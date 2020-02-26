Think tank hires ‘climate realist’ to combat Greta mania 

The Hearltand Institute, a US conservative-libertarian think tank based out of Illinois, is hoping to combat the media’s mania for Greta Thunberg with their own YouTuber, Naomi Seiby, 19.
The German YouTuber has been dubbed the “anti-Greta” for her stances of “climate realism” over “climate alarmism.” The think tank, which has ties to the Trump administration, released a video recently entitled “Naomi Sebt vs. Greta Thunberg: whom should we trust?”
Seibt was called a, “fantastic voice for free markets and for climate realism,” by James Taylor, director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center for Climate and Environmental Policy according to the New York Post.
In December, Heartland had Seibt headline their forum during the UN climate conference in Madrid. The institute hired her services again in January to represent a climate skepticism campaign on global warming.
“I want you to panic,” said GretaThunberg at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland last year. “I want you to feel the fear I feel every day. And then I want you to act.” Thunberg was also named “Person of the Year” by Time magazine for her work in fighting climate change.
Seibt posted a video on Heartland’s website decrying Thunbergs statements saying, “I don’t want you to panic. I want you to think.” Seibt has disavowed the term ‘anti-Greta’ title, “The reason I don’t like the term ‘anti-Greta’ is that it suggests I myself am an indoctrinated puppet, I guess, for the other side,” she says in a video titled “Naomi Seibt vs. Greta Thunberg: Whom Should We Trust?”
Seibt stated that she is “not this evil opposite of Greta—she might be a really nice girl and I would love to talk to her someday.”
“It is important that we keep questioning the narrative that’s out there instead of promoting it,” Seibt said. “These days, climate change science really isn’t a science at all.”
“I get chills when I see those young people, especially at Fridays for Future. They are screaming and shouting and they’re generally terrified,” she said in an interview with the Washington Post. “They don’t want the world to end.”
Seibt was a former “climate alarmist” herself but views changed after watching people joining Thunberg-inspired “Fridays For Future.” Seibt does not deny that the earth’s temperature has risen due to greenhouse gas emissions but she feels that its impact has been overstated by activists and scientists.
“I don’t want to get people to stop believing in man-made climate change, not at all,” she told the paper. “Are man-made CO2 emissions having that much impact on the climate? I think that’s ridiculous to believe.” said Sebt, who will appear at (CPAC) the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2020.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Greta Thunberg voices her support for anti-pipeline protestors
Teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted her support for the anti-pipeline protests that have stalled Canada’s economy and left tens of thousands stranded without train transportation.
On Tuesday she tweeted, “Support the Wet’suwet’en Nation and the pipeline protests happening now in Canada! #WetsuwenStrong.” Thunberg included a link to a “Wet’suwet’en Supporter Toolkit.”
The toolkit speaks of “revolution” and claims that reconciliation is dead: “The Wet’suwet’en have been violently invaded and ripped from our ancestral lands, sparking a REVOLUTION. Reconciliation is dead. The time is NOW to recognize indigenous sovereignty around the world! We are asking for folks to continue, harness the power of this catalyzing moment, create sustained action in solidarity, and #ShutDownCanada!”
Many Canadians were unimpressed including prominent conservative pundit Stephen Taylor who pointed out the negative affects these continued protests are having on the environment. “Thanks to the rail blockades, I’ve been flying more. So… win?”
The protests and blockades throughout Canada are a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in northern British Columbia that was set up to oppose the building of the Coastal GasLink pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory.
Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and the majority of hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Trudeau government pays media to write climate change articles
The Department of Canadian heritage, which is run by the Liberal Member of Parliment Steven Guilbeault, is paying journalists to write stories on climate change, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
When launching the Local Journalism Initiative in 2019, the then Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said that “our government is committed to ensuring Canadians everywhere continue to have access to accurate, diverse and relevant news.”
Despite this, these state-funded subsidies have gone towards writing stories on climate change. The Canadian News Media Association, for example, was paid $14.4 million last year.
As well as this, the Yukon-based publication The Narwhal received a subsidy after writing, “It seems like British Columbia is always on fire… The Narwhal tracks government commitments to climate change and separates the wheat from the chaff.”
The Narwhal then went on to publish stories like ““Meet The Alberta Climate Activists Who Say They’re Not Scared Of Jason Kenney.”
Another publication that received a subsidy was Nunavut-based Nunatsiaq News, who also received a government grant to pay for a journalist to cover “the effects of climate change on the Arctic.” Likewise, The Winnipeg Free Press was given a grant so that they could hire a reporter who was dedicated to climate change.
the Local Journalism Initiative is a key component of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to revive the ailing industry of journalism in Canada. In 2019, Trudeau committed nearly $600 million in what has become the controversial media bailout.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Ex-Greenpeace leader deplatformed from sustainability conference in Regina
A Greenpeace co-founder has been de-platformed from a sustainability conference in Regina according to Regina Leader-Post. The conference is called Reimagine Conference 2020: Roadmap to Sustainable Cities.
Patrick Moore was supposed to be a main speaker at the Energy and Sustainability Conference at the Queensbury Convention Centre this May.
On Friday, Mike O’Donnell announced, at City Hall, that Moore’s speech may take away from the conference. He noted that Moore’s speech was more about climate change and less about the main goal of the conference which is to discuss sustainable energy.
One of the main discussions of the conference is about how to make operations and faculties in the city completely renewable by 2050.
“We’re not hosting a climate change conference and so we feel that we need to refocus,” O’Donnell said.
O’Donnell mentioned that they originally contacted Moore asking him to talk about “a sustainable energy future.”
The Regina Leader-Post reported O’Donnell saying, “He has now announced in this last while that he wants to speak about a different topic. I’m not interested in that.”
Today, Moore tweeted, “Pleased to be getting some coverage exposing the City of Regina’s cowardice in de-platforming me. I did not intend to focus solely on climate change in my keynote, but no-one tells me what to say. I am independent and proud of it. I am sad for Canada.”
This week, Moore noted that his talk was called “Fake invisible catastrophes and threats of doom” and he wanted people to listen to the speech before judging it by its title.
O’Donnell said that the city will still be paying Moore for the event due to their contractual agreement. The agreement was to give Moore $10,000 and to cover expenses.
On Friday, O’Donnell said, “We have a contract. We’ll honour our contract.”
“We are just now speaking with the National Speakers Bureau and so we will obviously have some discussions with them but we will honour the contract.”
Moore responded to the announcement on Twitter saying, “I have been de-platformed, cancelled, and round-filed by the great City of Regina for daring to question the God-Given wisdom of the catastrophists. Actually, I don’t want to be part of such a stupid exercise. It’s impossible to make a city 100% renewable.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Activist leaves the climate movement because it’s too white
Berlin-based climate activist Karin Louise Hermes has left the climate movement because she couldn’t deal with the white people anymore. She felt like her concerns as a person of colour, about the racist impact of climate change, were not adequately represented or respected. What this means is that identity politics is eating itself.
We’ve heard tell about the climate crisis facing our world. The rhetoric goes that we’ve got maybe 12 years to turn this ship around before we all suffer something akin to the fate of the dinosaurs and cause our own extinction. Greta Thunberg practically dropped out of school because of it. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says it’s probably a good reason to not have kids. Extinction Rebellion blocks roads and public transit to draw attention to the dire consequences of climate change. But for Hermes and Vice magazine, those white people just make saving the world impossible.
Hermes was asked to speak at climate change awareness-raising events, and often told the story of her family in the Philippines that had suffered tragic losses during and in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan. The predominantly white Germans and Europeans in the audience were receptive, empathetic, and moved by her words.
Hermes said she “felt required to tell my Filipino family’s experience during speeches and rallies because this form of “storytelling” was the only thing that would move a mostly white European audience to an emotional response of climate urgency—even though it was exhausting telling the story, especially since any mention of hurricanes in the news gives me anxiety.”
Any cause worth undertaking is exhausting. The work of “world-saving” is not easy. Hermes was probably not the only one who was made tired by her efforts. Her climate activist colleagues would probably be horrified to know that their empathy and concern for Hermes’ family was racist. In fact, Hermes wasn’t the only climate activist of colour who has had this experience.
“Many other climate activists of colour have described similar experiences of tokenism,” she writes. “Māori and disability rights campaigner Kera Sherwood-O’Regan (Kāi Tahu iwi from Te Waipounamu) found that as an Indigenous person at the UN climate conferences, organizers would suggest showing support and ‘passing the mic,’ but the same people would be the ones taking up space in negotiations and speaking to the media.”
This forces the question of whether fighting to prevent climate change is more or less important than securing a prominent place for yourself and your personal story in front of the mic. This could be asked to a person with any collection of identity markers. What’s more important, the message or the messenger?
If the answer is the messenger, or something more nuanced, such as the messenger is the message, then how can there be a unified front opposing climate change?
Perhaps there can’t be. Perhaps there are as many messages as there are messengers, and the cacophonous voices against climate change can not be stitched together. Perhaps climate change activism will be eaten by identity politics.
Hermes believes that “Anti-racism and anti-capitalism need to be made part of organizing.” But is the lack of inclusion of those things in the mainstream climate change movement a detriment to that movement? Is there anything to be said for picking a simple cause and going all-in without any modifiers? Apparently not.
“Fortunately,” writes Hermes, “there is now a growing BIPOC Environmental & Climate Justice Collective in Berlin, where we share these experiences of being silenced or tokenized and work together on how to link anti-racism and inequality in climate justice.”
She quotes Sherwood-O’Regan, who said, “As we grow and climate change becomes a harsher reality, privileged activists need to learn to de-centre themselves and meaningfully support Indigenous, disabled, queer, global south, POC, and other marginalized people who are on the frontlines of climate change.”
Because for Hermes and so many others, the messenger is more important than the message. The messenger is the message. Despite the terms used, and the advocacy for the voices of persons of color, this call for people of one skin colour and ethnic background to be decentered in favour of centring people from different skin colours and backgrounds is about tribal dominance. And it’s silly. And it won’t save the world.
Social Media