Trudeau appoints former PM Joe Clark as lead on UN Security Council bid
It was announced that The Right Honourable Joe Clark, P.C., C.C., will travel to Algeria, Bahrain, Qatar, and Egypt over the next week as the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Canada’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in an effort to collect votes.
“Canada highly values its long-standing relationships with Algeria, Egypt, Bahrain, and Qatar,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, P.C., M.P., Minister of Foreign Affairs, who made the announcement. “I am pleased to have Mr. Clark’s support as we campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.”
Clark will endeavour to strengthen Canada’s relationships with these four nations and discuss ideas for how best to collaborate and cooperate on regional security, trade, and other areas. Canada’s contributions to a Security Council that is able to adapt and respond to peace and security challenges internationally are at the top of Clark’s agenda.
“I look forward to helping strengthen these important relationships,” Clark said, “including on issues such as peace and security. Canada is committed to working together with our partners toward a more peaceful and inclusive world.”
Canada has a recent history with Algeria when the two nations joined to launch the Global Counterterrorism Forum in 2011. They were co-chairs of the Capacity-building in West-Africa Region Working Group until 2019. Egypt and Canada have cooperated on international peacekeeping efforts in the Sinai region.
Canada has a current troop deployment to a multinational coalition based in Bahrain to oversee counter-terrorism in the Horn of Africa region. Qatar has an outpost of the College of the North Atlantic, which has graduated over 4,500 students since 2002.
The region is the eighth-most important trading partner to Canada, with the value of bilateral trade to the area (excluding Israel) reaching $12.44 billion in 2018, and the number of students attending universities in Canada topping 29,000.
With a seat on the UN Security Council, Canada anticipates continued work with partners in the Middle East and North Africa toward the goals of peace, addressing climate change, promoting economic security, gender equality, and multilateralism.
New poll shows nearly 70 percent of Canadians believe Canada is broken
While not every Canadian has an answer of how to fix the railway blockade situation, most can agree that the government certainly doesn’t have one either.
DART & Maru/Blue conducted a poll for the National Post and found that many Canadians at the moment agree with the following, “Right now, Canada is broken.” In fact 69 percent of Canadians across the country agree with that statement across the country and 83 percent agree with it in Alberta.
“This is one of the few polls that I just looked at — and I’ve been doing this for 30 years, so I did polling around the Oka Crisis — I was astonished when I saw some of these numbers, but I’m not surprised,” said John Wright, a partner with DART.
“A lot of the blame has been centred on the prime minister and the Liberal government,” said Daniel Béland, director of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada.
The Liberals seem to be taking the brunt of the blame for the rail blockades with many feeling that Justin Trudeau is not leading the country in a positive direction, nor do they feel that Trudeau has come through on his signature promise to be the Prime Minister that stands up for Indigenous people. Two-thirds of Canadians feel he hasn’t fulfilled that pledge.
Beland believes that part of the reason for this is that when the blockades first started, Trudeau was out of the country, campaigning to have a seat on the United Nations Security Council which left Canadians feeling alienated from their leader.
“There was some form of void. The government left the impression — at least many people came to the conclusion — that there was no one really in charge of the situation,” said Béland.
As time has dragged on Canadians have only had less and less faith in the Prime Minister, with only 27 percent of Canadians who think Trudeau has handled the situation well. The premiers on the other hand had a higher, 45 percent approval rating for their handling of the issue.
Many Canadians themselves feel torn on the concerns of Indigenous people in Canada partly because of the Canadian government’s treatment of them throughout history. The poll showed that 57 percent of Canadians agree that “governments lie to Indigenous people about making things better for them.” More than half, 62 percent of Canadians believe Trudeau has not delivered on his promise to Indigenous people.
Canadians who were polled about the methods of the blockades as a form of protest disagreed with it by about 50 percent but said they would “stand with Indigenous people in solidarity” to help find another way to solve the issue. The other half of Canadians felt that “we’ve done enough for Indigenous people in Canada.”
When the poll asked Canadians if they would support a one-time payment issued immediately to Indigneous people for things like “food, clean water and housing.” two-thirds said they would support such a payment, even if it cost $1 billion.
The DART & Maru/Blue poll was conducted on Feb. 24 and used a sample selection of 1,511 random Canadians.
Trudeau blasted for empty office buildings in downtown Calgary and mine cancellation
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has mocked Trudeau, saying that an empty building in Calgary should be renamed the “Trudeau Tower.”
On Sunday, Teck Resources announced it was withdrawing their oilsands mine application after years of political delay from a disinterested Trudeau government. Although Teck Resources diplomatically blamed “political turmoil,” it remains unclear whether the Liberal cabinet would have offered the final approval.
“Teck’s decision to withdraw the Frontier mine application is more devastating news for Albertans, Indigenous people and all Canadians,” said Conservative leadership frontrunner and former Harper minister Peter MacKay to the bad news for economic development.
Thanks, in large part, to the government’s pipeline inaction, the Albertan economy has suffered. In January, for instance, data revealed that Alberta’s economic activity was at its lowest since the 2015-16 recession. As well as this, the province lost more than 18,000 jobs in January, despite the rest of the country adding over 34,000.
“The fact that Teck Resources has publicly announced that it is pulling its application for a $20 billion Frontier oil sands project is further proof that Trudeau cannot or will not fight for Canada and Canadian jobs,” said Conservative MP and leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu, who used to work in the oil and gas industry for years.
As a result of all this, a deep discontent has grown amongst Albertans towards Ottawa—culminating in both a growing separatist movement (Wexit) and the new “Buffalo Declaration.”
Erin O’Toole has been vocal about the damage Trudeau has done to the province. After Teck Resources pulled their application for the oilsands mine in Alberta, O’Toole said “We’re watching our economy crumble as the government stands by.”
“Thousands of jobs, billions of dollars of investment and billions more of government revenue just disappeared because of Trudeau’s failure to uphold the rule of law. ”
Eco-radicals celebrate the cancellation of Alberta Teck mine
Canadians are tweeting about Teck Resources oil’s withdrawal of their application for their Alberta sand mines project—a cancellation that has Canadians polarized.
The withdrawal came as political and civil tensions grew higher and higher, with the company saying in a statement that “the growing debate around this issue has placed Frontier and our company squarely at the nexus of much broader issues that need to be resolved … It is now evident that there is no constructive path forward for the project.”
Across the web, celebratory posts could be seen from environmentalists and activists who saw the cancellation is a victory—a win which would cost the struggling province several thousand jobs.
The majority of the tweets with the hashtag #TeckMine are made up of disheartened Albertans, who feel as though the project’s downfall lays at the hands of a federal government that doesn’t speak for them.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney reacted by saying “The withdrawal of Teck’s Frontier Mine application is more devastating news for the Canadian economy, especially for Albertans & indigenous people. This decision is clearly the result of federal regulatory uncertainty & the current lawless opposition to resource development.”
Trudeau was due to make a decision about the future of the Teck mine project this week.
Trudeau admits Scheer was right by calling for blockades to end
Does Justin Trudeau’s new tone on the Canadian blockades, which have embarrassingly paralyzed our nation’s economy for two weeks, sound familiar to you? It should.
Trudeau’s new approach on the matter is that every attempt has been made at reaching an agreement to peacefully end the blockades. But what Trudeau seemingly failed to realize is that the people hijacking Canada’s economy do not want peace. They aren’t ones for reasonable discourse. They want the complete shutdown of Canada’s natural resource industry, and it’s something that Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer correctly called them out for from the get-go.
Trudeau’s response this time around is the correct one, somewhat. There’s still nothing concrete in place, and he is more so acting on faith based on the false pretense that Trudeau’s word will clear the railways on their own.
In reality, he’s implying the police should finally do their jobs, something the leader of any nation should do immediately when a group of citizens decide to start breaking the law–threatening thousands of jobs and the entire country’s economy.
But this still is too little, much too late. With every comment that Trudeau gave on the matter, up until this point, were all the same copy-and-paste that we’d expect from a politician cautious to give any concrete answer.
Each answer touched on Canada being a rule of law, yet when asked by reporters or by Bloc Quebecois Party Leader in the House of Commons when this issue would be resolved. Each time, Trudeau insisted that he was meeting with opposing voices to find a solution.
It was always clear that Trudeau needed to take from Andrew Scheer’s approach—one that Trudeau himself called a “willful misrepresentation” of reconciliation.
What action did Trudeau call for today that Andrew Scheer was not calling for nearly four days ago? Scheer correctly identified the opposing voices as a small group of radical activists with little to no connection to First Nations communities—restless radicals who want nothing but to see Canada’s oil and gas industry shut down.
“Canadians have been patient. Our government has been patient. The barricades must come done now,” said Trudeau of the matter. “The injunctions must be obeyed. The law must be upheld.” A fine sentiment, but when dealing with reconciliation, how much should we be willing to sacrifice?
VIA Rail has temporarily laid off roughly 1,000 employees amidst the illegal blockades, and CN Rail has laid off an additional 450. On top of this, last week’s predictions had that over 83,000 travellers had been inconvenienced by train cancellations, including myself and two of my colleagues, who have had to book last-minute rideshares or planes to get to Toronto from Montreal—a typically painless endeavour.
This is something that Scheer himself understands. While addressing media shortly after Trudeau’s response, Scheer correctly called out Trudeau for allowing this entire mess to happen in the first place.
“Justin Trudeau has caused this problem. He elevated these protests to the same level as efforts for reconciliation as recently as this Tuesday, and now, he’s finally realized that there are two different things at play here,” said Scheer, before once again calling out the eco-radicals stunting our country. “Justin Trudeau has already taken force off the table. He has refused to use the authority that he has, and is relying on the goodwill of protestors to take down the barricades. This is not leadership. This is nothing but phony resolve.”
The ball is, was, and always has been in Justin Trudeau’s court, and he has failed Canadians at every turn once again. Let’s hope that for the good of our economy and our communities that Trudeau doesn’t continue to fail when finally getting major Canadian infrastructure up and running again.
