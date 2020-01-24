Trending

WATCH: Donald Trump becomes first president to attend March for Life
Mattea Merta, 2 hours ago 1 min read  
On Friday, President Trump became the first president ever to attend the annual March for Life.

During the gathering, which attracts hundreds of thousands of people every year to Washington D.C., Trump told the crowd, “We’re here for a very simple reason—to defend the right of every child, born and unborn, to fulfill their God-given potential.”

Photo: Mattea Merta

In his historic speech, Trump lashed out at Virginia Governor, Ralph Northam who infamously claimed that women and their doctors should have the right to extremely “late-term abortions,” and even killing children immediately after birth.

Photo: Mattea Merta

The massive march attracted a handful of counter-protesters as well. Although there were no major disruptions.

Trump also reminded the audience that he had nominated two pro-life judges to the Supreme Court in his first term—Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

