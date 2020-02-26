WATCH: ABC correspondent admits he’s a socialist, now suspended
A new video released by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas was released on to Twitter this morning and reveals shocking information about Senior ABC news correspondent David Wright.
In the video, Wright admits that he’s not just a democratic socialist. “More than that, I’d consider myself a socialist.”
Since the release of the Project Veritas video James O’Keefe announced Wright has been suspended from his job at ABC.
In the undercover video Wright is also caught criticizing ABC executives who he says don’t see an upside in “speaking truth to power,” at one point even admitting that ABC doesn’t hold Trump to account, but that they also don’t give the president any credit “for the things he does do.”
Wright continuously blasts ABC, CBS, and NBS for not being “terribly interested in the voters.”
“We recognize that we are dinosaurs and we’re in danger of dying,” says Wright.
The full video can be viewed below.
This is just the latest sting operation by Project Veritas. Previously they had an insider recording high-level conversations at CNN where top executive Jeffrey Zucker was caught assigning negative Trump stories and pushing a negative Trump agenda for the network.
James O'Keefe of Project Veritas suspended from Twitter
On Tuesday evening, journalist and Project Veritas firebrand James O’Keefe was temporarily suspended by Twitter for reporting on the radical activities of Bernie Sanders campaign staff.
The tweet that garnered the suspension was a retraction request directed at Dave Weigel of Washington Post, asking him to retract factually inaccurate information about disgraced Sanders staffers Kyle Jurek and Martin Weissberger.
“To prove the inaccuracy our tweet linked to a page found on the Federal Election Commission website showing the ‘volunteer’ was, in fact, a paid staffer of the Sanders campaign. The Post reporter retracted his story. The information we reported is in the public domain, there is nothing ‘private’ about it,” O’Keefe told The Daily Wire.
O’Keefe’s Project Veritas’ #Expose2020 project has been highlighting the radical activities of various Democratic candidates’ staffers throughout America.
Many of these staffers have links to the violent far-left group antifa.
The Post Millennial has reached out to Twitter for comment but has not heard back by the time of publication.
CNN hates Bernie Sanders but they hate Project Veritas more
The days leading up to the latest CNN Democratic debate were undoubtedly stressful for Bernie Sanders as two new bombshell allegations concerning his presidential campaign arose. The first story claimed Sanders once made sexist remarks to Elizabeth Warren in a private meeting, while the latest story reveals footage of a salaried Bernie 2020 organizer advocating for political violence and terroristic acts. For strange reasons, one story is getting much more attention than the other.
The shocking footage came from Project Veritas, an undercover journalism group that’s exposed corruption and bias at CNN on numerous occasions. Sanders was already in the network’s crosshairs after Warren’s claim, and pressing this would’ve perhaps changed the flow of the entire debate. But an ongoing grudge seems to be preventing CNN from entertaining PV’s story, even if it can be used to help them sabotage Sanders’ campaign.
On Monday, the CNN piece made its way to the top of the headlines when Warren alleged Sanders once made sexist remarks to her at a private meeting in 2018. According to Warren’s claim verified only by herself, Sanders said that he didn’t believe a woman could win the presidency. So on Tuesday, the moderators came loaded with several items for Sanders on the sexism allegations, but any concerns of his radical field organizer managed to elude the debate.
Earlier that day, the footage was published, which shows Kyle Jurek, an organizer for Sanders’ 2020 election campaign advocating for assaulting police officers, burning down cities, murdering ideological opponents, and supporting gulags, among other things. Jurek’s claims involve the Sanders campaign directly and predict responses that will follow would he lose the election.
“If Bernie doesn’t get the nomination or it goes to a second round at the DNC Convention, f*cking Milwaukee will burn,” he stated.
Jurek continues: “The cops are gonna be the ones that are getting f*cking beaten in Milwaukee.”
He goes on to explain how the United States, like Nazi Germany, will have to spend billions of dollars re-educating Trump supporters, or “Nazis” as he calls them. According to Jurek, that’s what Bernie’s free-tuition proposal is all about — re-education of “Nazis.”
“Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their f*cking people to not be nazis. Like, we’re probably going to have to do the same f*cking thing here.” Jurek tells the journalist.
He continues: “That’s kind of what Bernie’s whole f*cking like “hey, free education for everybody!” because we’re going to have to teach you to not be a f*cking nazi.”
The Sanders campaign has yet to comment on any of the claims made by the salaried staff member.
But none of that was of interest to CNN or any of the moderators that night. In fact, over a week later, the story has not been mentioned or covered once by the network. You’d think a network still repeatedly claiming to be unbiased would entertain stories from all walks of journalism, not just the sources they like personally. Instead, they’ve doubled down on the sexism allegations that they grilled Sanders with on stage.
“Why did you say that?” Sanders was asked about the comment.
He responded: “Well, as a matter of fact, I didn’t say it.” followed by many reasons as to why the claims are invalid.
The moderator persisted: “Senator Sanders, I do want to be clear here. You’re saying that you never told Senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?”
“That’s correct,” he said.
Moderator Abby Phillips then redirected the question at Warren as if everything Sanders had just said vanished into thin air. She asked: “Senator Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” to which she replied, “I disagreed.” The pivot was so strikingly unfair and one-sided that it sparked a wave of laughter in the room and a sense of disbelief as to what just happened. Many anticipated Sanders to be then grilled about the footage, but it never happened.
So what happens whenever an attempt to smear a politician is backed by claims so absurd and unfair? For one, the sexism allegations haven’t hurt Sanders at all. In fact, they seem to have helped him substantially. Shortly after, Sanders announced that in the two days following the debate, he’d received more than 200,000 contributions totalling nearly $4 million. CNN’s smear backfired—badly.
They could’ve easily used Project Veritas’s story to their advantage on top of the sexism allegations to erode at Sanders’ campaign as a whole, but pride got in the way, and it ricocheted back at the network. After all, giving a few extra sympathy points to Sanders by accident will always be more virtuous in their eyes than taking conservative newsgroups seriously—especially ones that have unearthed dirt amongst them. To them, it’s not about truth; it’s about constituents.
By acknowledging the Sanders story, they now legitimize every CNN story from Veritas after chalking the group off as an anti-media organization. That can’t happen. Acting like Veritas doesn’t exist is the only path forward for the network despite other mainstream networks running the story. It sure does make you wonder how massive a story from Project Veritas would have to be for CNN to run it and take the group seriously, if any.
Jeffrey Epstein 'most prolific pedophile,' said ABC journalist on hot mic, 'had [Bill] Clinton' implicated too: Report
Newly released bombshell footage of ABC news anchor Amy Robach shows her talking about how she had a major story on late convicted pedophile and wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein for three years but wasn’t able to run the story.
Investigative news outlet and activist group Project Veritas released the footage Tuesday morning.
In the footage, Robach talks about how they had a woman ready to come forward three years ago, but alleges the “Palace” (British royal family) found out they had allegations against Prince Andrew “and threatened us a million different ways.”
“We were so afraid we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will that we, that also quashed the story,” said Robach, alluding to how the network didn’t want to lose access to the Royals.
“First I was told, who is Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story,” Robach also says in the footage, talking about her story on Epstein that wasn’t able to air.
The woman who came forward to ABC is Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims he allegedly had in his sex trafficking ring.
“She was in hiding for 12 years, we convinced her to come out,” said Robach.
“Brad Edwards [Giuffre’s lawyer], the attorney, three years ago saying like, like we, there will come a day when we realize Jeffrey Epstein was the most prolific pedophile this country has ever known,” Robach also says in the explosive footage. “[Giuffre] had pictures, she had everything.”
Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe says an ABC network insider leaked the footage to his organization.
In the recording Robach also expresses her frustration that now all of these revelations came out and she had the story three years ago. The footage is apparently from Aug. 2019, shortly after NPR released a report criticizing ABC for not airing the interview Robach did with Giuffre.
Robach also believes the conspiracy theory that Epstein was killed.
“So do I think he was killed? A 100 percent, yes I do. …He made his whole living blackmailing people.”
“There were a lot of men in those planes, a lot of men who visited that island, lot of powerful men who came into that apartment.”
Update: ABC and Amy Robach have released statements on the leaked footage.
EPSTEIN: Project Veritas says source to come out today with info on alleged coverup
On Monday investigative journalism outfit and right-wing activist group Project Veritas announced it will be releasing secret recordings Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. ET, that allegedly shed some light on the conspiracy theory that powerful financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was mudered.
“This insider came to us, gave us this footage, infuriated by what they saw, what they witnessed. This person is still on the inside, still has access to powerful people,” said Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe in a video released Monday.
Skepticism of the official report that Epstein died by suicide in a New York prison has been put into further question after a leading pathologist recently came out and said it was murder, and just a few days ago a military dog expert said live on Fox that Epstein was murdered.
Project Veritas latest project comes on the heels of them exposing internal communications at CNN from an insider who wore a hidden camera.
When multi-millionaire Epstein was announced to have been found dead in his New York jail cell on August 10, 2019, there was public outrage. Most of the outrage was not over a concern that an innocent man may have died in custody but, rather, that Epstein’s alleged victims were denied justice in a court of law. Accused of multiple sex crimes, including human trafficking of young girls, Epstein was perceived to have evaded justice in the past after a previous conviction that would normally have resulted in more serious jail time.
Because of Epstein’s connections to many wealthy people, part of the public unrest is a legitimate concern that other powerful people with connections to Epstein may have been afraid of what evidence could have come out at trial and may have used their wealth to make sure Epstein would never make it to court.
Inmate deaths in prison are highly suspicious.
By design, prisons are spaces in which incarcerated people have little to no privacy for the exact purpose of monitoring and supervising those who are considered to be violent or dangerous in some way. Epstein was a high-profile prisoner who was at risk for self harm and/or attack from other inmates.
