Trudeau promises $10 million to African Nations for gender equality
On Saturday, Justin Trudeau promised Ethiopia an investment agreement as well as $10 million to Africa in order to assist in gender equality and the empowerment of African women, Global News reports. He made the announcements as he continues to attempt to obtain a seat for Canada on the United Nations Security Council.
Trudeau spent three days in Ethiopia’s capital of Addis Ababa and met with many notable people from the African Union. This was the 33rd union meeting in the capital.
Trudeau also spent a fair amount of time with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia—Abiy Ahmed. After meetings between the two, they eventually went on a private tour where they walked through the Prime Minister’s residence. Abiy made no indication as to where his security council vote was leaning.
He mentioned to Trudeau that the country is thankful for the support that Canada has provided in the past.
“We Ethiopians have a deep sense of friendship to Canada,” said Abiy
Abiy received the Nobel Peace Prize last fall and is considered one of Africa’s most influential leaders.
Trudeau noted that the two countries were planning to work together more closely in the future and will soon begin to negotiate a Foreign Investment Protection Agreement.
The current trade relationship between Canada and Ethiopia has been fairly small with only $170 million traded between the countries in 2018. Over the course of the last 20 years, Ethiopia’s economy has been well on the rise and the city of Addis Ababa is growing at a fast pace.
Trudeau was involved in several other meetings mostly involving talk of economic growth opportunities but also of gender equality and climate change.
After revealing the commitment of $10 million towards the African Nations, Trudeau received support from President Zewde who is thought to be among the most powerful women in Africa. Zewde told Trudeau that she valued his “strong female policy.”
Canada is currently competing with Norway and Ireland for the two available seats.
Many of the continent’s scholars are skeptical of Trudeau and believe that he has not attempted to forge a relationship with Africa in the past and is only doing so now to receive their votes. Africa has 54 of the 193 total votes to determine the non-permanent seats of the Security Council.
The trip was the first that Trudeau has made to Ethiopia.
Trudeau-appointed ambassador gets railed for supporting Chinese regime
Canada’s Ambassador to China Dominic Barton was lampooned this Thursday for being an apologist to the Chinese communist regime, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Before he was appointed to a diplomatic position, Barton advised numerous Communist Party officials and even welcomed Chinese authorities to a corporate retreat taking place near an internment camp.
Conservative MP Garnett Genuis told the Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations that he felt Barton was “I still feel you are a completely inappropriate choice as ambassador … I look at the track record with McKinsey and some of the things McKinsey was involved in, and those raise big red flags with me.”
Barton worked for the financial goliath McKinsey & Company who invited communist big shots for a banquet in Xinjiang. These corporate banquets were held only four miles away from a detention camp holding thousands of Muslim Uyghur prisoners.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “I have tremendous confidence in Mr. Barton. He is an excellent public servant, an excellent ambassador.”
Heritage minister retreats from licensing all news media
Liberal Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault has made an announcement walking back previous comments regarding the licensing and regulation of Canadian media.
In an interview with the CTV aired yesterday, Guilbeault said, “If you’re a distributor of content in Canada and obviously if you’re a very small media organization the requirement probably wouldn’t be the same if you’re Facebook, or Google. There would have to be some proportionality embedded into this.”
“We would ask that they have a licence, yes,” Guilbeault continued.
Guilbeault walked back the comments on Monday, stating that the government had “no intention to impose licensing requirements on news organizations,” nor will the government “regulate news content.”
“… Our focus will be and always has been that Canadians have diversity to high-quality news sources,” said Guilbeault to reporters in Ottawa.
This announcement comes after deep criticism of a previous announcement by the Liberal government, where they said they would force news organizations to apply for a licence.
Guilbeault’s announcement faced intense scrutiny from across the political spectrum with some commentators suggesting that it would be a dangerous attack on the freedom of the press.
Guilbeault also told CTV’s Solomon that the government was taking their time deliberating what 97 recommendations to adopt and hasn’t committed to anything yet.
“What the reports says on that topic is regarding those who produce cultural content and it’s around the issue of discoverability, which doesn’t apply to news media outlets,” said Guilbeault in a press conference when he was asked to clarify his comments from Sunday suggesting all news media would also need to be licenced.
“I think I was pretty clear. And when I’ve talked about the report I’ve always talked about how it’s from an independent panel and these are recommendations, and that we were looking at which recommendations we might put forward as an upcoming bill,” he continued.
The list of 97 proposals also includes having the CBC—notoriously known for not crediting other journalists’ work and for pushing Trudeau government propaganda—monitor and police other news outlets’ content.
Cancelled yoga summit: New details from Trudeau's India trip
An exclusive report from Global News revealed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had planned to do a public yoga session with Indian Prime Minister Nahendra Modi and other prominent officials during his now-infamous trip to India.
Trudeau’s trip to India was marred by what seemed to be endless photo-ops of him in costume. New documents unearthed By Global reveal that one more photo-op had been planned that never came to fruition.
Indian Prime Minister Nahendra Modi, Trudeau and his wife Sophie, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and some Bollywood celebrities were scheduled to do a public yoga session.
It was to be an hour-long yoga session at dawn, with television cameras and press to boot, that would take place at Humayan’s Tomb in Delhi. The tomb is from the 16th century and is one of India’s most important cultural treasures.
Referred to as the “Yoga Summit”, it was cancelled just before Trudeau left Canada, however.
Prime Minister Nahendra Modi, an avid yoga enthusiast wanted to do the yoga session in an attempt to improve Canada-India relations, according to the detailed to page note prepared for Trudeau. Modi begins his day with a one-hour session.
“Promoting yoga globally has been a soft power priority for Prime Minister Modi,” bureaucrats wrote in a briefing note for Trudeau.
A copy of the briefing was included in the 300-page briefing book given to Freeland so she could prepare to accompany Trudeau on the trip. The briefing book was eventually granted to Global News nearly two years after it had been requested, however much of it had been redacted by bureaucrats.
The United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 the annual International Day of Yoga which was under the guidance of Modi back in 2015
It was believed that the morning yoga session involving the two prime ministers would be useful as an event to “demonstrate people-to-people ties through sports” and “deepen [the] relationship with Prime Minister Modi through sharing his personal love for yoga and supporting India’s yoga cultural diplomacy.”
Sobey's calls it quits on plastic bags
Sobey’s has announced that it will no longer carry plastic bags in their stores as of Jan. 31. It will be the first national grocer to do so.
“There was a mourning period of people from July when we made the announcement,” said Violet MacLeod, a spokesperson for Sobeys Inc.
“We did hear a lot of nostalgia, a lot of, ‘What will I put in my boots?’ … but we’ve had six months go by and people are accepting the change.”
Sobey’s first made the announcement back in July of 2019 from all 255 locations. There are officially the first nation-wide grocery store to take such action. This simple action will eliminate the production of 225 million plastic bags a year, according to CBC.
“It’s important for us to step up and listen to what Canadians have been asking for and work to reduce that avoidable plastic and this plastic bag elimination is just a first step on that journey,” said MacLeod.
Currently Canadians go through approximately 15 billion plastic bags annually according to the government. Trudeau announced announced a nationwide ban on single use plastics last year that is to be implemented by 2021. This would include bags, straws, and cutlery among other things.
The first province to ban the use of plastic bags was Prince Edwards Island followed by Newfoundland and Nova Scotia with plans to have full implementation by the end of the year. Vancouver has also brought in the ban to take effect in 2021 as well as Prince Albert, Saskatchewan approved the ban this week which will begin Aug. 1.
In lieu of the plastic bag ban, paper bags will be the most sustainable option according to MacLeod. Consumers in Quebec are encouraged to bring reusable containers for their shopping needs.
Some stores, such as Walmart have been charing customer five cents to reduce customers use of them as far back as 2016. The company said that the surcharge resulted in 50 per cent less people using plastic bags since. They project that number will be eradicated completely by 2025.
Loblaws released a statement saying it’s en route to reducing the plastic packaging of its products as well, in addition to the selling of plastic bags. Some of their individual locations have made the decision to remove plastic bags altogether.
