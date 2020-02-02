WATCH: Liberal MP admits government STILL doesn’t have coronavirus plan
Liberal rookie Member of Parliament Lenore Zann on Thursday evening said that the Trudeau government still hasn’t come up with plans to deal with the coronavirus—even after WHO declared it a global health emergency—and bring back Canadians from China who are asking for the Canadian government’s help
“I’m telling you that they don’t know yet. We’re working on it right now,” Zann said on a political panel to baffled host Evan Solomon.
Earlier in the discussion Solomon took her to task for coming on a national news program and seeming to be prepared.
“I say buy masks, buy gloves, try to make sure you don’t touch anything… That’s what I’m saying…” said Zann.
“Your the government representative. Are you freelancing on fundamental issues on global health? I mean it, because I want the Government of Canada’s view,” Solomon responded.
“I don’t know what Government of Canada’s views are regarding gloves and masks, but I do know that they’re available. And I do know that people are concerned who are travelling, and I think that they need to look after themselves,” Zann responded.
“…You can’t tell us the government’s position, you can’t tell us when the plane is going to get [to China], you can’t tell us about quarantine…” Solomon said in disbelief.
Zann then admitted the government still didn’t have a plan in place.
On Sunday CTV aired an interview with Liberal Minister of Health Patty Hajdu.
“So, right now we’re working on a plan in terms of where we’ll bring people. Obviously people live in all different parts of the country. Some people may not even have a residence in Canada because they’ve been working Wuhan or Hubei, or they’ve been there as a student. So those details are getting worked out as we speak,” Hajdu said regarding at least 160 Canadians asking for the federal government’s assistance returning home.
The US and other Western countries have already successfully brought homes their citizens from China.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Whistleblowers in China arrested for warning about coronavirus last month
Whistleblowers were arrested in China for attempting to warn others about the coronavirus before it began to spread across the world according to the Mirror. The eight whistleblowers were arrested for “spreading rumours”.
A UK expert on China claimed that the whistleblowers were warning about the virus about a month ago.
This news has come in as the quickly spreading virus has become declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization.
Coronavirus has now taken the lives of approximately 200 people and there are over 8,000 cases.
On Friday, The National Health Commission noted that 43 more deaths have occurred due to the virus and all of them but one were in the Hubei province where the outbreak originally occurred.
When speaking with the Mirror, Dr Yukteshwar Kumar from the UK’s University of Bath said that the state had allegedly silenced people who attempted to warn others about the virus.
Dr Kumar said that the outbreak could have been minimized if people learned about it towards the end of December.
“They were asked to sign a confession stating that they will not spread false news. If they had taken steps earlier the situation could have been better because they did know about it,” said Dr Kumar.
“People could have been made aware in late December. The authorities could have stopped people travelling earlier.”
“I highly appreciate the efforts made by the government of China in locking down the whole city. However, if they’d listened to the advice of these eight people and some scientists the situation would have been perhaps better.”
Dr Kumar obtained a legal document that is allegedly signed as well as fingerprinted by Chinese citizens. The document reportedly had them promise not to talk about the outbreak.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Coronavirus: Experts say studying bats could help predict danger spots
The source of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus has been identified as most likely originating in bats. Scientists believe that they can develop better defence against the infection by closely observing the animals.
Scientists can also better predict where future outbreaks will occur by analyzing the DNA of the animal and the virus.
The Daily Mail reported that a faster and less expensive test than the one currently used has been created by researchers. A lung sample is required for the current test and the host’s DNA is scanned.
Data about the virus’s evolution can go through a computer which predicts the most likely hotspots for the virus to surface.
Nine patients in Wuhan had samples taken from their lungs which revealed that the genetics of coronavirus are different from the SARS virus.
It is suggested that bats have transferred the disease to a host which acted as an intermediate carrier of the virus. That host was reportedly in the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan where it was then transferred to humans.
The structures of coronavirus and SARS are similar though there are small critical differences. Research suggests that the two viruses may enter cells by using the same method.
New techniques to track the virus has been improved by US and China academics.
The coronavirus has currently caused the deaths of over 200 people and there are over 8,000 current cases. There are now 19 different countries with cases of the infection.
Dr Sterghios Moschos is an associate professor at Northumbria University who specializes in cellular and molecular sciences. He thinks that inexpensive and non-invasive testing will be available for such viruses in the future but will not be ready for the current outbreak.
“To do this non-invasively we need a way of getting the sample from the suspected or confirmed patients by not going into their lungs,” he told The Daily Mail.
“Right now we have to go deep into their lungs, because the data published in the Lancet on Friday shows that a cotton swab of the nose isn’t reliable for detecting the virus.”
“We use these techniques right now to see how the virus is evolving in the patients, practically in real time.”
He added, “In the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak the first sequence data of the virus took months to come out.”
“But for this outbreak, it’s taking just days to hours. But it’s still not cheap enough though to test everyone going through Heathrow for the virus, for example.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Third person with coronavirus in Ontario
Ontario health officials are set to announce on Friday a third confirmed case of coronavirus found in the province, first reported by Global News.
The press conference with chief medical Officer Dr. David Williams will take place at 2:30 p.m.
The first person to be confirmed to have coronavirus in Ontario was released from hospital. His wife was also found to have coronavirus and has been quarantined in the family home.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Canada's first coronavirus victim released from Toronto hospital
A patient who was the first confirmed to have the coronavirus in Canada has been discharged from a Toronto hospital, according to CBC News.
The patient came from China last week on a flight, and after suffering symptoms, was whisked away to the Toronto hospital, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.
In a public statement on Friday morning, the hospital informed Canadians over the status of the patient: “Over the course of the week, his status continued to improve to the point where he no longer required in-patient care.”
The patient’s wife also contracted the coronavirus, but isn’t showing any symptoms anymore and was in quarantine at the family home.
Social Media