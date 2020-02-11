Trains between Toronto and Montreal still stalled by anti-pipeline blockades
Many Via Rail trains are still being blocked or terminated as protesters continue to blockade the railways near Belleville, Ontario. Via posted a notice on their website this morning warning potential passengers of the dilemma. it stated that trains travelling between Toronto and Montreal and Ottawa and Toronto have been affected in both directions. None of the trains on those two routes will operate until the issue is resolved.
These blockades continue even after Via Rail acquired an injunction to have police remove protesters at least from blockading their rails. RCMP and other police departments have stated that the protests are allowed to continue so long as they don’t blockade the rails. Similar to the protests at the Port of Vancouver.
The Belleville blockade is in solidarity with those who don’t want the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and most hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
The Post Millennial reached out to Minister of Transportation Marc Garneau for comment on what the government’s long term strategy is to remedy this situation however we have not yet heard a response.
BREAKING: Anti-pipeline protestors block downtown Toronto traffic again
Anti-pipeline protestors took to the streets of downtown Toronto Tuesday afternoon to block traffic as they continue to stage demonstrations and blockades across Canada.
The protestors began their morning by chanting and banging on the windows of Liberal MP Carolyn Bennett’s office. The occupation of the Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations’ office is now in its second day.
The protestors then moved to the corner of Yonge and Eglinton where they proceeded to block traffic. Police are currently on the scene.
The protests are a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in Northern British Columbia that was fighting against the building of a pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory. Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and most hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Anti-pipeline protestors shut down train travel for fourth day
Environmental activists have blocked train tracks for the fourth day now, blocking passenger and freight trains between Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, according to CTV News.
The train blockade started last week on Thursday. This was in response to similar protests in Northern British Columbia against the building of a pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory. Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and most hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
In a statement on Twitter, Via Rail said that protestors were blocking the tracks near Bellville, Ontario—causing routes to be cancelled between Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal.
As well as this, Via Rail has said that none of the routes that have been affected by this protest will be running until the protests have been resolved—casting thousands of commuters schedules into disarray.
Despite this, Via Rail has promised to refund all tickets that have been affected by these on-going protests.
These protestors are attacking Via Rail due to their perceived involvement in transporting pipeline material to British Columbia for the construction of the pipeline.
It is so far unclear as to when these protestors will be removed. The Canadian National Railway has been granted an injunction to clear the environmental protestors from the tracks so that normal commuting can continue.
Anti-pipeline protestors shut down train travel between Toronto and Montreal
Train travel between Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal has been shut down by anti-pipeline protestors near Belleville.
The news outlet @kingstonist tweeted: “Via Rail confirms that regional train travel has been cancelled, with no alternate arrangements, as a result of #Wetsuweten solidarity demonstrations in Tyendinaga Territory. #ygk”
CN Rail announced that police were covering the situation. Freight and passenger trains are currently affected.
CN told outlets in an email statement that “train movements are currently stopped and we are monitoring the situation.”
Protestors began protesting on rail lines near Tyrndinaga, Ontario roughly 253 kilometres from Ottawa.
Earlier today, RCMP raided an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. At least four people were arrested according to the protestors.
