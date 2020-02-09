Watchdog did a ‘sloppy job’ with Trudeau carbon tax rebate assessment
Parliament’s finance watchdog recently conducted an analysis of the effects of the new carbon tax and found that many households will get more back in rebates than they pay out, which has critics calling the assessment shenanigans.
“Under the federal government’s current rebate structure, most households will still receive more than what they pay in fuel charges,” said Yves Giroux, the parliamentary budget officer. “However, once the provincial and federal sales taxes on carbon pricing are accounted for, these amounts will be lower on a new basis when compared with the analysis in our previous report.”
However, Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy disagrees with the PBO’s findings. McTeague was a member of the Liberal parliament for 18 years and he held the consumer file for the Liberals during some of the years in opposition, during the Harper government. He is now the President of Canadians For Affordable Energy.
“I was a little concerned that the PBO had fallen short of what I’ve always expected them to do and that is to do a thorough review of government programs as they impact the finances as well as the efficacy of these kinds of policies and in the past I think they’ve been very reliable,” said McTeague to The Post Millennial.
“I was surprised that PBO effectively only looked at the rebate itself, and even there, what didn’t get reported was the fact that the amount of revenue to the government was certainly not neutral as many critics had said when this was imposed. It would not be revenue neutral if by virtue of the fact that the tax itself was subject to another tax,” McTeague continued.
“I denounced tax cascading when it came to fuel pricing back in 1998 on behalf of Liberals way back when in committee report I wrote to try to underscore the need for more competition, but also took a shot at our own guys on the ever-increasing windfall for governments when they impose taxes on taxes and that’s the case here. By the way that did give rise to two energy rebates back in 2001 and 2003.
“What concerned me about the PBO is that I thought it did a fairly sloppy job in terms of looking at the entire impact on consumers with respect to this carbon tax. Most specifically, two words, ‘carbon leakage’ comes to mind. There is no way that you could look at the rebate and the imposition of the tax and keep it in one silo and say, ‘Hey, you got your tax rebate and here’s what it’s going to cost you for fuel going forward.’ We know the knock-on effect of carbon taxes throughout the economy is certainly noticed by everybody, especially those of us who have to feed our kids.”
The Post Millennial also reached out to Aaron Wudrick, Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, who said, “There actually wasn’t much surprising to us in the PBO report. The legislation requires that all of the revenue be returned within the province in which it was collected.”
“What was more interesting were two things: That the benefit appears to be shrinking (i.e. the difference between the rebate and the cost is shrinking) and the amount of GST collected, which is going to be close to $300 million in a couple years. That is not being rebated and nobody seems to be talking about that part.”
“Finally, the scope of the PBO report is only on the fiscal side. The main policy objective of the carbon tax is to reduce emissions. As we have seen in BC, where emissions did not drop, it is not a slam dunk that emissions are dropping. If that persists, why exactly are they even doing this?”
McTeague also sees the carbon tax as hurting Canada’s competitiveness in a global market and Canadians wallets at checkout lines.
“I haven’t even gotten into the issue of whether or not the taxes leading to higher costs for goods in Canada that could lead to more jobs being lost and putting our import competitors at a strategic advantage over Canadian producers.”
“I think Giroux could have done a much more thorough investigation instead of this piece-meal, which I think is now being used by partisan supporters of carbon taxes to advance the notion that this is somehow a net good for Canadians. I believe, fundamentally, it isn’t and I think anybody who’s been in a grocery store would agree.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Trudeau's MPs tell him to scrap new oil sands project
Many members of Trudeau’s caucus were desperately trying to sway the Prime Minister from the approving the massive $20 billion dollar Frontier Oil Sands Project. The mine would be located just north of Fort McMurray, Alberta and run by Teck Resources Limited. There are a lot of MPs that are adamantly opposed to such an approval as they had previously promised to operate under a more environmentally focused government during their campaigns.
This approval would mean the mine would operate for the next 41 years, covering more than 29,200 hectares and produce approximately 260,000 barrels of bitumen daily according to the Huffington Post.
Pushback from constituents was a common theme along the campaign trail after the Trudeau government approved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project on two separate occasions. When candidates would mention the carbon tax and reducing methane emissions they were often met with comments like, “Yeah, but you guys bought a pipeline.”
“If we are truly committed to net-zero by , and to the science, and to the world, and to our future and tackling climate change,” Beaches–East York’s Nathaniel Erskine-Smith told HuffPost Canada, “there is no explanation sitting here today as to how this project fits within that commitment. So should it proceed as it stands? I think it’s a pretty easy no.”
“I think we have made significant commitments to achieve net-zero by 2050,” he said. “I think we’ve made significant commitments to achieve our Paris climate commitments. … we have to meet those and my constituents demand that we meet those, and our grandchildren demand that we meet those.” said Pontiac MP Will Amos.
Amos pleaded with his cabinet to have “regard for the science, have regard for climate science, have regard for the science laid out quite clearly in the joint panel report.”
Joint Review Panel released a report last year that found the project would result in 7,000 jobs during its construction phase and 2,500 thereafter, as well as about $70 billion in taxes and royalties for all three levels of government. The downfall is that project would have “significant adverse environmental effects” on wildlife, wetlands and old-growth forests. Certain species affected in particular would be the Canada lynx, woodland caribou and the Ronald Lake bison herd. There are also affects to certain Indigenous groups and their land rights. The project will also make reaching Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets very difficult.
MP Jennifer O’Connell stated that the environment was the biggest concern in her riding and while she acknowledged the importance of economic growth she stated, “I just know that if we are going to be serious about climate change and hitting our emissions, then that is what we need to factor [into] any project and any policy we consider as a government.”
Don Lindsay, CEO of Teck Resources Limited, said in a press release that the company hoped to be carbon neutral by 2050 although he did not provide any details on how such a goal could be achieved. He also noted that due to the recent weak energy prices the project may not get built at all, even with federal approval.
Some Liberal MPs are still undecided such as John McKay who has been open about his uncertainty surrounding the issue. “I’m at sixes and sevens; I haven’t come around to it.”
MP Adam van Koeverden, from Milton, Ont., said he did not want to comment on the Teck mine. “I’m listening with my ears and gathering as much information as I can,” he said.
Peter Schiefke said the cabinet will take “everything under consideration.” Schiefke is the parliamentary secretary to the minister of the environment and climate change. “I think it’s a challenge, I think one of the things we have to do as a government, which we’ve pledged to Canadians, is find that balance between economic growth and environmental protection, and the decision rendered by cabinet is going to have to be one that finds that balance.”
Schiefke says he will support the cabinet whatever it decides. “I know that they’ve listened to all of us and also looked at all the options on the table in rendering that decision.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Liberal MP suggests $90-a-year tax cut can help Canadians 'send kids to camp'
Minister of Middle Class, Mona Fortier, said that Canadians could use a new tax cut for things such as the purchase of healthy food and to send their kids to camp.
The tax cut in question would return $90 to Canadians annually or the equivalent of $1.73 a week. This suggestion comes from the office of Minister of Middle Class Prosperity according to Blacklock’s.
“We are lowering taxes for middle-class families and people working hard to join them, which means more money that can be used to do things like buy healthy food, send kids to camp,” Fortier told the Commons January 31. “This is just the next step in our plan to make life more affordable for middle-class Canadians.”
One reporter asked Minister Fortier how the cut spreads out over time, “What’s that per paycheque?”
“Well, you know, it will help,” replied Fortier. “Well, it’s still money,” the Minister earlier told reporters. “It will help families cover some costs, that they want to send their kids to camp or put money aside for retirement.”
Bill C-2 An Act For Granting To Her Majesty Certain Sums Of Money was passed in Parliament last December and it raised the basic personal exemption for Canadian taxpayers from $12,298 to $15,000 a year by 2023. Once the $15,000 exemption is reached, it is predicted that said individuals would save approximately $300 a year according to the finance department.
“We know that will have an important impact,” said Finance Minister Bill Morneau. “It’s a very significant measure.”
Not everyone is impressed, including MP Pat Kelly, deputy Conservative finance critic for Calgary Rocky Ridge. “The government is trying to get extraordinary credit for what is really a very modest tax cut,” said Kelly. “It’s a tax cut, and I support cutting taxes for Canadians, but this isn’t going to help Canadians get ahead anywhere near to the extent this government is claiming.”
“The budget resembles marketing documents rather than giving Canadians accurate and clear information about what the government actually plans to do,” said Kelly. They have got Robin Hood backwards,” said MP Peter Julian (New Westminster-Burnaby, B.C.), told the Commons. “The Liberals are taking from the poor and giving it to the rich.”
According to a report released by the Budget Office in January entitled, Cost Estimate Of Increasing The Basic Personal Amount Tax Credit said people earning between $104,000 and $159,000 will receive the largest credit.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
The Liberals’ dangerous attack on the free press must be challenged
With the Liberals pushing for a Communist-style media registration program, every media organization and journalist will soon face a choice.
Will they register with the government, in effect throwing away their independence and announcing their submissiveness to the state?
Or will they fight back, denounce the scheme, and make clear that the “free press” and “free speech” actually means something?
This isn’t even about partisanship or ideology.
It’s about doing what’s right, and standing up against something that authoritarian governments around the world try to do, which is to turn the formerly free media into an extension of the state.
And for those who may be Liberal supporters, and are considering supporting the Liberals attempts to “register” media and use government power to say who and who isn’t a “trusted” organization, just consider this: What happens when the Liberals are no longer in power?
Liberals may be thinking that this expanded government power will be used against media organizations, journalists, and commentators that they don’t like. But if the power exists, it will be used down the road by governments who may go after the very media figures the Liberals currently love.
And all of us, regardless of ideology, can agree that government corruption must be exposed. And we can agree that all politicians will have a huge incentive to give government protection to people who do what the government wants, while also having an incentive to punish those who report things or say things they don’t want the public to hear.
That dangerous incentive is why the power of government must be shackled when it comes to exerting control over the media. Without a free media, without a clear line between the state and the press, a country is not really free.
The Liberals have already been moving in a more and more dangerous direction. Their $600 million media bailout was a clear effort to make a large portion of the media subservient to the state. Then, with Unifor head Jerry Dias—who represents thousands of unionized journalists—taking an active partisan role in the election, the line between the government and the media blurred even further.
And now, with the Liberals pushing for media to register, that line risks being erased entirely. As a result of this growing threat to Canadian freedom, everyone who values the free press must stand up and be counted.
If we wait, it will be too late.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Bill Blair's office says Liberals 'will not target guns designed for hunting'
Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair’s office told The Post Millennial the Liberals fast-tracked gun ban will not target hunters.
“Our government’s top priority is keeping Canadians safe. Too often, Canadians experience firsthand the devastating impact that gun violence has on our communities. We must take decisive action to strengthen gun control. That includes ending the proliferation of military-style assault rifles in Canada,” Blair’s spokesperson told The Post Millennial.
The proposed gun ban has received heavy backlash as over 141,000 Canadians have signed an official parliamentary petition that’s opposing the ban. The petition is now the most signed official petition in Canadian history.
“We will not bring back the long-gun registry, and we will not target guns designed for hunting. Hunters, farmers, and law-abiding recreational gun owners will be treated with fairness and respect as we work together to keep our communities safe,” Blair’s spokesperson continued.
“In the last mandate, we invested $327 million to give police and prosecutors new resources and tools to fight gang-related violence and address gun smuggling. We also brought in legislation that ensures stronger background checks.
“In this new mandate, we will take further steps to address gun violence, including strengthening our border, giving cities the ability to ban or restrict handguns, and doing even more to tackle gang violence.
“We will be announcing details of our government’s agenda on firearms in the near future, which will come as each step is ready to be implemented.”
The Post Millennial reached out to Tracey Wilson, who is a gun rights advocate from the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights. She was not convinced by the public safety minister’s spokesperson’s words.
“They never did release all that funding … but they did promise it. It’s a drop in the bucket compared to what they will waste buying legal guns out of the locked safes of licensed Canadian gun owners.”
“There is zero evidence that these measures like gun bans will reduce gun violence. It is noted that they have yet to actually define what their ‘version’ of an ‘assault rifles’ is,” said Wilson.
“The standard, internationally-accepted definition saw a ban of those in 1978. This is simply political theatre to appease an aggressive anti-gun lobby movement in Canada, and continue to cop out of working on actual crime, instead targeting legal owners.”
“If there is legitimacy to gun bans, then let’s debate that democratically by utilizing the appropriate method of legislation rather than an OIC.”
The petition against the gun ban has been open since Dec. 17, 2019 and will close on Feb. 15 2020.
Petitions calling for the gun ban only managed to acquire fewer than 24,000 signatures.
Social Media