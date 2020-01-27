Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido meets with Trudeau in Canada
The interim President of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, visited Canada today and sat down with Prime Minister Trudeau. He is touring internationally to gain support from other countries and take the upper hand over Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela’s current socialist party leader.
Guaido’s trip outside of Venezuela has not been permitted by the country’s Supreme Court, who sides with Maduro. As one of the countries supporting Guaido’s efforts to take power, Prime Minister Trudeau and senior cabinet ministers will be meeting with him today.
In a statement, Trudeau said, “I commend Interim President Guaido for the courage and leadership he has shown in his efforts to return democracy to Venezuela, and I offer Canada’s continued support.”
Guaido and Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister took questions in Ottawa at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Over 50 countries acknowledge Guaido as the interim President, considering Maduro’s reelection to be illegitimate. Guaido is head of congress for the South American nation.
Sanctions have been imposed against some of Maduro’s government officials by Canada who is one of five nations who believe Maduro should be handled by the International Criminal Court.
Maduro still has the majority of control throughout Venezuela regardless of the support that Guaido has received from other countries.
So far Guaido has been to Paris, London, Madrid and stopped at the Davos Economic Forum.
Canadians are dangerously misinformed about the Holocaust: poll
During WWII the Nazis murdered approximately six million Jewish people, almost two-thirds of the Jewish population in Europe. Through the use of mass shootings and extermination camps, the Nazis methodically carried out a genocide that many people in 2020 are beginning to forget.
Elie Wiesel wrote a Nobel Prize-winning book, Night, about surviving the Holocaust, “It is obvious,” said Wiesel, “that the war which Hitler and his accomplices waged was a war not only against Jewish men women, and children, but also against Jewish religion, Jewish culture, Jewish tradition, therefore Jewish memory.”
Decades since its publication only 43 percent of Canadians are able to answer the question of how many Jews were killed during 1941 and 1945, according to a recent poll according to the National Post.
Jack Jedwab is the president of the Association for Canadian Studies and has a wealth of historical knowledge regarding the Holocaust and anti-Semitism, he feels the polling is indicative a gap in Canadians’ understanding of this event.
“The sort of benchmark, of the target for knowledge about the Holocaust, is that everyone must know,” Jedwab said, “we’re still far from reaching that objective.”
The poll was conducted last November through a web panel and found that only 43 percent of Canadians knew the number of six million, with regards to Jewish people who were killed during the Holocaust. The web panel polled 2,295 Canadians.
Around 31 percent said they weren’t sure how many were killed which is similar to research conducted in the United States by the Pew Research Centre which found that around 45 percent of Americans knew that six million Jews were killed while 29 percent did not.
Leger Marketing for the Association of Canadian Studies poll revealed that 3 percent said less than 100,000 Jews were killed in the Holocaust while 6 percent thought the number to be 20 million. Pollees who held a university degree were most likely to know the actual figure (51 percent) whereas pollees with only a high school diploma were the least likely (36 percent).
In terms of the country broken down into provinces, Quebec was just under 36 percent being able to identify six million as the correct number. Saskatchewan had the highest amount of pollees with the right answer at 55 percent.
Senior citizens also had the highest rate of being correct at 55 percent whereas Canadians between ages 35 and 44 were the least likely to answer the question correctly.
Many Quebecers, 67 percent believed that Canada brought in Jewish refugees during WWII however people of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario didn’t believe that to be the case.
Jedwab believes there is a correlation between those uneducated about historical anti-Semitism and those who know little about the Holocaust.
It’s surprising to see Canadians so misinformed on this issue especially after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s heavily publicized apology on behalf of Canadian’s for deciding back in 1939 to turn away the MS St Louis, a ship that was carrying around 900 Jews who were fleeing Nazi persecution. It was also forced to return to Europe after being rejected from Cuba and the United States. Upon its return 255 of the passengers died, mostly in concentration camps.
“While decades have passed since we turned our backs on Jewish refugees, time has by no means absolved Canada of its guilt or lessened the weight or our shame,” Trudeau said during his apology.
“Never shall I forget those moments that murdered my god and my soul and turned my dreams to ashes,” Wiesel wrote of his first night at Auschwitz.
Petition against Liberal gun ban signed by over 100,000 upset Canadians
A petition against the Liberal gun ban has just accumulated over 100,000 signatures. Petition E2341 is a petition against a ban on “military-style assault rifles.” The petition was initiated by Alberta resident, Bradley Manysiak.
With over 100,000 signatures, the petition is the second largest in Canadian history.
E-petitions can be open for 30, 60, 90 or 120 days for signature based on what the petitioner prefers. The petitions get a government response within 45 days of their opening. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair is overseeing the “buyback program” which Blair estimates could cost anywhere from $400 to $600 million.
The petition has been sponsored by MP Glen Motz who told The Post Millennial, “I am always pleased to help Canadians voice their concerns, especially on such a deeply flawed policy like the Liberals’ misguided approach on firearms policy that ignore criminals and instead focuses on law-abiding Canadian firearms owners. It is unfortunate that tens of thousands of Canadians feel ignored, maligned and even demonized by the Liberals, to the extend that this petition even necessary.”
“Canadians expect policies that focus on stopping criminals, gangs and the flow of illegal firearms into Canada, not policies that attacking law-abiding Canadians firearms owners.” Motz added.
“Canadians want clear, honest policies based on facts and evidence. But the Liberals firearms proposals make it clear they are intent on ignoring the evidence and will pursue public safety policies that do nothing to make Canadians safer.”
Blair’s office did not respond to request for comment from The Post Millennial. His office was asked what the minister’s response is to over 100,000 Canadians calling on the government to drop what many experts see as a completely ineffectual action to curb gun violence. Blair was also asked about fellow Liberal MP Marcus Powlowski’s letter addressed to him that opposed the gun ban (Powlowski has since retracted the letter) and Winnipeg Police constable calling the ban “nonsense”.
“When we seize handguns, the handguns are always almost 100% in the possession of people who have no legal right to possess them. They’re almost always stolen or illegally obtained,” said Const. Rob Carver. “I simply don’t see how as a 27-year-old veteran, how adding another layer of law will make any difference, anywhere in this country.”
In Powlowski’s letter to Blair he wrote, “Over the course of the past three months, I have heard a wide variety of views on this proposed ban. I believe it is my role to ensure that these views are brought to your attention for consideration.”
“Given that there is currently no legal definition for a ‘military-style assault rifle’ in Canada, some community members I have spoken with are skeptical that a ban based on this term would make sense as a coherent firearm policy,” the letter continued.
In a CBC interview in the summer of 2018, Blair said that most of the gun crime is committed by illegal handguns smuggled in from the U.S. and he was skeptical of a gun ban being effective in combating gun crime. His position changed drastically once he was appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the public safety minister.
The Post Millennial also reached out to Tracey Wilson, who is a gun rights advocate from the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights.
“Parliamentary e petition E2341 is currently the second most signed petition in Canadian history. If we had the other 27k that missed step 2 we would be in first place. There is still more time so I’m confident we will surpass previous records,” said Wilson.
“This is proof positive that Canadians not only oppose bans on legal guns, but the undemocratic use of OIC’s to do it. I believe the reason for circumventing the usual parliamentary process is the Liberals know they don’t have the support they would need. They are dependant on other parties to pass legislation in their current state of a weakened minority.”
“There are two main reasons why law enforcement, every credible expert and Canadians in general oppose these measures; 1) they know it’s not licensed RCMP vetted gun owners that need to be targeted, its criminals and gangs. 2) the billions of taxpayer dollars they will waste could have been better allocated to at risk youth and community programs, law enforcement and technology at the border to prevent illicit smuggling.” said Wilson.
She added, “This will go down as one of the Liberal Party’s biggest failures and we are all the victims of it.”
A big portion of the signatures have come from Ontario with 35,533. Alberta had 21,753 signatories and B.C. had 18,930.
Canada's national archives hit by 'major flood', despite denials from staff
Canada’s national archives was hit by a “major flood” that damaged much of the collection containing priceless records and books. Despite this, information about the flooding was withheld from the public, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
More seriously, however, the agency has denied that a single part of the collection had been ruined through water damage. This denial came in spite of an official auditors report that stated that there was indeed “damage” to the collection.
As well as this, photographs that were discovered through an access of information request seem to show significant damage to the collection—showing an inch of water on the floor of the building.
The archive’s spokesperson, however, stated that “No collection material was damaged by water … one bay of books, apparently thirty items, were damp but were immediately air dried.”
When the damage was audited in 2019, reports confirmed that the “major flood” had caused substantial harm. “Some items that were damaged by the water were still undergoing treatment,” the report stated.
Finally, after being presented with irrefutable proof, the library’s spokesperson acknowledged that the archive’s collection had been “affected by this leak … some of the items had water on them.”
It is unclear why Canada’s national archives were attempting to keep this a secret.
Canada’s national archives receives $127.4 million annual budget.
Liberals continue to say they will lower cell phone bills
The Liberal cabinet has promised to cut cell phone bills for Canadians by 25 percent, which according to CRTC would potentially save Canadians anywhere from $11 to $25 monthly, first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.
The Canadian Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission released a report that the average Canadian spends about $101 a month on the cell phone plans. The agency released a report entitled, Communications Monitoring Report 2019 found that the average cost is $50.25 a month for a basic 5G plan with higher rates in rural areas.
“Larger households may have higher expenditures for these services, e.g. purchasing more internet data,” wrote the Commission: “The data presented here does not allow for analysis of individual expenditures on communications services.”
“Canadians shouldn’t have to choose between having a cellphone and heating their homes,” said Trudeau, one of his main campaign promises last year was to lower cell phone bills by 25 percent.
“As Canadians we pay some of the highest prices in the world for cellphone services while Canadian telecom companies are among the most profitable in the developed world,” the Liberal Party stated in their platform Forward: A Real Plan For The Middle Class. “To help lower monthly cellphone bills and bring costs in line with what people pay in other countries, we will move forward with cutting the cost of these services by 25 percent in the next two years using the government’s regulatory powers.”
During their Throne Speech on December 5, the cabinet repeated their pledge to lower cell phone costs for Canadians. On December 13, they sent a Mandate Letter to the Department of Industry demanding the rates drop by 2021. “If within two years this price is not achieved, you can expand the mobile network operators’ qualifying rules as the CRTC mandate on affordable pricing,” read the letter.
At the communications committee in 2018 Members of the Senate expressed their dissatisfaction with the CRTC’s ability to advocate on behalf of consumers. “Like a lot of Canadians, I’m very frustrated with telecommunications in this country,” said Conservative Senator Michael MacDonald. “It’s outrageously expensive for data. It’s basically a cartel, let’s face it. It’s a small oligarchy.
“I’m not convinced the CRTC has the fortitude to take on these cartels and the consumers are losing because of it,” said MacDonald. “What’s the solution, besides going to the CRTC? Is it relevant anymore in terms of serving the public interest? I’m convinced it is not serving the public interest.”
The Post Millennial reported late last year that many Canadians are now finding loopholes to get comparable American phone plans that cost a third of the price and don’t charge for roaming or long distant calling in North America.
