Why are Republicans happier than Democrats? The answer is obvious
Every presidential cycle, we hear the same old cliché claim: “This is the most important election of our lifetime.” Let’s take a break from the political bludgeoning on which candidate is best, and let’s look at the American polis through a different lens.
Ever since the first survey in 1972 measuring the partisan happiness gap, Republicans have been found to be generally happier people, while Democrats routinely score on the lower side of the scale. The study found that Republicans are likely to have more friends, better health, and more likely to be married. Interestingly, Republicans like their communities better than Democrats, and they’re more likely to feel that individuals control their successes and failures, rather than outside forces determining their outcomes.
No one likes an awkward moment, but it’s time for a political intervention for our Democrat neighbours – and if not, the political violence and rapid descent into radicalism will deepen the rift between the left and right.
Intervention can be used to help a person through a difficult time in their life who may be dealing with an addiction. In this case, the liberal is a political addict, a slave to the church of liberalism. Interestingly, as institutions of higher learning are producing soft-minded lemmings that do not possess any marketable skills, the United States has become increasingly less religious and rapidly hyper-polarized.
These college-educated adults meander through life, attempting to find meaning with little exposure to the real world or with people that challenge their worldview. Is it really a surprise that they resort to protesting, chanting slogans in unison, and behaving no differently than herded sheep? It is clear, they seek security in the collective because they are incapable of facing the harsh reality of life independently.
The cradle of the left serves as a security blanket for their weakly cobbled coalitions of victims and the oppressed, lashing out when elections are lost Democratically. Believe it or not, liberal adults hosted crying parties on Trump’s electoral anniversary. If they weren’t so unstable and intolerant of political diversity, I’d feel sorry for them.
Consequently, their political beliefs have manifested into an unrelenting faith and cult-like behaviour. Their political allegiance has become the sole meaning in life, yielding a puritanical behaviour unlike their conservative counterparts, who for the most part, have jettisoned these rather unpleasant features. Oddly, as one party sheds their puritanism, the other dawns the coat of zealotry.
Not to mention, the left has quickly lost any remnants of a sense of humour, submerging us into a cancel culture with no place to vent, breathe or be real. If this continues, we’ll be subjected to the tyranny of the mob, fearful of authenticity, and rendering us indistinguishable between man and machine.
Liberals can protest in the streets chanting “down with the patriarchy,” yelling “white males are the root of all evil,” while destroying businesses, when conservatives speak at universities. While disregarding the irony in censoring controversial speakers at institutions of higher learning, liberals are given carte-blanche in their destructive behaviour, no different than a lazy parent who caves to the tantrum of their children. And so, these children are rewarded for their trained activism and obedience with a flattering interview after a window breaking Antifa escapade, as they sip their soy-based lattes.
The lefts violence toward their counterparts is a clear indication of how politics is consuming the individual, driving the collective head-on into the black hole of radicalism where nothing but the “party” matters.
A liberal protesting or loudly displaying their political activism is considered a patriot exercising their civic responsibility; however, a conservative wearing a MAGA hat in any liberal bastion would have to be a masochist. Why? He or she would be ridiculed and likely attacked within a block of their residence for wearing a hat that causes “emotional violence.”
This rhetoric is an example of the left using terms as political blunt weapons to intimidate Republicans into submission and groupthink. Ask yourself, is this how civil society should be? This political addiction has manifested itself into aggression towards fellow citizens.
Is it really surprising that Republicans are happier than their counterparts? These leftwing political sadists gain satisfaction correcting people’s pronouns, calling out (un)woke behaviour, or forcing nonbelievers to learn words that are non-existent in any dictionary.
Interestingly, this sounds like someone who is not only a political substance abuser, but someone who abuses their fellow comrades and Republican counterparts.
If you’re not convinced that the unbending obsession with politics for the left is disrupting civil society, personal relationships, and their own happiness, then why is it that Democrats are three times more likely to unfriend people on social media due to their political beliefs? The left is willing and compelled to destroy relationships to cut off people who think differently. They justify not only the violence, but the denial of service to MAGA supporters, and the public ridicule of those who think differently—only if they’re Republicans.
All of this is eerily similar to how the segregationist Democrats treated people who looked differently, demanding separate restaurants, schools, and exclusive communities to raise their families. And yes, they justified it back then.
According to Gallup, for nearly almost 20 years, Democrats have regularly ranked substantially lower than Republicans in their pride for America. The mania over party politics is so powerful and addictive to the left that the percentage of Democrats having pride in their country never surpassed Republicans and sharply dropped under this Republican president, Donald Trump.
Just as the left demands centralized and intrusive government, the trend suggests that the political philosophy for the left is so invasive and omnipotent that deviation is disallowed. Nothing else matters except the dogmatic submission to a vindictive and pessimistic political outlook that seeks to redistribute everything, even misery.
Furthermore, Republicans were more patriotic of their country compared to Democrats when Barack Obama was president, highlighting how party politics is the left’s centre of gravity in life. And believe me, although I wasn’t the biggest fan of Obama, I still loved my country. The party isn’t the be-all and end-all, other things do matter in life.
The sad thing is that I’m more than willing to share a table or maintain relationships with those who think differently than me. No matter left or right, I will always love my country, and I do not allow party politics to impact my patriotism or my relationships. The left does not, and if you still don’t believe me, I encourage a liberal to walk the streets with a MAGA hat for the day.
Maybe your fellow liberals will slap some sense into you.
WATCH: Phony Democrats use FAKE ACCENTS when speaking to southerners
A video of former Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg speaking in an odd southern drawl has some confused, as the small-town Indiana mayor had previously only spoken in his native midwestern twang (or Obama impression).
The video, which came from a CNN broadcast, shows Buttigieg emphasizing odd words to his southern crowd; but this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a Democratic Candidate “turn on” their southern charm for the sake of likability.
Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has a well-documented history of using different southern twangs when speaking to them.
In the video below, Clinton is caught using what some describe as an “AAVE” accent (African American Vernacular English) to a crowd in Selma, Alabama.
Though Clinton was a resident of Arkansas for two decades, the native New Yorker appears to have the ability to flick the switch when convenient.
The same can be said of controversial congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was caught using AAVE at the Al Sharpton dinner. Though the word “cringe” has been beaten to death, it’s the only word that comes to mind when watching AOC use it.
Pete Buttigieg drops out of Democratic race
Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has quit the race to become the nominee to run against President Donald Trump, according to the New York Times.
This, reportedly, had to do with the loss in South Carolina, particularly amongst black Democrats. This, however, may come as quite a shock, as Buttigieg had previously performed strongly in both Iowa and New Hampshire.
Buttigieg was the first openly gay major presidential candidate and at one point was considered a strong contender to beat frontrunner Bernie Sanders. Buttigieg was the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
Buttigieg could play kingmaker if the race comes down to the wire as he picked up delegates while in the contest.
The Democrats will lose in 2020. This is why.
Now forgive me, I may be a cis-gendered male, but between you and me, my political rhetoric swings both ways. Setting aside political leanings, I do not want to see any political party implode for the sake of national stability.
I’m not so mean that I wish to see the democrats veer off into political schizophrenia: a highly contagious mental disorder of a type involving a discontinuity between thought, feeling, and conduct, manifesting itself into a faulty reality. For far too long, the Democrats kicked the can down the road, and looming over the horizon on a collision course with the Left is a rude awakening.
It’s a come-to-Jesus moment that the establishment left refuses to accept; meanwhile, the Republican Party not only passed their identity crisis, but they are unanimously behind Trumpism at a staggering 90% support level. The left is experiencing a severe identity crisis and it was on high display during the recent Democratic debate. Not knowing whether to be moderate or socialist will cost them the election no matter which way they go, because a substantial group will be alienated during the gruelling nomination process. Against my better judgement, let’s peel the layers back and prep the democrats against the inevitable: Donald Trump will be re-elected
According to the most recent polling data aggregator, Real Clear Politics (RCP), a self-identified socialist who honeymooned in the Soviet Union is leading the pack nationally. Oh, did I mention he’s not even a registered democrat, only 4 in 10 Americans support socialism, and even his fellow Democrats don’t know how he’s going to pay for all his policies?
It gets better. Batter up on second is the 77-year-old former Vice-President Joe Biden—and he can barely hold the bat up.
In a virtual tie, the obscenely wealthy billionaire Mike Bloomberg has risen in the polls to third. Demonstrating a clear threat to all, Bloomberg provoked a massive frontal assault on his financial success by every candidate in the recent NBC debate. In the upside-down world where Bloomberg is unsuccessful in nearly all his endeavors, never held a private-sector job, never employed a single person, became a millionaire as a politician and wore Birkenstocks, he’d be Bernie Sanders, and absolutely adored.
Ranking third and pitching for the Cleveland Indians, we have Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is unaffiliated with any tribe. However, I heard she drives a Jeep Cherokee—it so happens to be a rental. In an alternative reality, she would be considered the only remaining person-of-colour (minority) standing on the democratic stage—the last of the Mohicans, if you will. But, in her infinite academic wisdom, she accepted Donald Trump’s challenge to take a DNA test to substantiate her claims that she was Native American.
Although telling Harvard that she had high-cheek bones was enough to boast having the first female professor of colour, Elizabeth Warren made public a DNA test that revealed that she is impressively 1/1,024th Native American. She has since apologized to the Native American community for “the harm [she] has caused” by committing one of the most egregious offences that the left has prioritized in combatting: cultural appropriation.
As a Latino, this is utterly offensive. However, I assure you, the leftist who is reading this article is fuming beyond belief, attempting to justify their emotional hate for a President who has achieved the lowest unemployment rate for African Americans and Latinos.
Pete Buttigieg, a Navy veteran, is the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and has consistently polled in the single digits among Hispanics. In a recent Quinnipiac survey, the polished and Harvard-educated mayor polled at an impressively secure 4 percent among black democrats. Must I say it? He has a problem with minorities, and without the minority vote, no Democrat can win the presidency.
Moving on, the relatively reasonable moderate Amy Klobuchar seems fine and ranks at 6th in the most recent RCP average. But, who knows how long that will last considering she did not fair well against Mayor Pete’s relentless attacks in the latest debate. Quickly highlighting incompetency, Klobuchar was unable to name the President of Mexico, even though she is on the committee that oversees border security and trade with Mexico. Lastly, not that it matters much, but she nervously shakes while on camera, and that makes me nervous.
Believe it or not, there are actually two billionaires competing for the “working” party’s nomination to fight against poverty and the unequal distribution of wealth. Think about that.
According to the most recent RCP average, Tom Steyer is 7th with 2.3 percent support nationally. But, I must admit he certainly virtue signals his climate change activism like a true baller.
Tulsi Gabbard is an Army National Guard officer and currently the representative for the 2nd district of Hawaii. Highlighting the dysfunction and political cannibalism on the left, prominent democrats such as Hillary Clinton are accusing Gabbard of being a Russian agent. Ironically, after failing to prove that Donald Trump colluded with Russians, we now have democrats accusing other democrats of being Russian agents.
Jesus, please take the wheel away from the Democrats.
The Iowa caucuses prove that the DNC is broken
The Iowa Caucuses were meant to launch a front runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, but instead, it resulted in a total disaster. Without a clear winner, the candidates packed up their private jets and headed for New Hampshire, the site of the next contest. The Democratic National Committee had one job, to show us the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, and they couldn’t even do that.
There’s a controversy emerging, which is that this failure to name a caucus winner clearly helps Joe Biden’s candidacy, and it was lagging. After the Des Moines Register declined to release the results of their final poll Friday night, due to a Buttigieg snafu that made the pollsters less than confident in the results, speculation began that Biden was running 4th or 5th in the tally. By rights, this polling data should have started a snowball effect to discredit his candidacy.
Last night and today should have been all about the collapse of Biden’s campaign. But because there are no results, and won’t likely be until later tonight, it didn’t happen. The question of whether or not Biden’s campaign is viable will be washed away by President Trump’s State of the Union address tonight, the wrap up of the impeachment tomorrow, and the New Hampshire primary on Thursday.
As horrible as it is to think that this could be some sort of intentional effort by the Democratic National Committee to keep Bernie at bay, it’s hard to think that the DNC was unable to count votes in one of the smallest states in the union. Yes, there were app screw-ups, and there are all sorts of problems to be had when technologically enhancing a system that otherwise works quite well, but Iowans know how their caucus system works, even if the rest of us need a refresher every four years. They know how to do their job.
Lindsay Graham raises some red flags. Is this a little fishy or is it just total DNC incompetence? Either way, it’s not good.
The candidates know what the results are. Each campaign has reps in the 1600 sites that report back, and though they’re not going to release that info. But it did lead Buttigieg to declare victory, sort of. “We were looking at the internal numbers that we had and beginning to realize that something extraordinary had happened last night,” he claimed. Indeed, the absolute masterpiece of incompetence that has still yielded no results could be considered extraordinary.
What’s clear is that Monday night was a bad night for Biden, and the DNC really doesn’t want Sanders. The Democratic party establishment does not want a socialist leading the party. Not only is this not reflective of the party at large, but a Sanders presidential run in the general election would also change the party in seriously substantial ways. The DNC knows how hard it would be for Democratic moderates to run to retain their seats on a Bernie ballot. People on the left and the right are united in their distrust of the DNC.
The problem is, you can’t hide the fact that the people want Sanders. Given the established fact that the DNC rigged the 2016 nomination process in favour of Hillary Clinton, screwing over Sanders and his supporters and essentially handing the White House to Trump, how could anyone trust the DNC this time around? They can’t even get a coin toss right.
Under Tom Perez’s leadership, it’s clear that the rot is still there. Just one day before the Iowa caucuses the DNC continues its corrupt two-step with establishment Democrats, and as a result, the Democratic party is on life support. The Democratic party needs to mend these fractures in a way that accepts the will of its constituents even if that’s Bernie. Because of these and other rule changes, some people are calling on Tom Perez to resign as Dem chair.
The corruption of the DNC will result in many losers, but one clear winner will be President Trump. As we write this, the president has hit the highest Gallup approval rating of his presidency, at 49 percent. If the DNC decides that getting the candidate they want as the nom is more important than running the people’s choice, the people will re-elect Trump in a landslide. The DNC can do whatever it wants, but there is a cost, and watching them behave in the most undemocratic way possible erodes what little trust their base had left.
