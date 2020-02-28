WATCH: NHL player gets clean and sober, returns and scores hat trick
It was an emotional scene Thursday night at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. Senators player Bobby Ryan made a triumphant return after going through alcohol rehab for 100 days. Ryan scored three goals and the Ottawa fans gave him a standing ovation and serenaded the young man with chants of “Bobby!”
Ryan was overcome with emotion and wiped tears from his face as the crowd showed their appreciation of his hat-trick performance and everything he has gone through.
Ryan went into the NHL’s assistance program on Nov. 20 after admitting to being an alcoholic.
“I knew Ottawa being the community that it is that the reception would be good,” Ryan told ESPN. “It just got harder to keep the emotions down throughout the game. It was incredible. They supported me and I got to contribute. You can’t write that, the way that went. It was just an incredible evening, so thank you to all of them.”
Ryan thanked his wife, Danielle, for all of her support as he worked to get sober and back on the ice.
“To have her support and not just have her support as a hockey player, but as a husband and everything it just means a ton,” he said.
Philadelphia Flyers' mascot Gritty cleared of assault allegation
Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot came into some hot water recently for allegedly punching a 13-year-old fan, however, a police investigation has concluded that the person inside the costume is innocent according to Sportsnet.
“An investigation of the incident was conducted by South Detective Division,” the Philadelphia police said in a statement. “That investigation, which has been completed and is no longer active, determined that the actions of the individual portraying the Flyers’ mascot did not constitute physical assault as alleged.”
The claim stemmed from an alleged incident last January involving Chris Greenwell, a season ticket holder who purported that “Gritty” punched his 13-year-old son during a photoshoot months earlier.
Greenwell stated that his son sustained a bruise on his back from the incident in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer.
“We took Mr. Greenwell’s allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim,” said the Flyers in a statement released on Jan. 22.
Canadian soldier mom returns home from Middle East to surprise son
There was an emotional moment last night at The Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Oilers were matched up against the Calgary Flames for what is often referred to as the battle of Alberta.
This particular night has a special surprise however for the teams and fans alike. Eight-year-old Ryker was called to centre ice for the ceremonial puck drop alongside his dad, Sgt. Ryan Gagne. While the two were posing for a photo op his mom came up and surprised them, coming up from behind where they were facing.
Both of young Ryker’s parents serve in the military and had been deployed over the holidays. Warrant Officer Renee Gauthier had been serving over in the Middle East but managed to surprise both her husband and son for Armed Forces Appreciation night.
P.K. Subban gets engagement ring for Christmas in 'non-traditional move'
P.K. Subban got an engagement ring from his girlfriend for Christmas in what the couple call a ‘non-traditional move.’
In a tweet on Christmas yesterday, Lindsey Vonn, former professional skier and girlfriend of Subban, showed the world her gift to the New Jersey defense man, giving him an engagement ring.
The couple, who have been dating for two years, can be seen in the Christmas photo wearing striped Hudson’s Bay-style pajamas with their pets alongside them.
The engagement, though, isn’t the first for the couple, as Subban had previously proposed to Vonn in August of this year.
The ring, it appears, was more a symbolic gesture more than anything, as the tweet was posted with the hashtag #equality.
“Lindsey’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Subban told Vogue earlier this year. “There are people in life that deserve to be with good people. They have that person who takes care of them and makes them smile, and she deserves to be with someone who loves her more than anything else in the world, and I do.”
