi ties, arrested by FBI
An Canadian army reservist who went missing was arrested in the United States. The Manitoba man allegedly has connections to a neo-Nazi group.
Patrik Mathews arrest was confirmed by the FBI. The 27 year old was arrested in Delaware and has been charged with possession of a gun and ammunition along with “being an alien” an FBI statement reported.
Global News reported that his associates, 33-year-old William Garfield Bilbrough IV and 19-year-old Brian Mark Lemley Jr. received charges of “transporting and harbouring aliens” as well as conspiracy to do so.
Firearms charges were also laid on Lemly who used to be a cavalry scout for the U.S. Army.
According to an affidavit, Mathews crossed the U.S. border on August 19, 2019 and the other two men came to pick him up on August 30.
The group that the men are allegedly a part of is called The Base. According to the FBI The Base is a “racially motivated violent extremist group.”
A Statement released by the FBI said, “According to the criminal complaint, within The Base’s encrypted chat rooms, members have discussed, among other things, recruitment, creating a white ethno-state, committing acts of violence against minority communities (including African-Americans and Jewish-Americans), the organization’s military-style training camps, and ways to make improvised explosive devices.”
The Winnipeg Free Press had been investigating Mathews and released information that he may be involved with The Base. He went missing shortly after the information was released.
According to Global News, Mathews was previously a part of the 38 Brigade Group in Winnipeg and reached the rank of master corporal. He was a combat engineer.
The RCMP let the public know that they have been informed of Mathews arrest.
An RCMP spokesperson said, “We work closely with our international partners and maintain strong relationships with law enforcement agencies around the world.”
“The RCMP does not comment on investigations being conducted by other countries and therefore we have no further comment.”
The men are scheduled to be in court this Thursday in Greenbelt, Md.
VIA passenger train derails south of Manitoba
A VIA Rail passenger train has been derailed in Manitoba.
According to the Manitoba RCMP, the VIA train derailed in the area of PR 350 at Road 73 N, with 12 people on board.
While some onboard have been injured, the RCMP has reported that none of them are serious.
According to the CBC, VIA Rail has confirmed that train 692 derailed “due to an unexpected incident.”
The cause of the derailment is now also under investigation.
Liberals announce carbon-tax rebate decrease for four provinces
The Trudeau government has announced their decision to decrease carbon tax rebates in three provinces that have opted to not adopt the federal government’s pricing requirements.
The Liberal government has also decided to add Alberta into that group, as the United Conservative Party had previously repealed carbon tax laws put into place by the former NDP government.
Saskatchewan will be subjected to the largest drop in rebates, as a family of four will qualify for just $809 in rebates in 2020, down nearly $100 from the $903 figure that was once projected by the federal Finance Department.
Ontario’s rebates will also drop, though only by a few bucks—from $451 to $448 for a family of four, while families in Manitoba will see a $13 decrease, receiving $486.
A family of four in Alberta will receive a rebate of $888 in 2020.
Despite the drops, the sitting Liberal government insists that most households will be receiving more money through the rebates than they will be paying into the carbon tax.
The following is a complete list of the rebate amounts for individuals and families by province in 2020, according to government data, as outlined by the Canadian Press.
Ontario:
Single adult or first adult in a couple – $224
Second adult in a couple or first child of a single parent – $112
Each child under 18 – $56
Baseline amount for a family of four – $448
Manitoba
Single adult or first adult in a couple – $243
Second adult in a couple or first child of a single parent – $121
Each child under 18 – $61
Baseline amount for a family of four – $486
Saskatchewan:
Single adult or first adult in a couple – $405
Second adult in a couple or first child of a single parent – $202
Each child under 18 – $101
Baseline amount for a family of four – $809
Alberta:
Single adult or first adult in a couple – $444
Second adult in a couple or first child of a single parent – $222
Each child under 18 – $111
Baseline amount for a family of four – $888
Penalties for impaired driving increase in Manitoba today
Drinking and driving will have more consequences in Manitoba going forward.
The province has put into effect new rules through amendments to the Highway Traffic Act were drivers who register between .05 to .079, which is just under the legal limit, will lose their vehicle for three days and receive fines up starting at $400 for the first violation.
Drivers will be referred to the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba (AFM) program if there have been two or more violations within a decade.
Drivers who cross the fail level (blood alcohol content at or over 0.08) will face an automatic fine of $700, roadies license suspension for three months, and will have to use an interlock for the period of a year.
According to Justice Minister Cliff Cullen, law enforcement will be able to proceed with criminal charges if warranted.
