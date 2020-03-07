Why the social justice movement demands absolute perfection
Vanessa Glavac has a psychology degree from the University of Guelph. This is the final article in a series on how the social justice movement uses the same manipulation strategies as cults. Read all the articles here.
There is a trope in pop culture, of an insecure overachiever who just wants to earn his father’s love. He will jump through hoops to please his father, but no matter what he does, nothing is ever enough. This is a good analogy for the cult manipulation strategy of Demand for Purity.
Demand for Purity means that cult members are required to achieve the impossible task of perfection. The assumption is that absolute purity is attainable–however, in reality, the cult knows that no one will ever be able to meet their impossible standards. This demand for purity isn’t about striving for an ideal, or continual self-improvement. This is about being set up for failure, being required to meet an impossible ideal and enduring endless guilt and shame when members inevitably cannot meet the expectations.
The result is a feeling of perpetual inadequacy. Cult members internalize their shame at being unable to meet the demand for purity.
In the social justice movement, one of the things that taints a member’s purity is the concept of “privilege”. People with higher levels of privilege due to their race/sex/sexuality are perpetually impure. In social justice, straight white men are the embodiment of privilege, and to hold privilege is to be morally tainted. The demand for purity is strongest for this group; these men are shamed not only for what they do, but for the very essence of who they are.
We can see this in the woke demands made on men. Men are shamed for everything from how they sit to wanting to talk a woman they find attractive.
Men who are competitive or stoic are told that they are toxic (“toxic masculinity”).
A man who wants to date a woman who is, well–a woman–is shamed for it. Doubly so if he’s seeking a woman who isn’t a prostitute. I sound hyperbolic, but the tweet below received 1,400 likes on twitter.
Sitting comfortably? Being competitive? Dating women? These things must be renounced, because the demand for purity is about making impossible demands that go against natural human desires. This limits the range of acceptable behaviours to a minimum, and instills in people a permanent sense of shame and inadequacy.
Psychiatrist Robert Lifton has studied these strategies in cults and totalitarian regimes such as China. In his book on brainwashing in China, he raises an additional point about the Demand for Purity, “The sense of guilt and the sense of shame become highly-valued: they are preferred forms of communication, objects of public competition, and the basis for eventual bonds between the individual and his totalist accusers.”
In the social justice movement, we can see this in the more and more extreme ways people try to renounce their privilege. Slate just published an article in their advice column with the title, “I’m a Heterosexual Woman Who’s Politically Opposed to Heterosexuality“. She wrote in to ask “Who do I date?”
If you’re straight, you’re privileged. And if you’re privileged, you’re impure. So what else to do other than publically renounce your sins?
Lifton explains that the cult member needs to see his impurities as coming from outside influences–the world outside of the cult. The cult member can then get some relief from his internal guilt by denouncing these outside influences. Lifton continues in his book, “The more guilty he feels, the greater his hatred, and the more threatening they seem. In this manner, the universal psychological tendency toward ‘projection’ is nourished and institutionalized, leading to mass hatreds, purges of heretics, and to political and religious holy wars.”
This brings us back to cancel culture, where cult members can gain love and respect by mobbing or doxxing anyone who steps out of line.
In sum–social justice demands total perfection from their members, but this is an impossible, overly restrictive task. This deep shame is internalized, but also publically broadcast in a sort of competition for who can express shame the best. Finally, this shame can be partially relieved by projecting it onto the enemies of the cult, and attacking them online.
This strategy works together with the other cult manipulation strategies. Social justice first asks you to imagine your life through the lens of the doctrine, while ignoring your perceptions. Then social justice tells you to speak their language, while controlling all information you consume. If you find a flaw in the movement’s logic, you’ll be told that you’re the problem, not social justice. If you step out of line, you’ll be shunned and blacklisted, and you’ll be deprived of all love and relief from your shame unless you too, join the mob and shame anyone who criticizes the movement.
As for deprogramming? Deprogrammers often say that the best way to get people out is to explain to cult members that they’ve been brainwashed. I hope this series helps.
The mobbing of Debbie Hayton
It is a well-known fact that the moment one steps out of line in their social group, consequences will inevitably occur.
However, in this age of social media, coupled with an increasingly aggressive progressive politics, “stepping out of line” now simply means speaking realities and truths that cause the slightest discomfort to the “group.” Consequences can often be dire.
Without question, a modern social line that is absolutely not to be crossed is that of sex and gender. Anything from expressing concerns about the safety and future of children being pressured into hormone therapy, to simply asserting the biological reality of differences in sex are met with immediate hostilities and extreme abuse.
Even being transgender or experiencing gender dysphoria is not a protection from the imminent cancellation that follows expressing a dangerous opinion such as “women are adult human females.”
Debbie Hayton, a high school teacher from Birmingham, England – and person who also happens to be transgender—was recently the subject of an extreme slurry of abuse from so-called “trans rights activists.”
Like apostates from religious cults, transgender people who speak sense and reason are often harassed, intimidated and abused.
While this certainly is not the first time Hayton has faced such treatment, Hayton’s most recent crime was calling into question BBC’s platforming of notorious British transgender activist Stephanie Hayden.
Like Jessica Yaniv, Hayden has a ready appetite for litigation when they do not immediately get their own way. As a self-styled lawyer, they have used their knowledge of the law to frighten and intimidate opponents who have settled out of court to avoid the stress of a hearing in front of a judge. The writer, Graham Linehan—creator of Father Ted and the IT crowd —was subjected to this treatment last year when he shared a Facebook post from a previous victim of Hayden’s behaviour.
To this, Linehan wanted to lend his voice. “Hayden is the perfect example of a fraudster using trans rights as a cover for their activities, and to escape scrutiny of their past. [Hayden is] also a frightening example of what happens when one group is said to be beyond criticism.” He says. “If self-ID ever passed, it would be a charter for opportunists like him to take advantage of the vulnerable and unwary.”
In a recent criminal case where a mother of two was arrested in front of her children and put on trial for misgendering and insulting Hayden, Hayden’s criminal past became public knowledge. Hayden had been before criminal courts on 11 occasions for 21 offences and had spent six months in prison for obtaining property deception. In 1999, Hayden had been convicted of an affray with a golf club.
Considering Hayden’s history of abusing the rights of others, Debbie Hayton took a view that Hayden was not a suitable guest to represent the transgender community and said so:
In normal society, that would be quite unremarkable. But it seems that we do not live in normal times.
In response to the conflicting opinions on guest selection, the BBC decided not include any transgender voices on the programme, and Hayden went on to threaten further legal action towards Hayton.
While Hayden is content to continue to chip away at whatever legitimacy the courts might have by using it as a personal nanny and emotional support system, others take to the dark underbelly of the internet to bark viciously.
Operating though anonymous profiles, they latch on to such action and take the threats to new levels. Unsolicited emails are the new poisoned pen letters – sinister in the extreme. After Hayden was deplatformed from BBC, Hayton began to receive disturbing emails from those who opposed Hayton’s opposition to Hayden’s appearance.
Others ditch the anonymity. However they choose to advertise themselves, the message is loud, clear, and proud: Conform or suffer the consequences.
The supreme irony is that the demands for conformity in the arena of trans rights come in the name of tolerance and progressivism.
But does this sound like a community that is open and inclusive, or one that is fearful and hostile? A community that not only shrieks #nodebate but actively tries to silence those who disagree?
YouTube influencer mobbed for speaking the truth about morbid obesity
The media’s efforts to glorify morbid obesity as “beauty” and the push for the so-called Health At Every Size (HAES) and body positivity movements have been met with resistance from fitness guru Jillian Michaels and others in the fitness scene. The latest influencer to take on the unhealthy lifestyle, Xiaxue, is now the subject of social media cancellation after she spoke out against the horrendous practice.
The popular Singaporean YouTuber and influencer, whose real name is Wendy Cheng, mocked the unhealthy standard after a post glorifying a morbidly obese model trended on Instagram.
“It’s one thing to be chubby or fat but this is way past that. Most morbidly obese people don’t live past 40. They gorge themselves with 30 burgers a day and when they inevitably get a clogged artery or diabetes taxpayers have to help foot their medical bills when their health conditions are entirely caused by their irresponsible behavior,” she wrote. “Disgusting. The morbidly obese (like this woman) should never have been seen as attractive because death and disease isn’t attractive full stop. Irresponsibility isn’t attractive.”
“Even when they die [they] need 3 [people] to carry the corpse please,” she joked. “Fucking stop glorifying this shit @instagram, shame on you.”
The post, which was widely reported by offended social justice activists, was deleted by Instagram for harassment. Fat activists are now mocking Xiaxue for undergoing plastic surgery and have called upon each other to report her account in an effort to suspend her.
Xiaxue has continued to call out morbid obesity in a series of posts and videos decrying the Instagram community’s double standards in enforcing its harassment policy. In screenshotted DMs, Xiaxue captured the vitriol sent to her by numerous social justice activists, many of which called her “fatphobic.”
“Skinny people die from stroke and diseases too lmao. I hope u die one day,” wrote one user named soft.sapphire.
Explaining herself, Xiaxue wrote that she wasn’t “fat shaming” anyone and that she was expressing concern about the glorification of morbid obesity.
“What concerns me is that the media is constantly glorifying morbid obesity, trying to say it’s perfectly attractive (which we all know it isn’t). It’s fine to have an eating disorder. But we don’t glorify anorexia as being sexy so why the other end of the spectrum? Both are really unhealthy,” she wrote. “If you see your friend get addicted to smoking which will slowly kill him will you tell him his lifestyle is perfectly acceptable and his behavior is beautiful? No, you tell him to stop or reduce. So why isn’t it OK to say that morbidly obese people should not obstinately be PROUD of their size and should do something about it?”
“It’s OK to love and accept someone whatever size they are, but being the rough size and shape of Jupiter should NOT be glorified,” Xiaxue continued. “If people cannot get the difference and think this is the same as fat shaming then so be it, I refuse to pretend that being so big you can’t even get out of bed and you can’t even wipe your own arse is fine and dandy because it’s disgusting and unhealthy.”
Xiaxue continued in a separate post: “Why is it my business and why must I be so mean? Why can’t I let these people be deluded and happy? Because I don’t think we should encourage obesity, which is a disease. I think people weighing 500lbs should go on a freaking diet instead of living in a delusion held up by enablers that the fatter they are the ‘braver’ they are and the more beautiful they are,” she said. “They need to know the truth and that is that people aren’t ‘fatphobic’ if they find obesity unattractive. It’s natural to want to breed with healthy people to ensure the survival of your kids. No matter how you try to drum the beauty of obesity into our minds, it will never work.”
“So stop lying to yourself. You are being selfish [because] you want to look kind online and feel good about being ‘nice.’ But your lies are harming people,” she concluded.
As I’ve previously written on Twitter, there’s no such thing as “fatphobia.” It’s just another one of those terms designed to pathologize the natural dislike of obesity as a form of mental illness—as if you’re abnormal for preferring fitness and health.
The postmodern left uses science-y sounding faux clinical terms designed to validate and normalize unhealthy lifestyles, degeneracy and inhumanity while disenfranchising decency as a “social construct”—as if what they promote aren’t social constructs from a counter-narrative.
There are firm biological foundations to preexisting social constructs—fitness primary among them. If you’re physically and/or mentally unfit, you’re a burden to society and everyone around you. Period.
Fitbit and Starbucks feel the wrath of rabid social justice warriors
Corporate marketing execs clamour to catch the next big trend and run with it. They want to sell an image, a lifestyle, and look compassionate and caring while they do it. That’s what makes Fitbit’s latest move so surprising, and Starbucks’ approach so predictable.
Fitness tracker Fitbit’s failure to fabricate gender categories for nonbinary females using the “female health tracker” engendered a freakout from Twitter user Lilo the Autistic Queer. She wanted the app to facilitate period tracking but didn’t fancy claiming femaleness to do it.
While Lilo is AFAB, otherwise known as “assigned female at birth,” or, simply, female, they (per pronouns in bio) consider themselves non-binary, meaning that they do not subscribe to the application of stereotypes on their person. They would like Fitbit to make this change to accommodate them.
Fitbit, however, declined.
Although one of the Developer Advocates did get the message, and promised to pass the request to erase women along to the menstrual health team.
The gender-critical set pushed back, saying that women should not be eliminated from the concept of menstruation. After all, menstruation is a function of the female reproductive system, without which, there would be no menstruation. Fitbit is a fitness tracker that primarily appeals to females.
Fitbit will just be the latest corporate entity to get swept up into this fiction that biological sex doesn’t exist and that we can choose our own gender. But Fitbit should beware that simply acquiescing to the gender-based demands doesn’t result in smooth sailing along a sexless sea.
Starbucks has also jumped into the gender identity fray. They launched an ad that shows a young person who is called Jemma by everyone, much to this person’s dismay (pronouns were not disclosed in the ad), until Jemma walks into a Starbucks, orders a coffee, and is asked their name. When they reply James, it is with relief, the idea being that James is the true name, and Jemma is a lie.
The ad was roundly loved on trans twitter, with users sharing their first time using their new names at Starbucks, and the joy it gave them to be recognized by barista and coffee giant alike. The ad is part of a partnership with Mermaids, a U.K. organization that advocates for transing youth. In further support, Starbucks will be selling limited-edition mermaid cookies to raise money for the group.
Of course, Starbucks employees have their own quibbles with their corporate trans advocacy. Namely, that the ad is a dishonest representation of Starbucks actual actions with regard to trans on the employment side. Buzzfeed News reports that trans employees have trouble with obtaining gender affirming surgeries, using their chosen as opposed to legal name on employment and payroll records and being outed as trans.
One Starbucks barista took to Twitter to out the hypocrisy of the marketing team going all-in on trans while leaving the shift managers in the dust.
Starbucks gave trans inclusion a shot in media, even winning the Diversity in Advertising Award for 2019, but no matter how inclusive they strive to be, it won’t be enough. Fitbit didn’t even try, and the only difference is they didn’t win an award for it.
Culture is truly confused if we think that corporate affirmation of our true selves is the kind of validation young people need. The truth is that there is no salvation in corporate marketing. We should not be striving to have major multinationals giving us deep and meaningful insight into our true selves. The Madison Avenue ad men of yore didn’t know us. They were wrong when they told us what expectations of masculinity and femininity we needed to meet. And the marketing folx are wrong now, they don’t care about the kids, they just want to sell them stuff, and they don’t care how they do it, they just pretend they do.
Social justice lunatics celebrate Jordan Peterson's struggles
Dr. Jordan B. Peterson’s personal troubles are celebrated by his detractors. After his daughter, Mikhaila Peterson, opened up about the difficulties her father faced during this past year, a torrent of ill-wishes were released to social media.
A data scientist, engineer and social justice activist had this to say: “do I think he deserves sympathy despite him not extending it to others? Also no.”
Peterson’s legacy is evident in just how many people have been helped by his work. His message is simple, to take charge of yourself and your life, to avoid being controlled by aimless desire, and if you don’t know where to start, begin by cleaning your room.
A professor of law and medicine at the University of Ottawa also prefers to show no sympathy. Here’s hoping he doesn’t teach ethics.
Peterson’s message is one that so many who hear it can relate to, and he’s travelled the world speaking to sold-out audiences. His views are rooted in western ideas, stem from our most ancient myths and legends, and embrace the Christian hero story of self-sacrifice as the ultimate strength.
A writer for the Toronto Guardian had this to say.
Some guy with the Twitter username “im nice” who fancies himself a comedian had this to say:
Peterson has been vilified by detractors in media and the public at large about as much as he has been praised. The reasons behind this are that people don’t like to hear that relativism is not the best way to live life. People who are mired in our contemporary driving philosophy of meaninglessness, that no one way to live is better than any other, that no one choice is a better or worse choice than another, don’t want to listen to someone who says that the hard work of life is worth doing.
Yet a podcaster, community organizer, and author from Quebec City wishes eternal damnation on Jordan Peterson.
Peterson says that the idea that we should accept ourselves as we are is misguided, because at our core, we’re all probably monsters. He brings up the genocides and massacres of the 20th century as proof, invoking the memoirs of concentration camp guards to show that any of us are capable of the most horrific of human actions. None of us are safe from our own worst, or best, impulses. He holds us all accountable to ourselves, to each other, and to the people we love. He speaks about marriage as a relationship that must be nurtured and tended, not abandoned. Peterson recommends that you don’t let your kids turn into unlikeable children.
Not everyone wished him harm, and some pushed back.
Through podcasts, books, speaking engagements, interviews, and YouTube videos, he talks about how essential it is that we each take on our own hero’s journey. He brings up the legend of King Arthur’s knights, recommending that we must seek our journey in the dark place—meaning we must face our fears, not so that we can overcome them, but so that we can know that we are afraid and act bravely in the face of those fears. One very real place where this approach can be made is in the face of addiction. There is perhaps nothing more difficult than kicking an addiction that has you in its teeth.
On addiction and physical dependence, Peterson can speak from experience. That he has this understanding makes his message that much stronger. How trite it is to hear from a teetotaller who has never touched a drop that we should give up the hard stuff. Where it has more power is coming from someone who has been there before us, whether they’ve beaten the addiction or not.
The calls for Peterson’s head on a spike came from the contemporary left, which is a movement that mirrors the heavy-handed vitriol that we used to see with the late 20th century right. This moralistic grandstanding on a foundation based entirely on narcissistic pleasure principles is eating itself. An ideology that purports to care for others only cares for those who adhere to the ideology. There is a growing intolerance for disagreement.
Peterson’s struggle to overcome benzodiazepines is so incredibly humanizing and real. It shows us that, in many ways, he is right. We are all capable of losing control, even those among us who are so great at guiding us how not to. Peterson’s all too human struggle can give the rest of us strength to know that we are not alone in ours. The identitarian, intolerant left could do well to face its demons, just as Peterson is facing his.
