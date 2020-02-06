Wind turbine blades mostly heading to landfills
Tens of thousands of wind turbine blades are being taken down from their towers and brought to landfills across the US and Europe. The aging blades have been built to withstand hurricane-forces and as a result cannot be easily recycled, repurposed or crushed down. The blades must be first sawed into three pieces, small enough to be strapped to a flatbed eighteen-wheeler. A wind turbine’s blade is close in size to the wing of a Boeing 747 and sometimes larger, according to Bloomberg.
In the US about 8,000 blades will be removed annually over the next four years. In Europe, there will be about 3,800 coming down annually until 2022, according to BloombergNEF. They predict the problem is going to get worse as the installations of today are five times the size as the blades that are being recycled from the last decade.
There are a handful of landfills across America currently accepting them. Bob Cappadona is the chief operating officer for the North American unit of Paris-based Veolia Environnement SA.
“The wind turbine blade will be there, ultimately, forever,” he said. The company is searching for better ways to deal with the blades disposal. “Most landfills are considered a dry tomb. The last thing we want to do is create even more environmental challenges.”
Wind energy is one of the cheapest ways to use clean energy. Electricity is generated by the turbine blades that spin to power the generators. During the 1973 Arab oil embargo western countries were compelled to invent modern models of wind power in order to find an alternative to fossil fuels. New Hampshire was the first state to install a wind farm in 1980, California followed shortly after.
The US Congress passed a tax credit in 1992 to help manufacturers solve the problem of expensive and inefficient models, that at that time were spinning fast and low. Models were then redesigned to be much taller and more powerful.
Wind power is carbon-free and the majority of the turbine’s materials, about 85 percent are able to be recycled or reused with the exception of the blades. Some fibreglass blades are as long as a football field. Scientists are working to extract what resins from fibres they can in hopes of reusing some of the material in the future. In Europe, the blades are often burned in kilns but burning the fibreglass emits pollutants.
“We can process 99.9 percent of a blade and handle about 6,000 to 7,000 blades a year per plant,” said Global Fibreglass Solutions chief executive officer Don Lilly. “When we start to sell to more builders, we can take in a lot more of them. We’re just gearing up.”
Municipal and commercial landfills will continue to take the bulk of the waste until Fibreglass Solutions becomes more established. It is currently the safest and cheapest solution according to the American Wind Energy Association in Washington.
“Wind turbine blades at the end of their operational life are landfill-safe, unlike the waste from some other energy sources, and represent a small fraction of overall US municipal solid waste,” the group released in an email.
Ontario locals help stop nearly-completed wind farm from running due to danger to bats
The Environment Minister is closing a $200 million project by Nation Rise Wind Farm near Finch, Ontario. The Stormont County town windmill project was nearly complete with many of the planned 29 turbines already constructed. That came to an abrupt halt on Monday when Minister Jeff Yurek revoked the approval, citing a threat to the local bat population.
Several of the turbines were ready to begin generating power and the project had been previously approved by the Environmental Review Tribunal. Nation Rise Wind Farm is a subsidiary of the multinational EDP Renewables, their North American headquarters is in Texas.
“This was not an easy decision to make,” Yurek said in a press release. “While I agree with most of the conclusions of the tribunal, I disagree with the tribunal’s conclusions with respect to the degree of harm that will be caused to local bat species by the project.
“I am therefore altering the tribunal’s decision based on my conclusion that the project will cause serious and irreversible harm to bats, and I revoke the approval.”
The Environmental Tribunal held weeks-long hearings to look at objections to the project that covered a range of issues. It’s been a rather divisive issue in the community and the township has twice voted against being a “willing host” for the project.
There are a variety of reasons people complain about wind turbines in their community. The eye sore, the claim that vibrations caused by them bring on migraines, the price of real estate drops instantly and as well the effects on the local wildlife.
Yurek decision came seven months into the projects construction, telling EDP Renewables that he had the authority to “confirm, alter or revoke” the Environmental Review Tribunal’s approval, “as I consider in the public interest.” His reasoning was also based on the potential harm to the wildlife “in the context of the minimal contribution the project is likely to have on the electricity supply in Ontario.”
The tribunal had ruled such risks to the various bat populations were negligible.
The colonies of bats include big brown bats, hoary bats and little brown bats, which are on the Species at Risk Ontario List. The fear is that the bats will fly into the turbine blades. Yurek admits that one while one can’t know the full extent of the harm, it’s better to err on the side of caution.
“This power project has been very divisive for our community; now North Stormont can again be a good place to grow,” said Maragret Benke in a statement. a founding member of the grassroots organization Concerned Citizens of North Stormont. The group appealed the approval and reached out to the Minister for help.
In a statement provided to the Standard-Freeholder, EDP wrote. “This unprecedented decision means the (approval) that was issued by the minister’s own staff, defended by ministry legal counsel and subsequently ratified by the Environmental Review Tribunal is no longer in effect,” reads a statement from the company. “Decisions of this nature should be based on science and law, yet there was no expert testimony or evidence presented at the tribunal or to the minister that would provide a reasonable rationale for the minister’s decision.”
The issue of what risk the wind farm poses to bat populations was discussed at length during tribunal hearings held in Finch, in August of 2018.
