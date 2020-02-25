Trudeau blasted for empty office buildings in downtown Calgary and mine cancellation
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has mocked Trudeau, saying that an empty building in Calgary should be renamed the “Trudeau Tower.”
On Sunday, Teck Resources announced it was withdrawing their oilsands mine application after years of political delay from a disinterested Trudeau government. Although Teck Resources diplomatically blamed “political turmoil,” it remains unclear whether the Liberal cabinet would have offered the final approval.
“Teck’s decision to withdraw the Frontier mine application is more devastating news for Albertans, Indigenous people and all Canadians,” said Conservative leadership frontrunner and former Harper minister Peter MacKay to the bad news for economic development.
Thanks, in large part, to the government’s pipeline inaction, the Albertan economy has suffered. In January, for instance, data revealed that Alberta’s economic activity was at its lowest since the 2015-16 recession. As well as this, the province lost more than 18,000 jobs in January, despite the rest of the country adding over 34,000.
“The fact that Teck Resources has publicly announced that it is pulling its application for a $20 billion Frontier oil sands project is further proof that Trudeau cannot or will not fight for Canada and Canadian jobs,” said Conservative MP and leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu, who used to work in the oil and gas industry for years.
As a result of all this, a deep discontent has grown amongst Albertans towards Ottawa—culminating in both a growing separatist movement (Wexit) and the new “Buffalo Declaration.”
Erin O’Toole has been vocal about the damage Trudeau has done to the province. After Teck Resources pulled their application for the oilsands mine in Alberta, O’Toole said “We’re watching our economy crumble as the government stands by.”
“Thousands of jobs, billions of dollars of investment and billions more of government revenue just disappeared because of Trudeau’s failure to uphold the rule of law. ”
Eco-radicals celebrate the cancellation of Alberta Teck mine
Canadians are tweeting about Teck Resources oil’s withdrawal of their application for their Alberta sand mines project—a cancellation that has Canadians polarized.
The withdrawal came as political and civil tensions grew higher and higher, with the company saying in a statement that “the growing debate around this issue has placed Frontier and our company squarely at the nexus of much broader issues that need to be resolved … It is now evident that there is no constructive path forward for the project.”
Across the web, celebratory posts could be seen from environmentalists and activists who saw the cancellation is a victory—a win which would cost the struggling province several thousand jobs.
The majority of the tweets with the hashtag #TeckMine are made up of disheartened Albertans, who feel as though the project’s downfall lays at the hands of a federal government that doesn’t speak for them.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney reacted by saying “The withdrawal of Teck’s Frontier Mine application is more devastating news for the Canadian economy, especially for Albertans & indigenous people. This decision is clearly the result of federal regulatory uncertainty & the current lawless opposition to resource development.”
Trudeau was due to make a decision about the future of the Teck mine project this week.
Trudeau admits Scheer was right by calling for blockades to end
Does Justin Trudeau’s new tone on the Canadian blockades, which have embarrassingly paralyzed our nation’s economy for two weeks, sound familiar to you? It should.
Trudeau’s new approach on the matter is that every attempt has been made at reaching an agreement to peacefully end the blockades. But what Trudeau seemingly failed to realize is that the people hijacking Canada’s economy do not want peace. They aren’t ones for reasonable discourse. They want the complete shutdown of Canada’s natural resource industry, and it’s something that Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer correctly called them out for from the get-go.
Trudeau’s response this time around is the correct one, somewhat. There’s still nothing concrete in place, and he is more so acting on faith based on the false pretense that Trudeau’s word will clear the railways on their own.
In reality, he’s implying the police should finally do their jobs, something the leader of any nation should do immediately when a group of citizens decide to start breaking the law–threatening thousands of jobs and the entire country’s economy.
But this still is too little, much too late. With every comment that Trudeau gave on the matter, up until this point, were all the same copy-and-paste that we’d expect from a politician cautious to give any concrete answer.
Each answer touched on Canada being a rule of law, yet when asked by reporters or by Bloc Quebecois Party Leader in the House of Commons when this issue would be resolved. Each time, Trudeau insisted that he was meeting with opposing voices to find a solution.
It was always clear that Trudeau needed to take from Andrew Scheer’s approach—one that Trudeau himself called a “willful misrepresentation” of reconciliation.
What action did Trudeau call for today that Andrew Scheer was not calling for nearly four days ago? Scheer correctly identified the opposing voices as a small group of radical activists with little to no connection to First Nations communities—restless radicals who want nothing but to see Canada’s oil and gas industry shut down.
“Canadians have been patient. Our government has been patient. The barricades must come done now,” said Trudeau of the matter. “The injunctions must be obeyed. The law must be upheld.” A fine sentiment, but when dealing with reconciliation, how much should we be willing to sacrifice?
VIA Rail has temporarily laid off roughly 1,000 employees amidst the illegal blockades, and CN Rail has laid off an additional 450. On top of this, last week’s predictions had that over 83,000 travellers had been inconvenienced by train cancellations, including myself and two of my colleagues, who have had to book last-minute rideshares or planes to get to Toronto from Montreal—a typically painless endeavour.
This is something that Scheer himself understands. While addressing media shortly after Trudeau’s response, Scheer correctly called out Trudeau for allowing this entire mess to happen in the first place.
“Justin Trudeau has caused this problem. He elevated these protests to the same level as efforts for reconciliation as recently as this Tuesday, and now, he’s finally realized that there are two different things at play here,” said Scheer, before once again calling out the eco-radicals stunting our country. “Justin Trudeau has already taken force off the table. He has refused to use the authority that he has, and is relying on the goodwill of protestors to take down the barricades. This is not leadership. This is nothing but phony resolve.”
The ball is, was, and always has been in Justin Trudeau’s court, and he has failed Canadians at every turn once again. Let’s hope that for the good of our economy and our communities that Trudeau doesn’t continue to fail when finally getting major Canadian infrastructure up and running again.
Trudeau calls for end of blockades
Justin Trudeau addressed media Friday afternoon regarding the ongoing rail blockades which have brought Canada to a grinding halt.
Trudeau officially called for the blockades to come down. “All Canadians are paying the price … Essential goods cannot get to where they need to go. The situation where it currently stands is unacceptable and untenable,” said Trudeau.
“Canadians have been patient. Our government has been patient. The barricades must come done now. ” said Trudeau of the matter. The injunctions must be obeyed. The law must be upheld,” said Trudeau.
Trudeau’s comments had a strong emphasis on his party’s focus on making civil, productive conversation with a focus on reconciliation. Unfortunately for Trudeau, it seems as though the two groups walked away with very little in terms of progress.
“Every attempt at dialogue has been made, but discussions have not been productive. We cant have dialogue when only one party is coming to the table. For this reason, we have no choice but to stop making the same overtures,” said Trudeau. “Of course, we will never close the door on dialogue and our hand remains extended should someone want to reach for it… The fact remains. The barricades must now come down. The injunctions must be obeyed. And the law must be upheld.”
Our resolve to pursue the reconciliation agenda with and peoples is as strong as ever. there are historic wrongs to right,” continued Trudeau. “Canadians want this, but hurting Canadian families from coast to coast to coast does nothing to advance the cause of reconciliation.”
A meeting with (most) party leaders
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Trudeau held a meeting with opposition parties, excluding Andrew Scheer, in an attempt to find solutions on the matter.
Trudeau explained that it was the CPC’s deliberate misunderstanding of reconciliation that was behind the exclusion.
Scheer’s comments included strong words on activists who were “wilfully misrepresenting” reconciliation.
“Let me be clear Mr. Speaker, standing between our country and prosperity is a small group of radical activists, many of whom have little to no connection to First Nations communities. A bunch of radical activists who won’t rest until our oil and gas industry is entirely shut down,” said Scheer.
“Now they may have the luxury of not having to go to work every day. They may have the luxury of not facing repercussions for skipping class, but they are blockading our ports, our railways, and our borders and roads and highways. They are appropriating an Indigenous agenda which they are willfully misrepresenting.”
This is a breaking news article and will be updated.
CBC attempts to trademark the word "Oh"
CBC has filed a claim with the Department of Industry to trademark the word “Oh” and “Radio-Canada Oh-dio” with the department’s intellectual property office.
Conservative Party leadership candidate Erin O’Toole recently called for the privatization of the publicly funded TV service.
CBC’s potential new “Oh” marketing campaign is reminiscent of the network’s earlier attempts to boost sales with previous trademarks such as“Fall for CBC” in 2014, “Canada’s Own” in 2011, and “Trusted, Connected, Canadian” in 2001.
In 2013 the public broadcaster sued a Montréal cable station for $50,000 over the trademark “Ici” (“here”) which they used for their French-language service according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Our public broadcaster is stuck in the past,” said O’Toole in a campaign video on February 14. “An O’Toole government will modernize and reform the CBC,” said O’Toole. “We will end funding for CBC digital and we will cut the CBC English TV budget by fifty percent. Our plan will phase out TV advertising with a goal to fully privatize CBC English TV by the end of our first mandate.”
The CBC receives $1.2 billion grant per year from the government, however, their English-language television ad revenues fell 37 percent last year.
O’Toole said he would keep CBC French-language services and the Crown broadcaster’s national radio network as it is.
In 2017 a Conservative bill to privatize the CBC as an entire corporation was brought forth but was defeated.
Former Conservative MP Brad Trost was a sponsor of the bill, “The Mulroney administration philosophically should have done it, just as the previous Harper administration philosophically should have been prepared to privatize the CBC,” said Trost, in an interview at the time. “Someone needed to take the first steps to get things going.”
“The late former finance minister Jim Flaherty actually broached this subject a few times in the past,” said Trost. “He spoke to me about how it was one of his wishes to privatize the CBC. Jim and I discussed it.”
Bill C-308 An Act To Provide For The Incorporation Of The CBC would have reorganized the network under the Canada Business Corporations Act with plans to have a final sale within the following three years. The bill was shot down in the Commons by a vote of 260 to 6.
