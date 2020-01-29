Trudeau government still butchering civil servant payment system file
Conservative Party of Canada MPs continue to scold the Trudeau Liberals over the government’s shoddy Phoenix pay system during Monday’s question period in Ottawa, the first in 2020.
More than 98,000 civil servants still owe sums of money to the federal government after being overpaid by the abysmal system that has costed the government hundreds of millions. The Liberals, who could not answer how much money was owed, revealed the report Monday.
The Phoenix system was so broken that tens of thousands of federal workers were either underpaid, overpaid, or not paid at all—financially ruining some civil servants.
These sweeping problems have still remained unresolved by both civil servants and the Trudeau government.
Conservative MP (Edmonton-Griesbach) Kerry Diotte told the house of commons that 98,249 workers owed the government money. As well as this, the total median overpayment was around $1,383.
Trudeau's cabinet FORCING through gun laws as quickly as possible
Trudeau’s cabinet is pushing through anti-gun legislation as quickly as possible, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Speaking to reporters, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair stated, “There is no greater urgency than making sure our community is safe.”
The Liberal’s handgun ban will involve banning “assault rifles”, adding more regulations to the storage of firearms, and introducing a system that flags those who buy guns. As well as this, Trudeau hopes to “limit the glorification of violence by changing the way firearms are advertised, marketed and sold in Canada.”
Minister Blair has stated his intention to push through the bill as quickly as possible despite concerns from lawyers over potentially shoddy legislation. This legislation, for instance, may incriminate legal gun-owners through opaque red tape.
The Liberals are planning to push the legislation without through an order in council that avoids debate and any public consultation.
Blair’s office did not respond to request for comment last week after a petition to parliament calling the Liberals to scrap the new gun legislation received over 100,000 signatures from upset Canadians.
Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido meets with Trudeau in Canada
The interim President of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, visited Canada today and sat down with Prime Minister Trudeau. He is touring internationally to gain support from other countries and take the upper hand over Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela’s current socialist party leader.
Guaido’s trip outside of Venezuela has not been permitted by the country’s Supreme Court, who sides with Maduro. As one of the countries supporting Guaido’s efforts to take power, Prime Minister Trudeau and senior cabinet ministers will be meeting with him today.
In a statement, Trudeau said, “I commend Interim President Guaido for the courage and leadership he has shown in his efforts to return democracy to Venezuela, and I offer Canada’s continued support.”
Guaido and Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister took questions in Ottawa at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Over 50 countries acknowledge Guaido as the interim President, considering Maduro’s reelection to be illegitimate. Guaido is head of congress for the South American nation.
Sanctions have been imposed against some of Maduro’s government officials by Canada who is one of five nations who believe Maduro should be handled by the International Criminal Court.
Maduro still has the majority of control throughout Venezuela regardless of the support that Guaido has received from other countries.
So far Guaido has been to Paris, London, Madrid and stopped at the Davos Economic Forum.
Report reveals nepotism in Trudeau government hiring practices
The Department of Public Works released an internal report that claims there is cronyism in the hiring process. A number of unnamed employees have complained to an ombudsman over what they believe to be preferential hiring and sweetheart appointments for members of management’s family, bordering nepotism according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Andre Latreille, the department’s mental health ombudsman wrote, “Many employees are afraid to speak openly about their situation in the workplace.” he added, “The confidential meetings helped them to explore potential situations.”
The number of managers that have been demoted for misconduct remains unknown but Latreille wrote in his 2019 Annual Report To The Deputy Minister, “Based on feedback from the ombudsman and on other information, senior management decided to terminate the acting assignments of employees in positions of authority because of conduct considered inappropriate by subordinates.”
Amongst the complaints listed are “favouritism, unfairness and lack of transparency in staffing” in department offices nationwide, he said: “Various employees across Canada expressed their frustration regarding staffing decisions that lacked transparency. Employees perceive favouritism in staffing, while others have even reported nepotism.”
“The favouritism and nepotism reported by some employees violate the principles of fairness and transparency in staffing and undermine trust in the organization,” said the report. Ombudsman Latreille also cited complaints of “psychological harassment” by supervisors including “denigration, shouting, badmouthing, gossip and offensive remarks.”
There weren’t any detailed examples included nor any names of managers who had provenly hired friends or relatives.
The Public Service Commission conducted a 2018 Staffing and Non-Partisanship Survey and found that 54 percent of federal employees said that the hiring in their office “depends on who you know.” The survey questioned 101,892 employees.
A total of 31 percent of people said that the people hired in their work units were incompetent while 16 percent strongly agreed that “people hired in my work unit can do the job.” There was only a small, 14 percent who strongly agreed that promotions were fair.
Greg Phillips, national president of the Canadian Association of Professional Employees said, “It if often unclear why a person has been screened out of a process.” In a 2018 testimony at the Commons government operations committee, he said, “It has resulted in a deep distrust of the process. Employees remain fearful to speak out or file a complaint.”
Christ Aylward, national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada testified as well saying, “It comes down to who you know, and it’s not necessarily the best-qualified person getting those jobs. Our members see that. They see it in virtually every staffing position.”
“Managers don’t have to hire the most qualified candidate, only the candidate they think is best,” said Aylward: “This has created the potential for abuse, and certainly the perception of abuse.”
Canadians are dangerously misinformed about the Holocaust: poll
During WWII the Nazis murdered approximately six million Jewish people, almost two-thirds of the Jewish population in Europe. Through the use of mass shootings and extermination camps, the Nazis methodically carried out a genocide that many people in 2020 are beginning to forget.
Elie Wiesel wrote a Nobel Prize-winning book, Night, about surviving the Holocaust, “It is obvious,” said Wiesel, “that the war which Hitler and his accomplices waged was a war not only against Jewish men women, and children, but also against Jewish religion, Jewish culture, Jewish tradition, therefore Jewish memory.”
Decades since its publication only 43 percent of Canadians are able to answer the question of how many Jews were killed during 1941 and 1945, according to a recent poll according to the National Post.
Jack Jedwab is the president of the Association for Canadian Studies and has a wealth of historical knowledge regarding the Holocaust and anti-Semitism, he feels the polling is indicative a gap in Canadians’ understanding of this event.
“The sort of benchmark, of the target for knowledge about the Holocaust, is that everyone must know,” Jedwab said, “we’re still far from reaching that objective.”
The poll was conducted last November through a web panel and found that only 43 percent of Canadians knew the number of six million, with regards to Jewish people who were killed during the Holocaust. The web panel polled 2,295 Canadians.
Around 31 percent said they weren’t sure how many were killed which is similar to research conducted in the United States by the Pew Research Centre which found that around 45 percent of Americans knew that six million Jews were killed while 29 percent did not.
Leger Marketing for the Association of Canadian Studies poll revealed that 3 percent said less than 100,000 Jews were killed in the Holocaust while 6 percent thought the number to be 20 million. Pollees who held a university degree were most likely to know the actual figure (51 percent) whereas pollees with only a high school diploma were the least likely (36 percent).
In terms of the country broken down into provinces, Quebec was just under 36 percent being able to identify six million as the correct number. Saskatchewan had the highest amount of pollees with the right answer at 55 percent.
Senior citizens also had the highest rate of being correct at 55 percent whereas Canadians between ages 35 and 44 were the least likely to answer the question correctly.
Many Quebecers, 67 percent believed that Canada brought in Jewish refugees during WWII however people of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario didn’t believe that to be the case.
Jedwab believes there is a correlation between those uneducated about historical anti-Semitism and those who know little about the Holocaust.
It’s surprising to see Canadians so misinformed on this issue especially after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s heavily publicized apology on behalf of Canadian’s for deciding back in 1939 to turn away the MS St Louis, a ship that was carrying around 900 Jews who were fleeing Nazi persecution. It was also forced to return to Europe after being rejected from Cuba and the United States. Upon its return 255 of the passengers died, mostly in concentration camps.
“While decades have passed since we turned our backs on Jewish refugees, time has by no means absolved Canada of its guilt or lessened the weight or our shame,” Trudeau said during his apology.
“Never shall I forget those moments that murdered my god and my soul and turned my dreams to ashes,” Wiesel wrote of his first night at Auschwitz.
