WATCH: Liberal MP admits government STILL doesn’t have coronavirus plan 

You have 6 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Liberal rookie Member of Parliament Lenore Zann on Thursday evening said that the Trudeau government still hasn’t come up with plans to deal with the coronavirus—even after WHO declared it a global health emergency—and bring back Canadians from China who are asking for the Canadian government’s help

“I’m telling you that they don’t know yet. We’re working on it right now,” Zann said on a political panel to baffled host Evan Solomon.

We asked @ZannLenore what we can expect from the government now that the W.H.O. has declared a global health emergency.



"I'm telling you that they don't know yet. We're working on it right now," Zann said.#ctvpp #cdnpoli



More at https://t.co/uCQmGSHoEL. pic.twitter.com/81VW2R9lC3 — CTV Power Play (@CTV_PowerPlay) January 30, 2020

Earlier in the discussion Solomon took her to task for coming on a national news program and seeming to be prepared.

“I say buy masks, buy gloves, try to make sure you don’t touch anything… That’s what I’m saying…” said Zann.

“Your the government representative. Are you freelancing on fundamental issues on global health? I mean it, because I want the Government of Canada’s view,” Solomon responded.

“I don’t know what Government of Canada’s views are regarding gloves and masks, but I do know that they’re available. And I do know that people are concerned who are travelling, and I think that they need to look after themselves,” Zann responded.

“…You can’t tell us the government’s position, you can’t tell us when the plane is going to get [to China], you can’t tell us about quarantine…” Solomon said in disbelief.

Zann then admitted the government still didn’t have a plan in place.

The Trudeau government in er action: No evacuation flights yet; no plan for evacuees yet if/when they are returned #cdnpoli https://t.co/O6lcaSZs9N — Norman Spector (@nspector4) February 2, 2020

On Sunday CTV aired an interview with Liberal Minister of Health Patty Hajdu.

“So, right now we’re working on a plan in terms of where we’ll bring people. Obviously people live in all different parts of the country. Some people may not even have a residence in Canada because they’ve been working Wuhan or Hubei, or they’ve been there as a student. So those details are getting worked out as we speak,” Hajdu said regarding at least 160 Canadians asking for the federal government’s assistance returning home.

The US and other Western countries have already successfully brought homes their citizens from China.