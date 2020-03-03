WATCH: Bricks fall from Montreal building, nearly CRUSH woman
A woman was nearly crushed in Montreal’s Mile End neighbourhood, as a wall of bricks fell from an ageing building.
The short video shows the moments before the bricks fell near Montreal’s Parc and Bernard street. If you watch carefully, you can see one or two bricks landing on the ground before the rest of them collapsed.
According to trusted sources, no one was injured—though it was close to disaster. The woman was standing much closer to the falling bricks, before taking a few steps back upon seeing the first few bricks land.
Do Albertans deserve art?
After more than a century of perceived mistreatment at the hands of the federal government, a handful of Alberta MPs have decided that enough is enough. Michelle Rempel Garner, Blake Richards, Glen Motz, and Arnold Viersen have, with their publication of the Buffalo Declaration, drawn a line in the sand. Alberta has been stiffed for the last time.
The 13-page declaration describes the myriad ways in which the province has historically been mistreated in Confederation. It also proposes solutions—some concrete, and some more esoteric—that the federal government must adopt in order to right past wrongs.
Generally speaking, the nation’s pundits have agreed that the declaration is the same sort of knackered whining that has always come from loose-lipped Albertan conservatives. Generation after generation after generation, there seems to be a limitless cache of grievances to air and rabble to rouse. Assuredly, the rabble has been roused.
The National Post‘s Colby Cosh could do little more than mock the message put forth by the Conservative politicians—that struggling Albertans and their sensible neighbours ought to address the systemic inequities of Confederation.
“Is this the sort of language that you would expect to hear from a band of self-reliant classical-liberal pluralists who believe in equality of opportunity rather than redistributive egalitarianism? It savours more of post-war post-Marxism to me; Wexit with a sprinkling of Frantz Fanon, or Pamela Palmater,” wrote Cosh.
Jason Markusoff of Maclean’s chided the declaration as “wholly an Alberta-first distinct society document.”
Chris Turner painted the authors as the same breed of lamebrained ranchers who subscribe to the folk wisdom of the Stampede:
To the extent that the declaration occasionally wanders into adage and aphorism, as all documents branded as declarations tend to do, it will fail to persuade sceptical Buffalonians and oppositional Laurentians alike. Normally, the only way Western separatist movements gain traction is by pointing to tangible issues like transfer payments, provincial jurisdiction, underrepresentation in federal government, etc., etc.
But one of the specific proposals of the declaration that is often overlooked, despite being incredibly difficult to rebuke, is increased arts and cultural spending in Alberta. In the text of their declaration, the four MPs demand that the federal government “mandate equitable regional distribution of funding to arts and culture as part of federal spending programs.”
A look at the Canada Council for the Arts’ most recent funding overview reveals that current spending—as anyone familiar with Canada’s cultural sector intuitively knows—is far from equitable. In their 2018/2019 reporting year, the organization spent less per capita on Albertans than they did on the citizens of any other province or territory, not even a third of what was spent on Quebeckers.
Could this have anything to do with the Canada Council’s governance?
Is it possible that having Quebeckers in the roles of CEO, Director, Chair, and Vice Chair—every single senior position—has any impact on funding decisions? Perhaps. Or, as Cosh supposes, to ask such a question is merely to display the “unnatural argot of victimhood” that has come to infect so many Albertans. Whatever the case may be, it is disparities such as this that make the untold billions in transfer payments so difficult for Albertans to send off to Ottawa.
Would it be reasonable for Albertans to demand from their federal leaders some sort of minimum funding amount, or would doing so constitute a brash attack on national unity?
Many have been quick to mock the Buffalo Declaration and gaslight its signatories, but the fact remains that there are clear inequities in the way mother Canada treats her children. Some of these inequities are big, others are small. Some are squishy and a matter of interprovincial contention; others (like arts funding) can be ascertained quite clearly.
First presumptive case of COVID-19 announced in Quebec
The first presumptive case of coronavirus(COVID-19) in Quebec was announced on Thursday by Health Minister Danielle McCann.
A woman who lives in the Montreal area is thought to have the disease. She recently returned to Canada from Iran. At a press conference the Health Minister announced that the woman entered a health clinic close to Montreal where proper protocol was followed.
She was tested by public health officials in Quebec, and tested positive. The results will still have to be confirmed in Winnipeg at a national laboratory.
The woman is thought to have a relatively mild case of the virus. She has returned to her home and is in isolation there. Health officials noted that it is unlikely that the woman has used public transit or worked and hasn’t had much contact with others since she returned from Iran.
“There is no need to worry,” said McCann, according to CTV News. “All measures are being taken to protect the population.”
Quebec health officials are attempting to track down people who may have been in contact with her. The woman’s immediate family has also been placed in isolation.
If the case is confirmed in Winnipeg, it will be Canada’s 14th. Ontario has confirmed six cases and BC has confirmed seven. The Quebec woman’s results are expected to be in Sunday.
Five countries have been added to Quebec’s watch list after the virus began to spread to countries like Iran and Italy. Iran has currently confirmed approximately 250 cases, while it is believed by global health authorities that there may be more than the reported number.
There are 21 more people being tested for the virus in Quebec. So far dozens of people have been tested and all of the results have come back negative until this case.
Health officials noted that it was inevitable that the disease would spread to Quebec. Many travel plans have been canceled and citizens have been collecting respiratory masks and even selling stocks despite officials previously saying that the risk to the population remains low.
Over 80,000 people around the world now have the disease and close to 3000 have died.
Quebec premier says Indigenous blockaders armed with AK-47s, slowing down their removal
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has suggested a court injunction to remove protestors off of railways may not be enforced yet because of the fear that some of the protestors may be heavily armed with AK-47 assault rifles.
“The SQ is working on a plan to dismantle the barricades,” said Legault. but the delay is due to the potential of armed resistance in the self-policed first-nations territory of Kahnawake.
“They are speaking with the Peacekeepers, but obviously with people who are armed, it’s delicate.”
Yesterday’s Quebec Superior court injunction to end all Railway blockades in the province has yet to be implemented.
According to the CBC, the Kahnawake local police force known as the “Peacekeepers” say they have yet to receive an official injunction but even if they do, they are unlikely to enforce one.
In response to Premier Legault’s comments about weapons in the territory, peacekeepers communications officer, Const. Kyle Zachary noted “To say that we all have AK-47s, not only is that untrue, it’s dangerous, and it’s irresponsible to say that” [ … ] “we’re trying to have the situation come to an end peacefully, and that kind of statement is counter to that.”
Zachary believes that the premier’s mention of assault weapons as the cause of delayed action is “only going to exacerbate the situation. There are firearms on the territory, but there’s no more than what are in Chateauguay or in Montreal. We have responsible gun owners just as anywhere else.”
For his part, Mr. Legault says that the government is communicating with the first nations communities and treading cautiously on next actions.
Quebec premier blasts Trudeau's handling of anti-pipeline protests
The Premier of Quebec has expressed his concern of Prime Minister Trudeau’s handling of the anti-pipeline protestors at the National Assembly, Tuesday.
“[Mr. Trudeau] wants it to be done in peace. We agree with that, but there must be results and, for the moment, the situation has become very dramatic for the Quebec economy,” said Mr. Legault told the press. The federal government must resolve the crisis in the short term, in “the next few days,” he said otherwise the situation will only get worse.
In particular, the Premier of Quebec says he is worried that the Port of Montreal will no longer be able to receive new goods because there will be no space to store them. Legault also expressed concerns that stores may soon start to run out of certain items according to Le Journal de Quebec.
“We are losing control. I don’t want to fall back into the propane crisis with the farmers, I don’t want people to be unable to take off from planes because there is no more fuel,” said François Legault.
Justin Trudeau has been the subject of much criticism for being abroad while the country was at an impasse. Trudeau has stated that he would like all parties involved to remain “patient” until a peaceful resolution can be reached.
The Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller and the Mohawks of Tyendinaga, Ontario held a meeting at a local community centre for many hours although they have not released much details on what their conversations entailed.
