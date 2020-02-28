Winnipeg teacher charged with sexual assault of student
Winnipeg police have charged a 27-year-old female teacher with sexual eploitation, sexual assault and supplying liquor to a minor on Thursday.
The woman taught at a Grant Park High School in Winnipeg high and the victim was a 16-year-old student at the school. The incident occured between between Dec. 1, 2019 and Feb. 8, 2020 according to police.
The suspect was released on a release order with conditions that include:
- No contact or communication with the victim;
- No possessing or accessing any device that can connect to the internet;
- No direct or indirect contact with anyone under the age of 18; and
- No seeking, obtaining or continuing employment or becoming a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority over a person under 18 years of age.
The charges have yet to be been tested in court, according to CTV News.
“WSD is cooperating fully with the police and we have nothing further to add to the police statement on the investigation,” said in a statement released by the Winnipeg School Division.
Vandals spray-paint 'KKKanada' and 'F**k RCMP' on statue and buildings
Vandals have spray-painted several buildings in Winnipeg during Tuesday night. The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the local RCMP Headquarters and Liberal MP Dan Vandal’s office. All of the messages were pointed towards the ongoing protests of the proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline.
Liberal MP Dan Vandal’s office had the phrases “Stolen land,” “Shut down KKKanada” and “land back” all written in graffiti .
The RCMP monument dedicated to mounties who’d died in the line of duty was also vandalized with the words “F–k RCMP”. The monument is located outside the RCMP “D” Division headquarters on Portage Avenue.
The monument was erected in 1998 and cost $100,000, of the money was raised through fundraising and by employee donations.
RCMP spokesperson, Sgt. Paul Manaigre described the general reaction of the officers as shocked after seeing the defaced monument. “Anger sets in afterwards,” he said.
“We understand … if you want to send a message. But I’m not sure why you would want to target a monument that honours those that gave their lives for the people in this province.”
“It’s upsetting,” he said.
All three acts of vandalism are being investigated as related incidents according to Winnipeg police spokesman Rob Carver. Winnipeg police will be taking on the case with the help of security footage provided by the RCMP. Carver has yet to name any suspects in the case, according to CBC.
The vandalism could potentially be a response to the 10 protestors arrested near Belleville, Ont. on Monday at a rail blockade.
“I do know the group Indigenous Youth and Allies for Wet’suwet’en only [acts] out of a place of peace and love for the land and land protectors,” wrote a member of the Winnipeg group that supports the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.
The Canadian Museum for Human Rights had the question, “Is this the future you want?” graffitied on the wall in red paint.
“To be honest, my first instinct was a little of blood boils,” he said. “But our mandate is to cultivate reflection, and as we think about it, I think this is a reflection of a very important conversation that is going on in Canada,” said John Young, the museum’s chief executive officer.
“This is something that we need to wrestle with better as Canadians, the realities of colonization,” he said.
“I don’t condone graffiti, but I think … we need to recognize this is an effort to make expression.”
Graffiti painted on Liberal MP Vandal’s office read, “stolen land,” “U fail us” and “do better.” Vandal is the federal minister of Northern Affairs.
“It’s disappointing when that happens, because the way out of this issue is through dialogue — not vandalizing something or violence,” he said. Vandal is also the minister of Northern Affairs. “We need to talk to one another, and we need to set the right stage and the right table for that.”
President of the Manitoba Metis Federation, David Chartrand, said in a written statement that he was saddened by the graffiti although not surprised.
“I challenge the people who did this, to think how they would feel if someone broke into a graveyard at night and did this to a relative’s headstone or gravesite,” he wrote.
“People who commit violent acts and vandalize property will never represent nor receive support from the Métis Nation or other democratically elected Indigenous governments.”
Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls
PornHub, owned by Canadian media conglomerate MindGeek, has a massive social media presence aimed at youth. Its viral advertisements champion the company’s humanitarianism, environmental consciousness, and just seem to press all the right buttons for the millennial and zoomer audience it tries to corral to its website.
But what are they seeing once they arrive?
Activist Laila Mickelwait, Director of Abolition at Exodus Cry, has been documenting illegal, violent, and dehumanizing content on PornHub, and believes PornHub is complicit in “sex trafficking.” She’s so convinced of it, she’s launched a petition calling on the Department of Justice to hold PornHub’s executives accountable for it.
As of the publication of this article, over 110,000 people have signed their agreement.
“The content contained in the videos it streams are mostly aggressive, violent, degrading, abusive sex acts. In fact peer reviewed research found that 88% of mainstream internet porn features aggression.” Mickelwait told The Post Millennial.
On Feb. 10, Mickelwait exposed PornHub for “verifying” a 15-year old girl found to have been the victim of kidnapping, more than 50 videos of her being sexually assaulted uploaded. The girl was identified after the videos were found by her own mother.
PornHub is currently in an apparent scramble to scrub the evidence which suggests they would have had knowledge of the girl’s existence on their platform.
On Feb.16, Mickelwait called to attention the harrowing story of another woman whose sexual assault also ended up on PornHub’s platform. Rose Kalemba alleges she was 14 years old when videos of her being sexually assaulted were posted to PornHub, and that emails to the site begging for their removal went unanswered.
Kalemba’s account is similar to that of Nicole Addimando, who was recently sentenced to 19 years in prison for shooting her ex-boyfriend, a desperate action she claimed came after years of abuse and torment. Some of Addimando’s sexual abuse had been uploaded to the PornHub platform. Her sentencing has caused a shockwave of outrage across the country.
These shocking revelations come just months after PornHub was lambasted for partnering with Girls Do Porn, a production company which was found to be manipulating, exploiting, and abusing dozens of women. Even after women came forward and recounted horrific ordeals of over 100 actresses, PornHub only removed certain videos belonging to the production company, continuing to profit off of their content.
It wasn’t until the US Government indicted the producers of Girls Do Porn on sex trafficking charges that PornHub finally deleted the content in full. One of the owners was also indicted on child pornography charges in relation to actresses used for Girls Do Porn.
Through her activism, Laila Mickelwait has discovered that PornHub does not have any preventative measures in place to ensure the porn published on its platform is not utilizing minors or individuals who are not consenting or being trafficked. With just an email address and a photo–anyone can get “verified” by PornHub.
“Pornhub allows anyone to upload porn with just an email address, they do not require age or consent verification, therefore there is no way to know if what is being seen on the site are instances of rape, trafficking and exploitation of minors.” Mickelwait says.
This extreme depravity is not uniquely limited to PornHub. It appears to be inherent in the genre itself.
In November of 2019, XVideos, the 2nd largest pornography website on the internet and 67th most visited website in the world, hosted a video depicting the rape and murder of Dr. Priyanka Reddy, a 29 year-old veterinarian from the Hyderabad province of India.
Reddy was sexually assaulted by multiple men as she left work, doused in gasoline, and burned alive. The video of her ordeal was trending on XVideos for weeks, prompting outrage and a petition to ban pornography in India.
XVideos did not release a statement on Reddy’s death, and has not rescinded the profit earned through the viewing of Reddy’s rape and murder on their platform.
Neither PornHub nor XVideos responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.
Toronto private schools ask children to stay home after coronavirus threat
Two private schools in the Greater Toronto Area have made it aware that some parents were on the same flight as the Ontario patient who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to CTV News.
Since coronavirus was brought to the attention of the Western public last week, there has been a great deal of panic around the spreading of the virus. Originally starting in Wuhan, China, the disease has now spread to Canada—with two confirmed cases.
Since then, two private schools in Ontario have asked parents to not send their children to school if they have recently travelled to China. One school, named Richmond Hill Montessori School, has asked children to stay at home for at least 15 days.
In an “emergency order,” the school asked that parents “kindly note, the same 15-day quarantine applies to any RHMS family who may have come in contact with individuals travelling to Toronto from China or any other countries or cities to be known to have confirmed novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) cases.”
Another Montessori has also sent a message to parents, asking them to quarantine “themselves for the recommended 14-day period to ensure the safety of themselves and others.”
It is unclear whether any of the parents have been affected.
Jessica Yaniv threatened with legal action over sex assault accusation
Canadian trans activist Jessica Yaniv has been threatened with legal action after telling her Twitter followers that The Post Millennial‘s Amy Eileen Hamm sexually assaulted her. So to avoid this, Yaniv must issue a full public apology and retract her statement immediately.
The original incident occurred on January 15th, in which Yaniv accused Hamm on twitter of sexually assaulting her in the courthouse. Yaniv described the incident as “vicious,” stating that she had to seek out a rape crisis centre.
The legal letter that was sent to Yaniv after this incident, stated that “Ms. Hamm intends to commence legal action against you. Your lies have publicly damaged her. She has suffered embarrassment and humiliation … you are much larger and more psychically imposing, dwarfing her psychically.”
The letter went on to say, “We hereby demand a public apology and immediate retraction of your defamation … further harassment of Ms. Hamm will be met with immediate legal action.”
This letter will come as a blow to Yaniv who is currently facing other legal troubles. Yesterday, the trans activist was arrested and charged with assault after lashing out and smacking a Rebel Media commentator on camera.
Yaniv’s alleged assault of the Rebel Media commentator was outside a courthouse where she appeared in court on weapons charges, after revealing she owned a taser on Blaire White’s Youtube Channel.
