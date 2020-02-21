Two Ontario men arrested for poisoning homeowner’s animals after break and enter
Two men have been arrested by the Essex County OPP after allegedly breaking into a house in Tecumseh and poisoning the owner’s dogs, according to the Windsor Star.
The incident took place on December 23 and the homeowner returned to the house as a car was fleeing the scene according to police. Shortly after, the family realized that the house had been ransacked and some of their possessions had been stolen.
Female prisoner claims she was raped by transgender inmate, sues prison
A female inmate at the Logan Correctional Centre in Illinois is suing the prison after alleging they attempted to cover up her sexual assault by a transgender inmate that was housed with her.
The proceedings were covered by Public Broadcasting Service station WTTW, who reported the victim, referred to as Jane Doe, was sexually assaulted in June 2019. Doe alleges she was then coerced by a correctional officer into withdrawing her claim, which led to her being punished for having filed a false report under the Prison Rape Elimination Act.
Doe’s alleged assailant is named as Janiah Monroe, a transgender inmate who identifies as female but has male genitalia. According to WTTW, Monroe and another transgender inmate recently sued the Illinois Department of Corrections, demanding transfers to women’s facilities. Monroe, formerly known as Andre Patterson, had been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the attempted murder of a government employee, before receiving an additional 20 years for murdering a cellmate after being imprisoned.
In her lawsuit, Jane Doe states Monroe began “expressing an interest” in her after being transferred to Logan Corrections Centre. On June 18th, 2019, Doe was sexually assaulted by Monroe. The smaller female says she was “easily overpowered.”
Doe says she was interviewed by senior correctional officer Todd Sexton while in the prison’s Health Unit, who allegedly did not believe she had been assaulted, and pressured her to retract her statement. Determining it was “consensual sex,” Doe was punished as having committed the “major infraction” of filing a false rape report, and was punished under the Prison Rape Elimination Act.
Alan Mills, who leads the Uptown People’s Law Center, the firm which sued the Illinois Department of Corrections to demand Monroe’s transfer, claimed Monroe may have been targeted due to “transphobia.”
Man who killed infant son will receive reduced sentence
A judge ruling the case of a man responsible for the death of his infant son says that he will reduce the man’s sentence because he has dealt with assault and segregation while in jail, according to CTV News.
Joey Crier was found guilty of manslaughter in January of Anthony Joseph Raine. The 19-month-old child’s body was discovered close to a church in Edmonton in 2017.
Crier’s cell had been the target of “urine bombing” and “fecal bombing” according to a statement of facts that Crown prosecutors agreed on.
The statement also revealed that the man had a physical altercation with a fellow inmate. Crier was punched in his neck and head in the altercation.
Crier spends 23 hours of his day locked up because of the type of offence he committed.
Justice David Labrenz of the Court of Queens Bench agreed to reduce Crier’s sentence after accepting a joint submission on his charter challenge.
Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack, who is Criers former girlfriend, was convicted of manslaughter for the infant’s death as well.
Her sentencing has not yet been carried out.
Canadian fashion mogul accused of raping 10 women in civil lawsuit
On Thursday, a civil class-action lawsuit was filed by ten women against Peter Nygard. The lawsuit accused the wealthy Canadian businessman of raping the women at his mansion in the Bahamas, according to CBC News. The women claim that he was operating what they called a “sex trafficking ring.”
Six of the women involved in the lawsuit were between the ages of 14 and 15 when the alleged rapes occurred. The women, now ranging from ages 18 to 36 seek damages for the alleged crimes which occurred between 2008 and 2015.
The plaintiffs names are not being revealed “to protect their identities because of the sensitive and highly personal nature of this matter.”
The lawsuit claims that Nygard “recruited, lured and enticed young, impressionable and often impoverished children and women, with cash payments and false promises of lucrative modelling opportunities to assault, rape and sodomize them.”
No criminal charges are connected with the allegations.
In a statement on Thursday, Nygard’s lawyer said the claims are “completely false [and] without foundation”
Jay Prober said, “Peter Nygard looks forward to fully exposing this scam, and once and for all clearing his name.”
The 77-year-old is the owner of a large clothing empire that is run out of Winnipeg. The multimillion-dollar company has over 170 stores in North America.
The lawsuit also accuses the businessman of drugging the women by placing “Rohypnol and/or other mind-altering drugs in their drinks.”
It alleges that Nygard, “initiated a scheme to purchase police protection and political cover in the Bahamas by making regular payments of tens of thousands of dollars to law enforcement, government officials, regulators and even to a former cabinet minister who became the prime minister of the Bahamas.”
The lawsuit claims “Nygard also paid people, using Nygard Company money, to intimidate his former ‘girlfriends’ by slashing their tires, committing arson, paying police to threaten to arrest them and by having them followed.”
The alleged rapes happened during or after parties hosted by Nygard, which he has called “pamper parties” according to the lawsuit.
Nygard’s staff were apparently told to bring young women to the parties which took place weekly. Guests information would be collected and put into a database when they arrived at the parties. Photos would even be sent to Nygard to look over, CBC reported.
The lawsuit says, “Nygard would then use this information to select his potential victims for the night.”
According to the lawsuit, there are over 7,500 women and underage girls in Nygard’s database.
The allegations put forward on Thursday come after Nygard was accused of sexual assault in separate lawsuits in January in L.A.
Nygard denies those allegations as well.
Suspect who destroyed College Republicans’ booth at UCSC identified as queer activist
The Post Millennial can report that one of the assailants who destroyed a College Republicans booth and assaulted a tabler at the University of California, Santa Cruz, has been identified as 23-year-old queer activist, Martina Martin, who also uses the name Artimus Martin.
On Feb. 7, Martin and another young woman were filmed vandalizing the booth at Quarry Plaza on the UCSC campus. Martin, who uses “they” and “them” pronouns, can be seen taking the lead on the attack by trying to forcibly yank a “Trump 2020” flag from Hayden Williams, who was tabling at the booth and was scheduled as a guest speaker later that day.
“This is a flag of white supremacy,” Martin says in the video, which has since gone viral after being uploaded this week. As the two tussle over the flag, chairs and items are knocked over before Martin shoves Williams to the ground. Martin then tears down the booth’s banner and spits on the Betsy Ross flag before fleeing from the scene with the accomplice, who had torn up a sign.
The video does not show what happened before the vandalism began but Dylan Temple, president of College Republicans at UCSC, says the incident started when Martin tried to steal a flag. He says the incident was immediately reported to campus police.
On Wednesday, Martin took to social media to claim credit for the vandalism. Responding to Williams on Twitter, Martin wrote: “I had three dudes on me at once and nobody could stop me lol.”
Martin’s social media history shows a long commitment to radical left-wing views, including attending anti-Trump protests. It is unclear if Martin is currently an active student at UCSC. A GoFundMe created in March 2019 by Martin says they are “taking a leave of absence” from the university.
Both Temple and Williams were unaware of Martin’s identity, but have signalled that they intend to press charges for assault and destruction of property.
Temple says the UCSC administration has not been supportive and has made no effort to reach out to him or the College Republicans chapter following the attack.
The incident at UCSC comes at a time of increased reports of politically-motivated attacks against Conservatives. Last Saturday, a man in Jacksonville, Fla. used a van to plow into a GOP tent where voters were being registered. Earlier the same day, another man in Eureka, Cal. smashed the windows of a local GOP office before dumping a flammable chemical inside. Then this week, a New Hampshire man allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old Trump supporter and two adults at a polling site.
Last year, Hayden Williams, who was assaulted by Martin in the video, gained national notoriety after he was sucker-punched by left-wing protester Zachary Greenberg while tabling with Turning Point, USA at the UC Berkeley campus. Greenberg has been charged with multiple felonies for assault and battery. He pleaded not guilty and faces trial later this year.
UCSC and campus police have been reached for comment.
