29 Jan 2020

Tim Hortons cancels Beyond Meat products from menu
Quinn Patrick, 12 mins ago 1 min read  

Beyond Meat products will no longer be sold at Tim Horton’s anymore in Canada. The coffee and doughnut chain had previously carried both a Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich as well as a Beyond Meat burger.

Both items were initially sold at nearly all of the approximately 4,000 locations until last September when the products were reduced to being sold only in Ontario and British Columbia.

