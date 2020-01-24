WATCH: Donald Trump becomes first president to attend March for Life
On Friday, President Trump became the first president ever to attend the annual March for Life.
During the gathering, which attracts hundreds of thousands of people every year to Washington D.C., Trump told the crowd, “We’re here for a very simple reason—to defend the right of every child, born and unborn, to fulfill their God-given potential.”
In his historic speech, Trump lashed out at Virginia Governor, Ralph Northam who infamously claimed that women and their doctors should have the right to extremely “late-term abortions,” and even killing children immediately after birth.
The massive march attracted a handful of counter-protesters as well. Although there were no major disruptions.
Trump also reminded the audience that he had nominated two pro-life judges to the Supreme Court in his first term—Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.
Coke, meth, and over $12,000 cash seized in Montreal-area police raids
The Surete du Quebec has confirmed that a series of raids came up big, as the K9-squad aided missions found cocaine, meth, and over $12,000 cash.
According to a report from the Surete du Quebec, a tag-team effort from the Monteregie organized crime division and the Rouisslon Police, along with police from the MRC des Jardins de Napierville division conducted searches over months of investigations in order to make the big bust.
In total, a house, three apartments, and a car were searched. In total, police seized:
• Roughly 240 grams of cocaine
• Roughly 380 tablets similar to methamphetamine
• Roughly 40 prescription drug tablets
• $12,400 in cash
• Drug paraphernalia as well as scales
• A pontoon boat
• Gun ammunition cartridges
A spokesperson from the Surete du Quebec said, although suspects were apprehended during the raid, there have not been any arrests or charges laid as of yet. Arrests may be made tomorrow.
The five searches were conducted at the following locations, as per CTV:
• Apartment on rue de l’Église Nord, Lacolle
• Residence in Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville
• Apartment and car on rue Saint-Roch, Saint-Constant
• Apartment on rue Saint-Henri, La Prairie
Canadians are dangerously misinformed about the Holocaust: poll
During WWII the Nazis murdered approximately six million Jewish people, almost two-thirds of the Jewish population in Europe. Through the use of mass shootings and extermination camps, the Nazis methodically carried out a genocide that many people in 2020 are beginning to forget.
Elie Wiesel wrote a Nobel Prize-winning book, Night, about surviving the Holocaust, “It is obvious,” said Wiesel, “that the war which Hitler and his accomplices waged was a war not only against Jewish men women, and children, but also against Jewish religion, Jewish culture, Jewish tradition, therefore Jewish memory.”
Decades since its publication only 43 percent of Canadians are able to answer the question of how many Jews were killed during 1941 and 1945, according to a recent poll according to the National Post.
Jack Jedwab is the president of the Association for Canadian Studies and has a wealth of historical knowledge regarding the Holocaust and anti-Semitism, he feels the polling is indicative a gap in Canadians’ understanding of this event.
“The sort of benchmark, of the target for knowledge about the Holocaust, is that everyone must know,” Jedwab said, “we’re still far from reaching that objective.”
The poll was conducted last November through a web panel and found that only 43 percent of Canadians knew the number of six million, with regards to Jewish people who were killed during the Holocaust. The web panel polled 2,295 Canadians.
Around 31 percent said they weren’t sure how many were killed which is similar to research conducted in the United States by the Pew Research Centre which found that around 45 percent of Americans knew that six million Jews were killed while 29 percent did not.
Leger Marketing for the Association of Canadian Studies poll revealed that 3 percent said less than 100,000 Jews were killed in the Holocaust while 6 percent thought the number to be 20 million. Pollees who held a university degree were most likely to know the actual figure (51 percent) whereas pollees with only a high school diploma were the least likely (36 percent).
In terms of the country broken down into provinces, Quebec was just under 36 percent being able to identify six million as the correct number. Saskatchewan had the highest amount of pollees with the right answer at 55 percent.
Senior citizens also had the highest rate of being correct at 55 percent whereas Canadians between ages 35 and 44 were the least likely to answer the question correctly.
Many Quebecers, 67 percent believed that Canada brought in Jewish refugees during WWII however people of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario didn’t believe that to be the case.
Jedwab believes there is a correlation between those uneducated about historical anti-Semitism and those who know little about the Holocaust.
It’s surprising to see Canadians so misinformed on this issue especially after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s heavily publicized apology on behalf of Canadian’s for deciding back in 1939 to turn away the MS St Louis, a ship that was carrying around 900 Jews who were fleeing Nazi persecution. It was also forced to return to Europe after being rejected from Cuba and the United States. Upon its return 255 of the passengers died, mostly in concentration camps.
“While decades have passed since we turned our backs on Jewish refugees, time has by no means absolved Canada of its guilt or lessened the weight or our shame,” Trudeau said during his apology.
“Never shall I forget those moments that murdered my god and my soul and turned my dreams to ashes,” Wiesel wrote of his first night at Auschwitz.
George Soros claims that Facebook is working with Trump to get him re-elected
George Soros has claimed that Facebook Inc. may be working alongside President Donald Trump in an effort to have him re-elected. Soros said that Facebook has nothing stopping it from circulating disinformation. Soros is a billionaire investor and philanthropist.
At the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Soros said, “I think there is a kind of informal mutual assistance operation or agreement developing between Trump and Facebook,” he added, “Facebook will work together to re-elect Trump, and Trump will work to protect Facebook so that this situation cannot be changed and it makes me very concerned about the outcome for 2020.”
The National Post noted that Soros did not back up his claims with any evidence. A spokesman for Facebook, Andy Stone responded to the claims saying, “This is just plain wrong.”
Soros has previously made similar accusations against the company during a Davos speech in 2018. He said that Facebook treats its users in a similar way that gambling companies do when they get their users hooked.
Facebook has been accused of shady business by many in recent years. One incident that stands out is the Russian misinformation campaign which was on the website without being detected for months leading up to the 2016 election.
Some people are arguing that Facebook already unintentionally supports Trump by rewarding content that has viral potential which Trump produces a lot of.
The company made the choice not to take political ads that may contain lies down. Mark Zuckerberg noted that a corporation should not make the call on such things and he cited the first amendment.
On Thursday, Soros said, “Facebook basically has only one guiding principle: maximize your profits irrespective of what harm it may do to the world.”
When Soros made comments about the company in 2018, Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer had employees investigate whether Soros was making the comments for financial reasons.
In a statement, Facebook said, “That research was already underway when Sheryl sent an email asking if Mr. Soros had shorted Facebook’s stock.”
Sanberg received criticism for mishandling the situation.
Why hasn’t Canada restricted incoming flights from China?
When it comes to assessing a government, particularly an authoritarian government, it’s essential to look at actions, not words.
So, with the Coronavirus spreading, the actions of the Chinese government betray a clear sense of panic.
The words are relatively calm, with the government saying they have the situation relatively under control, and that action is being taken swiftly.
That’s what we would expect them to say.
But when it comes to the actions, another story emerges.
The entire city of Wuhan–with a population of 11 million people–is being quarantined. Including neighbouring cities, over 25 million people are in lockdown.
The airport is being shut down.
Train stations are shut down.
Buses, ferries, and other forms of inter-city transportation are being shut down.
Citizens are being told not to travel.
And all of this follows weeks in which Chinese authorities downplayed the threat of the virus, saying only 41 people had it, in what increasingly looks like a desperate cover-up.
Clearly, China’s authorities are afraid.
That raises the following question:
If China is shutting down an entire city, why isn’t Canada restricting incoming flights from China?
With the Lunar New Year travel rush on the way, there is going to be a surge of people flying to Canada from China, and people from Canada travelling to China, and then flying back.
It’s a ready-made recipe for a huge potential spread of the virus in Canada.
And while there is no guarantee of stopping it, the odds can certainly be raised in our favour.
A total restriction in incoming flights from cities around Wuhan would be a good place to start. Additionally, setting up ad-hoc quarantine and testing centres at all major airports, and diverting incoming individuals from incoming flights from China to those centres would be another key step.
Finally, if the virus continues to spread out of control, a total ban on flights from China would have to be considered.
Some may see this as “harsh” or “going too far,” but in reality it’s about the basic job of the Canadian government: Protecting the security and health of the Canadian People.
We are all hoping for the best, hoping that this doesn’t become a pandemic and that the spread is contained. But while we hope for the best, we must prepare for the worst, and that means taking swift action to restrict flights from China.
If you agree, contact your MP and demand that they push for flight restrictions now.
