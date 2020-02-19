Will Andrew Yang change CNN or will it change him? 

After his run for Democratic nominee, Andrew Yang has been hired by CNN as a political commentator.
“I’m excited to join @CNN to help shed light on the election and the candidates’ experiences. Learned a lot these past months and am glad to contribute to the public discussion” he wrote on Twitter.
Yang’s candidacy was often referred to as a breath of fresh air in a Democratic field that emphasized ideology instead of the needs and concerns of Americans. His campaign was supported by many voters who considered themselves to be politically homeless, unable to get on board with either party platforms. CNN, however, is widely regarded as the opposite of a breath of fresh air. Joining CNN brings him closer to the establishment than ever before.
To Yang’s credit, his campaign was the only one that took seriously the concerns and effects of automation on the job market. CNN’s prior coverage of Yang was almost entirely about whether or not he was being underestimated as a candidate. This appears to be the first time the network has taken him seriously. Being a CNN talking head will allow him to address the many issues facing the Democratic nominees in their efforts to win the nomination. It will be interesting to see if he takes on the issue of CNN and its problematic coverage.
As the remaining candidates are joined by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg on the debate stage for the first time (thanks to recent rule changes that the DNC made in his favour), Yang will undoubtedly have a lot more speaking time than he ever did on stage.
Yang’s campaign had a certain energy to it, attracting a diverse number of unorthodox supporters from Dave Chappelle to Christina Hoff Sommers. Videos of him captioning New Yorker cartoons, or singing with a church choir, or his kids running up on stage seemingly oblivious to the crowd assembled to hear him speak harnessed a kind of meme-friendly vibe that spoke to young people and the disenfranchised.
It will be interesting to see if Yang carries the same vibe with him to CNN and provides actual fresh perspectives, or if he will, like most CNN commentators, simply recite DNC talking points. The unfortunate thing is that we will have to watch CNN to find out.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Joe Rogan endorsed Bernie Sanders, and that's a problem?
CNN has been accused of having a left-wing bias. They are biased, just as Fox News is biased. CNN acts as an extension of the DNC and Fox of the GOP. It would be nice if they would both just come out and say it but I doubt that day is coming anytime soon. Ask anybody at either network and they’ll tell you, their merely just objective journalist, desperate to uncover the truth and bring it to the people.
Recently, CNN wrote an article entitled, “Bernie Sanders draws criticism for touting Joe Rogan endorsement.” The article’s opening paragraph read, “Bernie Sanders is facing backlash from some Democrats after his campaign trumpeted an endorsement from comedian Joe Rogan, a popular podcast and YouTube talk show host with a history of making racist, homophobic and transphobic comments.”
What an introduction— I don’t know where to begin. They got his name and the fact that he is a popular podcast host correct, but even that is a massive understatement. Rogan averages 200 million podcast downloads per month: That doesn’t include his videos which are later posted on YouTube which is the service through which millions more view his content. He is on every single top ten list by every single service provider (i.e. Spotify, Apple etc). He is often in the number one position for downloads as well. Rogan is more than just popular.
As for the history of making racist, homophobic and transphobic comments, despite having a well-staffed research team, they’ve seemed to have had some trouble digging up anything particularly damming. They wrote that he is, “a divisive figure, who has said the N-word on his show and in 2013 questioned—using offensive language—whether a transgender MMA fighter should be able to compete against other women.” There you have it folks, classic Nazi. He questioned whether a transgender MMA fighter should be able to compete against other women.
This is 2020, we’re done questioning things and as for using the N-word, that is only ever to be spoken for the use of top billboard charting hit music. What I love about the quote too is that he used the word, no context whatsoever, just the fact that he used the word at all. Might said context be omitted because giving it would show that the subject matter permitted it? Because you and I both know damn well that if that word was placed within a full sentence that was in fact that of a true racist, they’d have given us the whole thing.
One thing that is worth noting is that Joe Rogan has done 1420 podcasts to date and they average a little over two hours in length each, with a rough total of 2880 hours of airtime. If you were to watch every single Joe Rogan podcast consecutively it would take about a third of a year. That is a lot of time to air out your opinions and all too much time to try and hide any. Given that CNN had that much primary resource material to hopefully nail Rogan on something, what they came up with is looking pretty weak.
One of the things Rogan’s fans like about him is that he doesn’t censor himself—he’s not opposed to having guests on with conflicting viewpoints.
Ironically enough, the article included the quote in which Rogan endorsed Sanders, “What Bernie stands for is a guy—look, you could dig up dirt on every single human being that’s ever existed if you catch them in their worst moment and you magnify those moments and you cut out everything else and you only display those moments. That said, you can’t find very many with Bernie. He’s been consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing, been the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from.”
That’s a powerful endorsement but what’s interesting about the quote is the first part where Rogan talks about isolating certain bad moments in one’s life and cutting out the rest which is precisely what CNN has chosen to do here.
Rogan first got his start in stand-up in the late eighties and was cast on several successful sitcoms through the nineties. He hosted the very popular reality TV show Fear Factor. He is a host and commentator for the UFC and has been since 1997. On top of his podcast he has also released multiple critically acclaimed stand-up specials via hate network Netflix. Of course, all such details haven’t been mentioned.
To suggest that Rogan is known for making racist, homophobic and transphobic comments is ridiculous. If that was the case it is highly unlikely that Sanders would have ever agreed to do his show in the first place. Rogan also interviewed Democratic nominees Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang, whom I suppose were somehow able to overcome his bigotry as well.
Rogan throws a lot of weight around in our contemporary culture, like him or not the numbers are there back that when Rogan says something, people listen. It would have been a godsend for any candidate, on either side of the political spectrum to receive an endorsement from him. I wonder how they might have reacted if it was Biden whom he endorsed? Because that is the real tell in the article when it comes to the bias of CNN. It’s not that they just have a left wing bias, it’s an establishment left wing bias.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WATCH: Smug CNN host Don Lemon can't stop laughing at Trump voters
Don Lemon, Former GOP strategist and never-Trumper Rich Wilson, and New York Times writer Wahahat Ali had quite the laugh Saturday night, at the expense of the southern and the uneducated.
A clip from over this past weekend has emerged of the three having a forced, but unscripted exchange on CNN after discussing reports that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “screamed and cursed” at a reporter, ordering her to point to Ukraine on a map.
That’s when Rich Wilson stepped in with a joke that left Don Lemon laughing for
“Look, he also knows deep in his heart that Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter U and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it. He knows that this is, you know, an administration defined by ignorance of the world, and so that’s partly him playing to their base and playing to their audience, you now, the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump, that wants to think that ‘Donald Trump’s the smart one, and y’all—y’all elitists are dumb.”
This joke, which left Lemon laughing for an entire 1 minute and 3 seconds and eventually wiping tears with a serviette on live television, eventually went to Ali contributing with a crude southern accent, mocking rednecks.
“You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling…your reading…knowing other countries…sipping your latte,” said Ali, before eventually apologizing for seemingly crossing a line.
Though online backlash was swift, the pundits felt no need to apologize, making a point not to. Ali posted to Twitter later, tweeting “Not going to apologize for it either. If you’re willing to believe and promote these absurd and dangerous lies, well, you deserve to be mocked for it.”
President Trump eventually retweeted the video, where Rick Wilson responded that “the most beautiful part of the entirely contrived phony bullshit outrage about that segment isn’t that I insulted the Maga demo. The best part is how they’re repeating the now-classic UCrane bit and amplifying a line that clearly made [Donald Trump] furious.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
CNN hates Bernie Sanders but they hate Project Veritas more
The days leading up to the latest CNN Democratic debate were undoubtedly stressful for Bernie Sanders as two new bombshell allegations concerning his presidential campaign arose. The first story claimed Sanders once made sexist remarks to Elizabeth Warren in a private meeting, while the latest story reveals footage of a salaried Bernie 2020 organizer advocating for political violence and terroristic acts. For strange reasons, one story is getting much more attention than the other.
The shocking footage came from Project Veritas, an undercover journalism group that’s exposed corruption and bias at CNN on numerous occasions. Sanders was already in the network’s crosshairs after Warren’s claim, and pressing this would’ve perhaps changed the flow of the entire debate. But an ongoing grudge seems to be preventing CNN from entertaining PV’s story, even if it can be used to help them sabotage Sanders’ campaign.
On Monday, the CNN piece made its way to the top of the headlines when Warren alleged Sanders once made sexist remarks to her at a private meeting in 2018. According to Warren’s claim verified only by herself, Sanders said that he didn’t believe a woman could win the presidency. So on Tuesday, the moderators came loaded with several items for Sanders on the sexism allegations, but any concerns of his radical field organizer managed to elude the debate.
Earlier that day, the footage was published, which shows Kyle Jurek, an organizer for Sanders’ 2020 election campaign advocating for assaulting police officers, burning down cities, murdering ideological opponents, and supporting gulags, among other things. Jurek’s claims involve the Sanders campaign directly and predict responses that will follow would he lose the election.
“If Bernie doesn’t get the nomination or it goes to a second round at the DNC Convention, f*cking Milwaukee will burn,” he stated.
Jurek continues: “The cops are gonna be the ones that are getting f*cking beaten in Milwaukee.”
He goes on to explain how the United States, like Nazi Germany, will have to spend billions of dollars re-educating Trump supporters, or “Nazis” as he calls them. According to Jurek, that’s what Bernie’s free-tuition proposal is all about — re-education of “Nazis.”
“Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their f*cking people to not be nazis. Like, we’re probably going to have to do the same f*cking thing here.” Jurek tells the journalist.
He continues: “That’s kind of what Bernie’s whole f*cking like “hey, free education for everybody!” because we’re going to have to teach you to not be a f*cking nazi.”
The Sanders campaign has yet to comment on any of the claims made by the salaried staff member.
But none of that was of interest to CNN or any of the moderators that night. In fact, over a week later, the story has not been mentioned or covered once by the network. You’d think a network still repeatedly claiming to be unbiased would entertain stories from all walks of journalism, not just the sources they like personally. Instead, they’ve doubled down on the sexism allegations that they grilled Sanders with on stage.
“Why did you say that?” Sanders was asked about the comment.
He responded: “Well, as a matter of fact, I didn’t say it.” followed by many reasons as to why the claims are invalid.
The moderator persisted: “Senator Sanders, I do want to be clear here. You’re saying that you never told Senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?”
“That’s correct,” he said.
Moderator Abby Phillips then redirected the question at Warren as if everything Sanders had just said vanished into thin air. She asked: “Senator Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” to which she replied, “I disagreed.” The pivot was so strikingly unfair and one-sided that it sparked a wave of laughter in the room and a sense of disbelief as to what just happened. Many anticipated Sanders to be then grilled about the footage, but it never happened.
So what happens whenever an attempt to smear a politician is backed by claims so absurd and unfair? For one, the sexism allegations haven’t hurt Sanders at all. In fact, they seem to have helped him substantially. Shortly after, Sanders announced that in the two days following the debate, he’d received more than 200,000 contributions totalling nearly $4 million. CNN’s smear backfired—badly.
They could’ve easily used Project Veritas’s story to their advantage on top of the sexism allegations to erode at Sanders’ campaign as a whole, but pride got in the way, and it ricocheted back at the network. After all, giving a few extra sympathy points to Sanders by accident will always be more virtuous in their eyes than taking conservative newsgroups seriously—especially ones that have unearthed dirt amongst them. To them, it’s not about truth; it’s about constituents.
By acknowledging the Sanders story, they now legitimize every CNN story from Veritas after chalking the group off as an anti-media organization. That can’t happen. Acting like Veritas doesn’t exist is the only path forward for the network despite other mainstream networks running the story. It sure does make you wonder how massive a story from Project Veritas would have to be for CNN to run it and take the group seriously, if any.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
CNN’s anti-Bernie bias shows establishment elites will stop at nothing to destroy outsiders
I’m no fan of Bernie Sanders.
The fact that he straight-up calls himself a socialist at least deserves credit for honesty, as most on the left won’t admit to it, but that doesn’t change the fact that socialism is an incredibly dangerous and destructive ideology.
That said, the way CNN has treated his candidacy is a disgrace.
In the last Democratic debate, CNN ran a story based on “sources” claiming that Sanders had told fellow Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren that “a woman couldn’t win.”
Bernie denied that claim repeatedly, and denied it again when he was asked about it at the debate. Yet, right after his denial, the CNN “moderator” asked Elizabeth Warren how she felt “when Bernie Sanders said a woman couldn’t win.”
CNN just flat-out ignored Sanders’ denial, choosing to side with one candidate against another and pretend that the unprovable claim of what Sanders supposedly said was somehow an iron-clad fact.
Additionally, CNN had been the network to push the story the most in the lead-up to the debate, making it seem like they were trying to keep it going to boost their own ratings, rather than actually just “report the news.”
The treatment of Sanders shows a clear anti-Bernie bias at CNN, and it’s reminiscent of the anti-Trump bias at the network.
Notably, while Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump are far apart on the political spectrum, there is some overlap in their willingness to condemn the corrupt system, represent what millions of previously-ignored Americans want, and “tell it like it is.”
Of course, that terrifies the establishment, so they try to destroy outsider candidates like Trump and Bernie.
At this point, it’s difficult to even consider CNN a news network. Instead, it’s a tool for the establishment elites to try and build a narrative to take down anyone who challenges the established order, and defeat anyone who starts to gain traction among millions of people who are fed-up with a system that wasn’t working for them.
And while Fox News gets attacked for being an “opinion network” rather than a news network, Fox actually has a much clearer delineation between facts and opinion. It’s pretty obvious when you’re watching a hard news segment on Fox, and it’s pretty obvious when you’re watching opinion. But on CNN, they pretend the whole thing is simply “news,” masquerading their clear bias as “covering events.”
So, the anti-Bernie bias at CNN is really part of a larger problem with much of the establishment media. It’s not about news. It’s about serving the elites at the expense of everyone else.
Social Media