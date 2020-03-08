Tim Hortons cancels Roll Up The Rim contest due to coronavirus
Canada’s most popular doughnut and coffee chain Tim Hortons will be cancelling its famous and beloved Roll Up The Rim To Win contest due to fears that it could spread coronavirus.
The majority-Brazilian-owned fast food joint will do away with the iconic paper cup contest for the year, due to health concerns regarding staff touching paper cups returned by customers for prizes.
In a statement, Tim Hortons doesn’t mention coronavirus/COVID-19 by name, but says that it’s “the current public health environment” that is causing the interruption. The company also explains that the tabs could have been “in people’s mouths” prior to claiming the prizes.
The company will instead move forward with a digital prize campaign, which was previously announced and was heavily criticized.
Tim Hortons, Starbucks, and McDonalds have all stopped filling customers refillable mugs, again in fear that it could spread the novel virus to employees.
Canada currently has 57 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns
On Friday, Tim Hortons announced that it will not be accepting reusable cups to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In the statement, the company announced that it would use the “temporary approach” after receiving feedback from customers and the franchise owner according to Global News.
“Though health officials have not recommended any changes to current procedures, after listening to our restaurant owners and comments from our guests, we are going to pause on accepting reusable cups at this time,” the company said in a statement.
The company added that it will also be “sourcing extra gloves, hand sanitization gel and other essential cleaning materials should we need them in the coming months.”
The company has almost 4,000 stores throughout Canada and is taking extra precautions after more cases begin to emerge in Canada. The move comes after Starbucks announced a similar decision on Wednesday.
Tim Hortons will also be suspending the distribution of close to two million reusable cups that it was planning to give to customers starting March 10 to begin the company’s annual Roll up the Rim season.
“For any guest that brings a reusable cup to our restaurants and purchases a hot beverage scanning their Tims Rewards card or app, we will honour the three digital rolls described in our campaign, however, the guest will be provided their beverage in a recyclable paper cup,” the statement continued.
More companies such as Second Cup Coffee and Starbucks are beginning to join the trend.
Since March 5 there have been 45 confirmed cases of the virus which has now surpassed 100,000 cases worldwide.
Tim Hortons guts its Roll Up the Rim contest
Roll Up the Rim to win, an iconic Canadian tradition and the promotion that set Tim Hortons apart from other fast-food chains is about to change, for the worse.
Tim Hortons profits dropped in the last quarter and their response is to make up for the loss through recalibrating the Roll Up the Rim contest.
The company recently announced a new set of rules for its annual Roll Up the Rim contest and it doesn’t look good. Remember the good old days when you’d look under the cap of a coke bottle to see if you’d won a free coke or not? Wasn’t that a sweet and simple time?
Now, of course, you have to punch in some code on a website and enter a draw or redeem your points online or some hassle like that. Tim Hortons would never do that to us though right? All you have to do is rip off the winning rim and bring it up to the counter. Not anymore, now Canadians will be expected to collect “rolls” through their Tims Rewards account, then you have to download the Tim Hortons app and redeem said “rolls” online.
Remember when you were a kid and you’d ask your parents if you could roll up their rim? Gone are the days.
Hope Bagozzi, the company’s chief marketing officer said the digital app will allow Tim Hortons to learn more about its customers’ habits. So you know, at the end of the day, they’re really just doing it for us.
Roll Up the Rim will run only for weeks this year, from March 11 until April 7 according to their recently published rules. Traditionally the promotion had a 10 week run so it’s a significant cut in time compared to last year’s Feb. 6 – April 17.
Last year’s budget for Roll Up the Rim prizes was set at $71.3 million which must have been a little too generous for Brazillian owned corporation as this year the budget has been more than slashed in half, set at $29.9 million.
Maybe that just means more small scale prizes like more free coffees and donuts, I could get down with that. Unfortunately, however, the odds of winning have gone down as well. Last year’s odds were one in six, this year’s odds are now one in nine according to Global News.
All this comes amid a growing sense of alienation from Canadians towards the foreign-owned company that is desperately trying to cling to its former reputation as our nation’s personal coffee brewer.
“We intend to start swinging back very hard everywhere that someone says that we’re not Canadian,” said chief corporate officer Duncan Fulton.
Mr. Fulton is going to have some tired arms.
Tim Hortons' sales see major drop
Restaurant Brands International (RBI), the Brazilian parent company of Tim Horton’s released a report on Monday stating that Tim Horton’s sales had dropped 4.3 percent in the final quarter of 2019. Tim Hortons is RBI’s most lucrative brand and the sales drop is much higher than the company had predicted.
Intense competition from other mega-chains such as Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts have affected sales, as well as the surge in third-wave independent coffee shops, according to Huffington Post.
Tim Hortons had previously tried to reach news consumers by introducing a plant-based breakfast sandwich through Beyond Meat, however the new addition was discontinued after only a few months due to lack of sales.
RBI has relied on its chicken chain, Popeye’s, to make up the difference for Tim Horton’s drop in sales. Popeye’s brought the parent company’s overall shares up four percent on Monday morning. A very popular chicken sandwich was reintroduced to the Popeye’s chain which saw a 34.4 percent spike in same-location sales. RBI’s analysts had only predicted a 12 percent increase with the menu change however were surprised with the popularity. The spike in sales also prompted competitor McDonald’s to test out its own new chicken sandwich at some of its chains as well.
As for Tim Hortons RBI says it’s going to refocus on the “founding values” of the chain in an attempt to regain popularity in Canada.
Tim Hortons cancels Beyond Meat products from menu
Beyond Meat products will no longer be sold at Tim Horton’s anymore in Canada. The coffee and doughnut chain had previously carried both a Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich as well as a Beyond Meat burger.
Both items were initially sold at nearly all of the approximately 4,000 locations until last September when the products were reduced to being sold only in Ontario and British Columbia.
“We introduced Beyond Meat as a limited time offer. We are always listening to our guests and testing new products that align to our core menu offerings. We may offer Beyond Meat again in the future,” Tim Hortons said in an e-mailed statement.
This marks the first blip in Beyond Meat’s fast-growing company, the plant-based meat maker currently holds partnerships with Dunkin’ Donuts, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s in the US They have also just inked a new deal in Canada with Subway as they will take on their meatball subs at locations across the country, according to the National Post.
A spokesperson on behalf of Beyond Meat confirmed that the offer with Tim Horton’s was a limited time promotion and that they may work with them again in the future. Tim Hortons’ parent company, R.B.I. Inc. has not released a statement at this time.
