TTC fare inspectors assault commuter with no ticket
A viral video shows two TTC fare inspectors using excessive force and pepper-spraying a commuter who does not have a ticket, an investigation is underway. The TTC announced that it will be taking extra measures to crack down on fare evasion such as having plainclothes inspectors. A viral video is already showing that TTC inspectors may be taking the fare crackdown too seriously.
The video was posted by another passenger on the streetcar earlier this morning with the caption “#ttc mornings.” The video shows two TTC officers in a dramatic entanglement with a passenger who doesn’t have a ticket.
One officer attempts to pepper spray the passenger in the face although he mostly gets it all over the back of his partner who is attempting to hold down the passenger. The man continues to yell “Get down” before a third officer can be seen ushering the person who is taking the recording off of the streetcar.
The location appears to be on Queen Street Viaduct bridge over the Don Valley Parkway near River Street.
The person who posted the video wrote a description of the events leading up to the altercation via Twitter, “The officers approached him, asked for proof of payment, and he blew them off. They then insisted, stopped the streetcar, and as he got up they crowded in. He tried to move in the opposite direction when then turned into mutual shoving and then punches. Everything escalated in less than a second. Some sort of pepper spray foam was used, the man was subdued and then handcuffed. Nobody else was injured or involved as far as I can tell.”
The Twitter user went on to describe the commuter’s character.
“The man getting hit by the fare inspectors was the type of guy everyone has seen on the TTC before—maybe intoxicated on *something*, possibly just belligerent or not in a great state of mind. Before the officers got on he had kicked his shoes off and was randomly yelling at people, but if you ignored him (and up to the point of the fare inspectors getting on, everyone did ignore him) he wouldn’t have been a danger to anybody.”
Many transit users around the world are beginning to protest, demanding that public transportation be free and this incident doesn’t bode well for those that feel that way. In particular, Canadian commuters have expressed their dissatisfaction with the way fare inspectors have used their force in recent years. Transit officers have been accused of excessive force, humiliation and ganging-up tacts.
The Twitter user who posted the video also wrote a reflection on the altercation, writing, “Honestly this thing is going to keep on happening as we get more fare inspectors interacting with people who are, for whatever reason, confrontational with officers. I don’t think it’s going to have much effect on stopping fare evasion, just more violence.”
Conservative actor and commentator James Woods returns to Twitter
American actor and conservative commentator James Woods has returned to Twitter, the censorious social media platform that suspended him last year.
The occasion for his return? Woods claims that he was inspired by a recent soundbite by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Woods tweeted: “I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back!”
Woods shared a clip of AOC ruminating on the metaphor of “pulling yourself up by your bootstraps” that went viral earlier today.
AOC said, “This idea of a bootstrap—you know this idea, this metaphor of a bootstrap started off as a joke because it’s a physical impossibility to lift yourself up by a bootstrap, by your shoelaces. It’s physically impossible!”
Many prominent conservative Twitter voices rejoiced at the news that Woods was back.
At the time of his suspension last year, Woods said, “Until free speech is allowed on Twitter, I will not be permitted to participate in our democracy with my voice. As long as Jack Dorsey remains the coward he seems to be, my Twitter days are in the past.”
it’s clear from the instant reaction on Twitter that many are glad that Woods changed his mind and came back to speak his mind.
James O'Keefe of Project Veritas suspended from Twitter
On Tuesday evening, journalist and Project Veritas firebrand James O’Keefe was temporarily suspended by Twitter for reporting on the radical activities of Bernie Sanders campaign staff.
The tweet that garnered the suspension was a retraction request directed at Dave Weigel of Washington Post, asking him to retract factually inaccurate information about disgraced Sanders staffers Kyle Jurek and Martin Weissberger.
“To prove the inaccuracy our tweet linked to a page found on the Federal Election Commission website showing the ‘volunteer’ was, in fact, a paid staffer of the Sanders campaign. The Post reporter retracted his story. The information we reported is in the public domain, there is nothing ‘private’ about it,” O’Keefe told The Daily Wire.
O’Keefe’s Project Veritas’ #Expose2020 project has been highlighting the radical activities of various Democratic candidates’ staffers throughout America.
Many of these staffers have links to the violent far-left group antifa.
The Post Millennial has reached out to Twitter for comment but has not heard back by the time of publication.
MEME POLICE: Twitter announces crackdown on memes
As images and videos depicting President Trump and his political rivals in Congress come under increasing scrutiny by the likes of BuzzFeed and CNN, Twitter has announced its latest effort: cracking down on “manipulated photos or videos that can cause people harm.” In other words, the platform will be tackling political memes it determines to be harmful.
Do memes poking fun at Joe Biden’s bleeding eyes, his confused demeanour, and concerning predilection towards non-consensual touching constitute as harm—particularly if they only affect his reputation as a serious Democratic candidate for President? Perhaps so. To limit this so-called “harm,” Twitter revealed today that it is introducing a new rule and a label to address and “give people more context” around tweets the platform determines requires a closer look.
According to Twitter, which released a video on the matter, altered videos will be labelled as “manipulated media.” Users are encouraged to tap the label, which will be present beneath an edited video or image, “to view info from reputable sources.” One can assume that Fox News, the Daily Caller and other conservative and independent outlets will not be given the privilege of being “reputable,” which is code for the progressive media. As an example, the platform shows how users will be given an “inside look” at how the video has been altered with details on the nature of the edits.
It brings to mind CNN’s investigation into a meme produced by a Reddit user that depicted CNN as Vince McMahon being beaten down by President Trump in a wrestling match. The video, which was shared by the President himself, prompted the cable news organization to dig into the user’s private identity—and even threatened to expose him unless he apologized for producing the meme. As the New York Times reported, “CNN declined to name the user, but said, somewhat mysteriously, that it ‘reserves the right’ to publish his identity in the future if he continued to create offensive content.”
The video was very much in line with the content regularly produced by pro-Trump Twitter users like Carpe Donktum, who BuzzFeed News referred to as “Trump’s favourite meme maker.” For no other discernible reason than to silence him, the news organization doxed the meme maker for his efforts—to no avail. He continues to produce viral videos and has since launched Meme World, a conglomerate of political meme producers.
On a less meme-related note, a video uploaded by Paul Joseph Watson that depicted CNN’s Jim Acosta during his sensationalized physical altercation (if you want to call it that) with a White House staffer became the subject of national conversation after it was shared by the White House’s Sarah Sanders. Members of the press accused Watson of altering the video, speeding it up and adding several frames, per the Wall Street Journal. Given that the video itself was ripped from a livestream and re-encoded for Twitter, it remains to be determined if any of the supposed alterations were deliberate. Whatever the case, it was blown out of proportion.
Twitter claims that this new feature is part of an effort to make the platform “a safer place for conversations.” Well, given their Pravda-like approach to the issue, Twitter will most certainly be less safe for memes and those who make them.
Man goes viral after snoozing at Super Bowl
Where is the strangest place you’ve ever taken a nap? Do you think you could sneak in a few minutes at the Super Bowl? We know somebody who can, a video of a man sleeping at Sunday’s Super Bowl is going viral.
Karisa Maxwell, a Sporting News editor is responsible for capturing the footage of a man taking a snooze in his seat during Super Bowl LIV in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium according to Global News.
“Somehow, this man is sleeping through the Super Bowl,” Maxwell tweeted to her followers. “We’re still only in the first quarter.”
Seen leaning back against the stadium wall, the man is shown asleep in his seat, cross-legged with his mouth open. The man is surrounded by fans all up on their feet screaming and shouting for the game yet the man remained unfazed and unawake.
Maxwell asked her followers on Twitter whether or not she should take it upon herself to wake him up however a friend of the man came to wake him up after seeing the viral video himself.
“He just woke up,” Maxwell tweeted. “Oh no, should I tell him?”
Later, she wrote: “His friend is currently showing him the video. The whole section knows. WHAT DO I DO?!”
Footage of the rather expensive nap got people talking about the price of tickets this year which set a new record this year with an average resale value north of $6,400 USD according to CBS News.
“You gotta be rich to spend $1,500 plus on a Super Bowl ticket just to sleep at the game,” one user tweeted at Maxwell.
“My man just wanted some time away from his kids,” another person said.
Several people applauded the man for his impressive ability to get some shuteye amidst a stadium of roaring fans.
“No sleep mask. No earplugs. No weighted blanket. Pure talent,” wrote user Valerie Marissa Michaels, adding the hashtag #Respect.
One can only wonder if the man managed to snooze through the half time show with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez but as one Twitter user wrote, “Napping while watching football is very relatable to me,” one individual tweeted. “When you gotta nap, you gotta nap.”
