10 Feb 2020

Tim Hortons’ sales see major drop
Quinn Patrick, 1 hour ago 1 min read  

Restaurant Brands International (RBI), the Brazilian parent company of Tim Horton’s released a report on Monday stating that Tim Horton’s sales had dropped 4.3 percent in the final quarter of 2019. Tim Hortons is RBI’s most lucrative brand and the sales drop is much higher than the company had predicted.

Intense competition from other mega-chains such as Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts have affected sales, as well as the surge in third-wave independent coffee shops, according to Huffington Post.

