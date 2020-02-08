TTC fare inspectors assault commuter with no ticket 

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

A viral video shows two TTC fare inspectors using excessive force and pepper-spraying a commuter who does not have a ticket, an investigation is underway. The TTC announced that it will be taking extra measures to crack down on fare evasion such as having plainclothes inspectors. A viral video is already showing that TTC inspectors may be taking the fare crackdown too seriously.

The video was posted by another passenger on the streetcar earlier this morning with the caption “#ttc mornings.” The video shows two TTC officers in a dramatic entanglement with a passenger who doesn’t have a ticket.

One officer attempts to pepper spray the passenger in the face although he mostly gets it all over the back of his partner who is attempting to hold down the passenger. The man continues to yell “Get down” before a third officer can be seen ushering the person who is taking the recording off of the streetcar.

The location appears to be on Queen Street Viaduct bridge over the Don Valley Parkway near River Street.

The person who posted the video wrote a description of the events leading up to the altercation via Twitter, “The officers approached him, asked for proof of payment, and he blew them off. They then insisted, stopped the streetcar, and as he got up they crowded in. He tried to move in the opposite direction when then turned into mutual shoving and then punches. Everything escalated in less than a second. Some sort of pepper spray foam was used, the man was subdued and then handcuffed. Nobody else was injured or involved as far as I can tell.”

The Twitter user went on to describe the commuter’s character.

“The man getting hit by the fare inspectors was the type of guy everyone has seen on the TTC before—maybe intoxicated on *something*, possibly just belligerent or not in a great state of mind. Before the officers got on he had kicked his shoes off and was randomly yelling at people, but if you ignored him (and up to the point of the fare inspectors getting on, everyone did ignore him) he wouldn’t have been a danger to anybody.”

Many transit users around the world are beginning to protest, demanding that public transportation be free and this incident doesn’t bode well for those that feel that way. In particular, Canadian commuters have expressed their dissatisfaction with the way fare inspectors have used their force in recent years. Transit officers have been accused of excessive force, humiliation and ganging-up tacts.

The Twitter user who posted the video also wrote a reflection on the altercation, writing, “Honestly this thing is going to keep on happening as we get more fare inspectors interacting with people who are, for whatever reason, confrontational with officers. I don’t think it’s going to have much effect on stopping fare evasion, just more violence.”