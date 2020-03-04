Who is feminism for? Probably not you. 

If feminism doesn’t include intergalactic space toads, then it’s not real feminism. And if it doesn’t include prostate owners who can’t get pregnant, mothers who donate semen, and people who are terrorized by hairdressers asking what their genitals look like, then, again, again, that’s not real feminism. If you exclude these groups, can you even call yourself a feminist? The answer is “no.” So who is feminism for?
Feminism is not for people who don’t centre lady dick; these people are not real feminists. There’s a reason the lady peens (those fantastic female phalluses) stand erect: it’s because they are meant to draw our attention, every last bit, like spires in the distance guiding us to liberation. If feminists stay focused on the phallus, their freedom remains in sight. Don’t forget this.
Who can be a feminist, you ask? Well, if your feminism doesn’t include ladies with hairy testicles, alien abductees, men who helm influential media companies, people who have blisters on their feet from breaking in new shoes, and those who oppose the Canadian seal hunt, then you are not a real feminist.
Are you confused yet? That’s okay. Feelings of confusion just mean that you’re queering the cis-supremacist-hetero-patriarchy inside your mind. This is hard emotional labour. Your confusion is valid and so are you.
Now, let’s talk about talking about feminism. If your feminist rhetoric doesn’t include clappy hands (emoticons only, always refrain from real life clapping to be inclusive of the neurodiverse) between every word, then No (CLAP) One (CLAP) Can (CLAP) Hear (CLAP) You (CLAP). Only bigots don’t clap between words because they secretly know they are bigots and don’t want to draw attention to what they have to say. Real feminists know this.
These are some words that constitute dog-whistles for anti-feminist hate speech: vagina; vulva; uterus; woman; mother; and biology. Watch out for these, feminists know they are bad words and won’t ever use them. Also watch out for AFABs (assigned females at birth) who reject their cis-ness. They are TERFs.
We all know there’s no cis in team, but did you also know that it’s feminism, not femiCISm? Everyone knows there’s no such thing as the “mythical biological female,” so let’s please make it illegal for uterus-havers to talk about their so-called biology. You know what word should have a “cis” in it? Bitch.
It’s 2020. We should all know better. We should do better.
If feminism doesn’t include people with gluten sensitivities, those who were born on February 29, and anyone who shaves a patch above their ear and dyes their hair blue, then who is it for? No, seriously. Do you know? I can’t remember.
This lecture by a 'gender specialist' is completely off the rails
One of the most influential voices in the pediatric transgender movement is that of clinical and developmental psychologist Diane Ehrensaft, author of The Gender Creative Child. She is the director and chief psychologist for the University of California–San Francisco Children’s Hospital gender centre and as well as an associate professor of pediatrics at UCSF.
For many commentators on this topic, it was watching Ehrensaft’s presentation to 400 attendees at an all-day 2016 conference and continuing education event in Santa Cruz that crystallized our understanding of just how off-the-rails the obsession with gender dysphoria in children has become amongst certain professionals in the field. I saw it a long while ago, and it made me boiling mad, but somehow I never got around to writing about it specifically at the time. Now it is making the rounds again on Twitter, so I just had to seize the opportunity.
Ehrensaft is a leader in the “affirming” school of gender transitioning, and rather contemptuous of the “watchful waiting” approach favoured for decades by responsible therapists.
The affirming school believes in letting the children lead the adults. “Listen and act” is their motto, even though Ehrensaft is aware, and says she is aware, that most children will grow out of their dysphoria in time. During the Q & A, an audience member asks how one might know if a child is transgender when he or she is “pre-verbal.” Here is Ehrensaft’s answer:
[Preverbal children] are very action-oriented. This is where mirroring is really important. And listening to actions. So let me give you an example.
I have a colleague who is transgender. There is a video of him as a toddler–he was assigned female at birth–tearing barrettes out of then-her hair. And throwing them on the ground. And sobbing. That’s a gender message.
For another example:
They can show you about what they want to play with…and if they feel uncomfortable about how you are responding to them and their gender… if you’re misgendering them. So you look for those kinds of actions….like tearing a skirt off. …There was one on that Barbara Walters special, this child wore the little onesie with the snap-ups between the legs. And at age one would unsnap them to make a dress, so the dress would flow. This is a child who was assigned male. That’s a communication, a pre-verbal communication about gender…. And children will know [they are transgender] by the second year of life…they probably know before that but that’s pre-pre verbal.
Ehrensaft said a whole lot of other stuff too, and maybe some of it was consistent with reason and actual evidence, but who the hell cares? How do you trust anything else that comes out of an alleged professional’s mouth once you’ve heard her spout this kind of nonsense?
A toddler who dislikes foreign objects in her hair is giving pre-verbal signs of gender distress? Does that mean a little Orthodox Jewish boy who persistently whips a kippah off his head and keeps throwing it on the ground believes he is a girl? Or no, wait, maybe, maybe he is saying, “I was assigned Jewish, but I know I am really Christian!”
Or maybe it could be that both the barrette girl and the kippah boy know that they don’t want anything in or on their hair, gender be damned? Me, I’m such a simpleton, I’d choose the latter explanation.
I can’t quite get over it. (If I were Greta Thunberg, I’d say “How DARE she!) A baby in a “onesie” knows what a “dress” is—and moreover that it is women who wear dresses? If that were the case, the baby would also have to have known it was born in North America and not Saudi Arabia, where the men all wear the flowing thawb.
That’s some precocious baby. He can’t sit up by itself, he doesn’t know what a toilet is for yet, but he can distinguish between gendered sartorial lamination all across the globe.
How is it that not a single person in that hall of 400 people stood up and yelled, “WTF?” I assume they were all reasonably well-educated people. Were they hypnotized? I think maybe they were. Okay, it’s asking a lot to be the one person to stand up and tell the emperor he is naked. But how come there weren’t at the very least ripples of spontaneous laughter, or strong murmurings as a bunch of attendees turned to their neighbours and asked, “Is she kidding or for real?” and “I can’t believe I paid good money for this conference,” and “Beam me up, Scottie, she’s actually telling us a baby knows what a gender is.”
It’s pretty creepy when a stakeholder in a domain in which “distress” is the main symptom seems so eager to see more of it. What troubles me especially is that Ehrensaft is 73 years old. Did she believe that absurdity about “onesies” and “barrettes” when she was a 20-year old student? When she was 30 and already a practicing psychologist? When she was 40? When she was 50? When she was – even – 60? Yeah, maybe when she was 60, but surely not long before that.
I understand how young teachers and psychology students are serenely enjoying the trip they’re taking on the transmania bandwagon, as they were sucked into it at their most vulnerable intellectual stage of life. But age is supposed to temper your imprudent impulses, not unleash fresh ones.
You often hear the expression about someone, “Uh-oh, he’s drinking his own Kool-Aid.” It’s not often you get to see a preacher pouring the stuff into the pitcher to disguise the taste of the snake oil, stirring it up and guzzling it in front of 400 people. Like anyone who watches that YouTube video has just done. Shame on her and all who defer to her.
WATCH: Teen testifies against transition
Affirmation for children’s cross gender expression has been the norm in the medical and psychological community for long enough that those who were subject to transgender treatment are emerging into adulthood wondering what the hell happened to them. Female persons without female attributes, male persons without male attributes, have become adults who experienced a radically medicalized adolescence.
In the UK, Keira Bell, 23, is taking legal action against the gender clinic that started her on the medical transgender path when she was only 16. Her allegation is that the staff should not have gone ahead with her assertion that she was male, that they should have challenged her, instead of giving her puberty blockers and testosterone. Her lawyers plan to argue that children are not capable of giving the kind of consent necessary to surgically remove healthy body parts and turn themselves into lifelong medical patients.
The gender identity development service (GIDS) clinic Tavistock where Bell was treated have stated that their approach to transgender treatment was cautious. But it was not cautious enough to ensure that Bell got the care she needed. In fact, Marcus Evans a psychotherapist who was on the Board of Governors at Tavistock, writes in Quillette about “grave ethical concerns” that were brought to the clinic by Dr. David Bell.
“As a governor of the Tavistock Trust,” Evans said. “I personally witnessed attempts by the Trust’s management to dismiss or undermine both Dr. Bell’s report, which he submitted in late 2018, and the letter from parents. This included accusing Dr. Bell of fictionalizing the case studies he described, questioning his credentials, withholding his report from certain governors, and preventing him from attending a meeting to discuss the Medical Director’s response to his report.”
Keira Bell’s suit will likely be in courts by summer. A mother, known as Mum A, is a second claimant against Tavistock. Her autistic daughter is 15 and awaiting treatment at Tavistock. If Bell’s experience with Tavistock is any indication, Mum A’s daughter will have a few short therapy sessions before being prescribed puberty blockers, which will lead to testosterone, and a double mastectomy of her healthy breasts.
Many people in the U.S. can barely believe this is happening, that teens are being given cross sex hormones and puberty blockers with barely any fail safes to make sure that this course of medical treatment is essential for their health and well being. Yet in many states, this procedure of minimal therapeutic intervention and massive drug intervention is the norm.
Speaking on behalf of the Alabama Compassion Coalition before the Alabama State House in the U.S., a young woman speaks about her experience transitioning to male.
“My name is Sydney _____, and I was a transgender male for a year,” she said. “I took the hormones, the doctor gave them to me on my first visit. When I asked how to administer my shot he then laughed and told me to go home and watch YouTube videos and to figure it out. This is a mental health issue that’s going on and it’s more of a fad than anything, and it’s a social increase than what’s really going on in these children’s lives. They need therapy and guidance, not medication.”
“The hormones caused me to gain 50 pounds. I became prediabetic. I was at risk for clots, heart attack, and stroke. I developed a rare blood disease, and when I was coming off the hormones they almost killed me. So I’m just thankful a year later that everything is starting to be okay, even though we do have to take daily medicines now to make sure that everything remains stable.”
Emerging evidence continues to show that the severe medicalization of healthy children’s bodies and the turning of teens into lifelong medical patients does not result in the happiness promised by groups like Tavistock or the gender identity charity Mermaids in the UK. Yet trans advocates continue to petition for their cause. The trans lobby demands proper pronouns, male access to female space, and insists that the only compassionate thing to do is affirm and confirm gender dysphoric youth.
If trans activists were really in search of compassion and empathy, they would realize that these detransitioners deserve a place at the table. They would understand that dialogue must be open to all these perspectives, and that children should not be subject to medical experiments the results of which are just starting to be made known.
Social media used to silence the debate on women’s civil rights
This past December, Transgender Trend published the children’s book, My Body is Me!, written by Rachel Rooney. Since its release, Rooney has been the center of targeted attacks launched by transgender rights activists for having written a book which informs children to love their bodies. Social media gives the trans lobby power that would be impossible to maintain if it were merely operating in real life.
One would think such a book would be fitting in an era where wider society is becoming conscious of the dangers of big pharma’s hold over our lives. Through the construction of non-illnesses, big pharma creates the economic lifeline of an industry on the hunt for lifelong clients. Despite that, Rooney has been accused of peddling “terrorist propaganda” and has been the focus of a rather vicious social media attack since the book’s release last Autumn.
Rooney is only latest victim in what can only be described as string of orchestrated attacks by a political lobby that tenaciously embraces a tenor of regressive anti-democratic and misogynist politics. It is no exaggeration to state that any woman, journalist or children’s author who speaks to the importance of empirical scientific evidence in discussing the human body and the reality of sex in relation to sex-based oppression is reduced to a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and likened to the KKK. This just keeps happening.
References to racism, membership to the KKK and other anti-racist tropes are regularly used by the transgender lobby, which is largely white and male. They have launched a full-out war on women, where recycled tropes linking a belief in biology to horrible racists of yore gain support. The recent string of no-platforming and protests against women who speak in opposition to gender ideology is a wide-spread practice rampant throughout the English-speaking world today.
Yet, to anyone who has spent five seconds looking at the snail-like progress of civil rights in the US, for instance, the transgender movement’s accumulation of funds and power from North America to the UK and Australia has happened at breakneck speed. Last week, Labour MPs in the UK came under fire for making anti-science claims. They asserted that babies are born without a sex and that male rapists should be moved to women’s prisons even as feminist activists are accused of bigotry for stating that sex is a physical reality with contiguous social and political repercussions.
While this debate goes back many years, it has had recent, remarkable shifts and turns within the medical, educational and legal fields. These have been hotly debated on social media since 2013, with the transgender lobby underscoring that anyone who undertakes feminist arguments on this issue is a “bigot” by definition. The political landscape in the UK, however, has shifted radically in recent months with more and more people speaking out about what very much resembles compelled speech and forced religious orthodoxy in the form of gender ideology.
Lynsey McCarthy-Calvert, a doula who left Doula UK last year over differences about what can be said about transgender identity, has eloquently explained why we cannot live in a democratic society while insisting that people hold certain beliefs that are contrary to science, to include the belief in gender. Doctors working in transgender healthcare are facing callouts being labelled “transphobic” and “bigots” while many more are fearful of speaking out about current healthcare practices notes Marcus Evans, a psychotherapist and ex-governor of the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust.
Over the past eight years, the battlefield of gender has largely played out on Twitter and Facebook with the public slowly becoming schooled in the art of flexing one’s misogyny. In fact, this battlefield has shifted the valences of left and right entirely: No more can we securely state that the left holds progressive ideals for women or that the right is regressive on women’s rights. Social media has demonstrated how much disdain the left has for women and how the neoliberal drum banging of the left’s identity politics simply mirrors Jesse Helms’ insistence in the 1980s that art can be considered “obscene” or “indecent” (because he said so).
Some thirty years after the culture wars in the US and the UK, many self-declared leftist voices on Twitter inform us that “sex is on a spectrum.” If you don’t agree, the lefty logic goes, then chances are you are told to “die in a fire,” or are reported to Twitter for account suspension. In fact, the general public has become educated the art of dissing women, by calling them names like TERF (trans exclusionary radical feminist).
Most of the people critiquing gender are not radical feminists, and don’t see how the very notion of exclusion is not alien to human cogitation (eg. we exclude when we decide what to eat, who to kiss, what to purchase). They dispense with rational discussion or dialogue and prefer to hurl epithets while harassing others online.
Social media has given us far more than a language of insults that closet misogynists can hurl at women. It has served as a vehicle for sexists and homophobes to contact women’s employers, besmirch members of the community, and even call the police for “wrong pronoun” usage. The harassment of women—especially of feminists—has been a social media norm for the past seven years, at least since I have been writing about the pervasive and regressive issues endemic to the concept of “gender identity.”
Yet, 2019 has ushered in a change where the masses are starting to understand that self-ID in the UK, Canada and the US has left a blackhole in legal protections for women and girls. Groups like Woman’s Place UK and Fair Play For Women have been working to address this in public forums about politics, sports, privacy and safety. Feminist stalwarts like Julia Long addressed this issue long before the social media debates which erupted in 2013.
Stephanie Davies-Arai, Founder and Director of Transgender Trend, has worked tirelessly since 2015 to “encourage the widest possible public debate and engagement on the ethical issues of medical transition of children and the teaching of unscientific ‘innate gender identity’ ideology to children.” Davies-Arai has much to add on the impact that social media has had on her organization and Rooney’s book which it published, stating:
Rachel Rooney is a very well-respected children’s poet and teacher and she has written the most joyful and inspiring book for children. The fact that a book that challenges sex stereotypes while encouraging children to feel comfortable in their own skin has been characterized as “terrorist propaganda” is revealing of the aims of a movement that has specifically targeted children. Why would you not want a child to feel good about their own body? Transgender Trend has been subject to a high level of this kind of harassment and defamation over the years but we will continue to centre the welfare of children and young people in our work. To recognize and respond to children as children is not bigotry.
“Harassment has had a big impact on free speech on social media,” Davies-Arai says. “When even icons such as Martina Navratilova are accused of transphobia for speaking out on women’s sport, it sends a clear message to others to keep quiet.”
Nonetheless, it would be an understatement to say that 2019 has been a turning point on the medicalization of gender in children and the voters have spoken back. Before last December’s election in the UK, it was confirmed that the Liberal Democrats accepted donations from a puberty-blocker drug company. This calls into question the way that transgender ideology has been trafficked as a lobby into contemporary politics.
Last fall, the British Medical Journal confirmed that there are ethical concerns about children’s ability to make medical decisions that will have a lifelong effect on their bodies and reproductive ability.
“Gender dysphoric children and teens are experiencing a crisis of identity,” wrote Deborah Cohen and Hannah Barnes. “Young people generally struggle to think about the long term consequences of life choices.” They conclude that “unsurprisingly, questions are asked about the ability of these young people to make decisions with informed consent.”
Central to this discussion is how big pharma, service providers and health services are responding to what many refer to as a social contagion. The study affirms “the greater issue [is] how commissioners, service providers, and research institutions have failed this vulnerable group of people who deserve equitable standards of research.”
Where research and medical institutions are buttressing a neoliberal approach to medicine, this throws a wrench into the works forcing us to question which sorts of research ought to be funded and why. Where hormone treatments for adults are already highly debated, it seems that the support for the medicalization of children for what is widely understood as a social contagion, it is imperative that debate around this issue be allowed and not hijacked by those on social media, to include the gatekeepers to membership in these social media forums. Or that everything related to medical access is defined in either having access to a credit card or having enough woke points to access purity politics.
Despite the scores of women and men banned on Twitter in recent months or the left-wing publications printing epithets directed specifically at women, there seems to be a disconnect between the free speech that social media was ostensibly set up to nurture and the reality of how social media today is serving to shut down debate over issues which disproportionately affect women and children.
The women and men of the UK were recently handed two bizarre and quite contradictory readings of the law pertaining to gender identity—one criminal and one civil. What these decisions reveal about the way social media has not only emboldened the transgender lobby in the UK is bone chilling and the measured difference of who was told what speaks volumes to the imprint that sexism still maintains within the criminal and civil legal system of the UK where women are facing some of the greatest challenges since the Suffragettes.
Behind Door Number One is Kate Scottow, a 39 mother who is training as a forensic psychologist. She was put on criminal trial at St Albans Magistrates’ Court for allegedly posting offensive tweets to Stephanie Hayden, a man who identifies as transgender. Hayden has a history of convictions for violence and fraud and has targeted people on social media, putting them at the crosshairs of his legal actions.
Among those he sued or has threatened to sue is Helena Wojtczak, Father Ted writer Graham Linehan, CitizenGO’s Campaign Director for the UK and Ireland Caroline Farrow, and philosopher Louise Moody. These are turning out to be vexatious civil suits in Hayden’s attempt to limit the freedom of speech and conscience which are guaranteed under Article 10 of the EU Charter of Fundamental Right, the UK’s own Human Rights Act, Article 9 (HRA) and Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
It all started when British academic, Kathleen Stock, tweeted on 18 September about an article in The Times to which Hayden called Stock “transphobic,” and the discussion went on until Hayden called a black man a “gross hypocrite,” reminding him that “not so long ago people like you had no civil rights!” Many others joined in, Hayden boasted about calling the West Yorkshire Police to report alleged harassment by “#transgender hostile #feminists” to which Scottow, writing as @bustedwench, responded “Lets hope they take a serious stance on your racism.”
Hayden went after Scottow such that February 2019 she was arrested at her home in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, in front of her children and then locked in a cell for seven hours, all for having called Hayden “a man” on Twitter. Aside from the appalling treatment received in jail (eg. she was denied sanitary products and access to her infant whom she was breastfeeding), Scottow’s actions were assumed criminal from the start without any regard for EU or UK law jurisprudence.
More disturbing was the decision from a female judge who told Scottow: “We teach our children to be kind.” Scottow’s barrister, Diane Wilson, argued before the court that Scottow tweeted about the Freedom of Speech. Yet the judge ruled that Scottow’s tweets were not about freedom of speech and that they were “unkind,” noting that Scottow had called Hayden “he” during the police interview and on Twitter.
The judge even referred to Scottow’s actions as “misgendering” which is chilling given that Hayden is male and misgendering is as much of a fiction as is gender. Additionally, Scottow was reprimanded for using the Twitter handle “Mandy McGirlDick.” Scottow must pay a victim surcharge of £21 plus £1000 costs and she was given a conditional discharge for two years which will effect her ability to gain future employment as a forensic psychologist. Scottow appealed the ruling.
The second case which was decided the same day was the civil suit of Harry Miller v. The College of Policing and the Chief Constable of Humberside. Miller pursued this cause after he was contacted by Humberside Police in January 2019 following a complaint about his having allegedly posted “transphobic tweets.” Harry Miller, a 55-year-old former police officer, was told that he had not committed a crime but that his tweets were being recorded as a “hate incident.”
Previous to this police visit, Miller was involved in some of the discussions around the reform of the Gender Recognition Act 2004 on Twitter, where he posted a number of tweets between November 2018 and January 2019 about the transgender issues at the heart of this debate. The tweet for which Miller was accused of transphobia was: “I was assigned mammal at birth, but my orientation is fish. Don’t mis-species me.”
Aware of the dangerous precedent established by the police coming to his workplace alerting him that he should “check his thinking,” Miller decided to bring a court case against the College of Policing, whose Hate Crime Operational Guidance (HCOG), first issued in 2014, forms the basis of current practice. During the trial before the High Court last November, Miller told the court that “the idea that a law-abiding citizen can have their name recorded against a hate incident on a crime report when there was neither hate nor crime undermines principles of justice, free expression, democracy and common sense.”
The High Court handed down a judgement over Miller’s legal challenge ruling that the tweets which the police treated as a “hate crime” were lawful, and that the force’s actions were a “disproportionate interference” on Miller’s right to freedom of expression. In a 65-page judgment, Justice Julian Knowles referred to the police policy on recording hate crimes as lawful. However, he noted that the manner in which Harry was treated and how the police dealt with this case was unlawful. The judgement, in fact, is led by Knowles’ quoting George Orwell: “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” Knowles writes:
There was not a shred of evidence that the Claimant was at risk of committing a criminal offence. The effect of the police turning up at his place of work because of his political opinions must not be underestimated. To do so would be to undervalue a cardinal democratic freedom. In this country we have never had a Cheka, a Gestapo or a Stasi. We have never lived in an Orwellian society.
Where one judge ruled that the police had interfered with Harry Miller’s civil right to freedom of speech and conscience which need include all that is “contentious, the eccentric, the heretical, the unwelcome and the provocative,” another judge ruled that Kate Scottow was effectively found guilty for a fabricated crime—for not having been “kind. This “misgendering” of a male will likely leave this woman with a criminal record. Scottow will be locked out of employment in her field because she referred to a man as “he.” She was judged for effectively being “unkind,” a valence which is hard proscribed in British law.
If the left has any hope of redeeming itself, we must stand firmly on the side of freedom of conscience and for the freedom of women to speak to the reality of sex-based oppression and to fight for their civil rights. Given that being “unkind” simply means speaking back “to the man,” we must band together across the lines of race- and sex-based discrimination to understand that it is not how we identify that renders one class of humans as oppressed and the other class as oppressors—it is the historical material reality that gives rise to oppression.
It is time that we stand with Kate Scottow and Harry Miller and all other sentient beings out there who appreciate that the “Freedom only to speak inoffensively is not worth having” and who recognize that structural and material reality is the only plateau upon which civil rights can thoughtfully be discussed and won.
Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain
On February 26, the City of Vancouver voted not to renew funding for the Vancouver Rape Relief [VRR] shelter — Canada’s oldest sexual assault crisis shelter. The shelter has provided trauma and outreach services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, incest, and sex trafficking since 1973. The funding was related to VRR’s Public Education and Community Outreach program.
The decision comes after an extended campaign by trans rights activists to have the City of Vancouver strip funding from the shelter in 2019, with some calling the rape crisis centre “transphobic.”
Speaking to The Post Millennial, Collective Member Karla Gjini emphasised that Vancouver Rape Relief was intended to be a safe space for women to share their experiences and advocate against male violence against women.
“[Our work is based around] women coming together and talking truthfully about their experiences with male violence to find common ground and understand they are not alone.” Gjini said, “It’s important to have that common ground and shared experience.”
Gjini also refuted the claims that Vancouver Rape Relief callously rejected trans-identified people who sought crisis services. Adrienne Smith, a Vancouver-area lawyer most notable for claiming Jessica Yaniv’s loss at the BCHRT was a “step backwards for trans rights,” claimed to have trans clients who had been turned away from VRR.
“If it were ever the case that a transwoman called us and there were no spaces anywhere — we would have to do something about that. But as far as I know, that has never happened.” Gjini said, noting that the safety of victims was VRR’s highest priority.
“We are always full. All the time. We have women and children stuffed to the brims, and unfortunately we have to turn away a lot of women because we do not have space to accommodate all of the women trying to escape the male violence they have experienced.”
The shelter’s stance to keep its space male-free has resulted in a barrage of hatred from trans rights activists, who have vandalised the rape relief’s building on multiple occasions.
In August of 2019, Vancouver Rape Relief’s storefront was spray painted with the words “KILL TERFS” and “TRANS POWER.” A dead, rotting rodent was nailed to the door.
The loss of funding at the behest of trans rights activists is not the first time the Vancouver Rape Relief shelter has been the target of radicals.
In 1995, a transwoman named Kimberly Nixon sought to work at Vancouver Rape Relief as a councillor, but was denied on the basis of not having the lived experience as a woman. Nixon proceeded to take the shelter to the B.C Human Rights Tribunal, who awarded Nixon $7,500 in “discrimination” damages.
But after the Rape Relief shelter fought back, and the B.C Court of Appeals overturned the BCHRT’s decision, ultimately finding that they had “erred” in awarding Nixon costs. The Court of Appeals, and a subsequent B.C Supreme Court challenge both found that the Vancouver Rape Relief shelter were well within their rights to assemble freely as a women’s only space. The Supreme Court also ordered Nixon to pay the shelter’s legal fees.
Nixon has refused to acknowledge the court-ordered fees since the decision was made in 2009.
On what the future holds now that the shelter relies solely on donations, Karla Gjini is optimistic.
“We are going to continue to work the way that we do. We will find a way to continue offering what we do. We will just have to strategise a little bit.”
