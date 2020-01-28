The vital importance in remembering the Holocaust 

Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. This solemn day must be remembered and discussed, regardless of what one’s race or creed may be.
The world must remember to never forget the horrors of the Shoah. The darkest moment in humanity, the most extreme example of the consequences of antisemitism and extremism. It is important to reflect on the rise in antisemitism in Europe that did not happen at once, rather it was a very chilling and gradual rise over many years.
When we remember the 6 million, we don’t just remember the number but we also remember every single soul who was lost because of being Jewish.
I recently visited Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. All in all, the visit was an eyeopening experience that I will remember long after my visit. It made me realize that education is more vital today than it has ever been before. If one is to ever visit Israel, a trip to Yad Vashem should be included in every itinerary. It is one of the few places in the world where the emotions you feel you cannot experience anywhere else.
Additionally, Holocaust denial and distortion are still present in today’s society. Swastikas are still found in Jewish communities and anti-Semitic vandalism is still a common occurrence. In the past 3 years, the Jewish community has been the most targetted group for hate crimes.
Antisemitism is still alive in 2020. It is seen on the far-left, the far-right, and through religion-based hatred against the Jewish people. It really is the only form of racism that unites 2 extremes together. The phenomenon of antisemitism has become common at post-secondary institutions. Jewish students are targetted simply due to supporting Israel. There is no difference between antisemitism and anti-Zionism.
Now more than ever, the State of Israel is a necessity for the Jewish people. It is a haven for anyone of any background and will always open its door to every Jew, regardless of where they were born or how they were raised. It is a beacon of light and hope, both figurately and literally. It deserves as much praise as it can for the miracle that it is.
The global community at large should always report antisemitism, in all of its forms, wherever it may occur. If you see something, say something.
Today and every day, humanity must do their part in never forgetting and remembering to remember the Shoah. It is only through education and remembrance that future generations will know what happened to the 6 million lost souls.
As a society, we must commit, now and until the end of time, never again.
Never Again: The horrors of the Holocaust must never be forgotten
The term “Never Again” has been burned into my mind since childhood. In Jewish Day School, the lessons and horrors of the Holocaust were drilled into our psyche, even to the point of kids saying in class “…are we learning this again? What’s the point? We know it already.”
As much as myself and my Jewish classmates took this knowledge for granted, it appears that the Holocaust is being forgotten, and in some cases, not even taught.
Today, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the most notorious Nazi death camp, Auschwitz, and remember the six million Jews, including two million children, two thirds of Europe’s Jewish population who were murdered in the Holocaust. Four million Poles, Gypsies, Blacks, Homosexuals, Political Dissidents, Disabled, Soviets, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Serbs and Romas were also executed by the Nazis for a total of 10 Million people.
As staggering of a number as that is, according to a recent poll, only 43 percent of Canadians are able to answer the question of how many Jews were killed during 1941 and 1945. In a 2018 according to the Washington Post, two-thirds of American millennials surveyed cannot identify what Auschwitz is and 22 percent of millennials in the poll said they haven’t heard of the Holocaust or are not sure whether they’ve heard of it—twice the percentage of U.S. adults as a whole who said the same. The Holocaust is being forgotten.
We were warned this would happen. We were told by our Rabbis and teachers “…you may be the last generation to meet a survivor.” “Learn their stories because when they are gone, people will claim it never happened.” “People will forget and it is your job to make sure they never do because our enemies will use it against us.”
Every year, my Jewish High School Ramaz would do a special program for Holocaust Remembrance Day. At the end of the program they would ask any survivors present to leave the room. Then any children of survivors, followed by grandchildren and great grandchildren. It was powerful to see how few of us would be left if Hitler and the Nazis had finished the extermination of European Jewry. I was always one of the ones remaining behind in a nearly empty auditorium.
In 2004, I was volunteering as a director of Jewish Culture Clubs in Seattle area schools. The first day the flyers went up in one school advertising the clubs, someone drew Swastikas on the flyers. One of the students in the club told me that she wasn’t Jewish but came because she was curious. The following week, she told me she had gone home and told her parents that she had come to the club and they were horrified. They had kept hidden from her that she was Jewish her whole life because of a grandparent’s wishes who was a survivor.
Last year some of my family members received death threats because of my religion. My home and office were doxed. I was called a racist, a fascist, a white supremacist, a Nazi, and strangest of all, an anti-Semite by those who label themselves liberals, progressives and “anti Fascists”. One day I was venting about all this to my father and he told me “…that’s ironic. They are calling you a fascist and your family was murdered by fascists.” I was shocked. I was 38 years old and had no idea I had relatives killed in the Holocaust. When I asked my father why, it was an all too common answer among that generation “…your grandparents didn’t want to scare the grandkids.”
Some “progressive” Jews have taken this idea to the next level. In supplemental Hebrew Schools, Holocaust education for decades was a pillar of the curriculum. As supplemental Hebrew schools have continued to close in the wake of declining affiliation among less observant Jews, in the few remaining supplemental Hebrew schools, the curriculum has been distilled down to one phrase, “Tikkun Olam”. The concept of Tikkun Olam is an out of context line from the Jewish prayer Aleinu which has been co-opted to mean Social Justice. Progressive Jewish organizations parrot this line while often aligning their organizations with causes that are contrary to Jewish beliefs in the name of Social Justice.
One of the most extreme examples is a Jewish blogger named Richard Silverstein whose blog is named “Tikkun Olam”. Silverstein spends the majority of his posts demonizing Israel and those who support the Jewish state. He frequently defends known anti-Semites like Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Talib. The cover of his Facebook page is even a holocaust survivor child looking into the reflection of what Silverstein thinks Israel has become, the very monster that persecuted the child featuring some of the worst Anti-Semitic tropes written in Hebrew.
My teachers and Rabbis were right. Despite all the museums, special curriculum and education grants, the Holocaust is being forgotten. Holocaust revisionism has become more mainstream. According to Time Magazine, “…despite overwhelming evidence and an admission and apology from Germany decades ago, revisionists continue to claim that nearly 6 million Jews were not killed by Nazis during the Holocaust. Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, for one, has called the Holocaust a “myth” and suggested that Germany and other European countries, rather than Palestine, provide land for a Jewish state.”
In 2006 Iran hosted the International Conference to Review the Global Vision of the Holocaust which attracted many high profile holocaust deniers including American’s Like David Duke and even Jews from Neturei Karta described by the Anti Defamation League as “the farthest fringes of Judaism”.
In the 1930s in Europe, many Jews were convinced that if they and their children assimilated into other cultures they would be spared. Hitler did not distinguish between who was an observant Jew and who was not and neither do today’s anti-Semites. The lesson we can learn from the Holocaust today is that in a world with a rising tide of anti-Semitic attacks, our message must be clear. Never Again. We will take whatever steps are necessary to defend ourselves and never again go like lambs to the slaughter, but we must also teach our children to do it while being visibly Jewish and Proud. Now is not the time to hide who we are, rather to celebrate our heritage and be a “Kiddush Hashem”, sanctifying God’s name, proud of who we are and examples to the rest of the world of what Judaism is for those that were murdered, whose descendants were snuffed out and will never have the opportunity to do so.
Canadians are dangerously misinformed about the Holocaust: poll
During WWII the Nazis murdered approximately six million Jewish people, almost two-thirds of the Jewish population in Europe. Through the use of mass shootings and extermination camps, the Nazis methodically carried out a genocide that many people in 2020 are beginning to forget.
Elie Wiesel wrote a Nobel Prize-winning book, Night, about surviving the Holocaust, “It is obvious,” said Wiesel, “that the war which Hitler and his accomplices waged was a war not only against Jewish men women, and children, but also against Jewish religion, Jewish culture, Jewish tradition, therefore Jewish memory.”
Decades since its publication only 43 percent of Canadians are able to answer the question of how many Jews were killed during 1941 and 1945, according to a recent poll according to the National Post.
Jack Jedwab is the president of the Association for Canadian Studies and has a wealth of historical knowledge regarding the Holocaust and anti-Semitism, he feels the polling is indicative a gap in Canadians’ understanding of this event.
“The sort of benchmark, of the target for knowledge about the Holocaust, is that everyone must know,” Jedwab said, “we’re still far from reaching that objective.”
The poll was conducted last November through a web panel and found that only 43 percent of Canadians knew the number of six million, with regards to Jewish people who were killed during the Holocaust. The web panel polled 2,295 Canadians.
Around 31 percent said they weren’t sure how many were killed which is similar to research conducted in the United States by the Pew Research Centre which found that around 45 percent of Americans knew that six million Jews were killed while 29 percent did not.
Leger Marketing for the Association of Canadian Studies poll revealed that 3 percent said less than 100,000 Jews were killed in the Holocaust while 6 percent thought the number to be 20 million. Pollees who held a university degree were most likely to know the actual figure (51 percent) whereas pollees with only a high school diploma were the least likely (36 percent).
In terms of the country broken down into provinces, Quebec was just under 36 percent being able to identify six million as the correct number. Saskatchewan had the highest amount of pollees with the right answer at 55 percent.
Senior citizens also had the highest rate of being correct at 55 percent whereas Canadians between ages 35 and 44 were the least likely to answer the question correctly.
Many Quebecers, 67 percent believed that Canada brought in Jewish refugees during WWII however people of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario didn’t believe that to be the case.
Jedwab believes there is a correlation between those uneducated about historical anti-Semitism and those who know little about the Holocaust.
It’s surprising to see Canadians so misinformed on this issue especially after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s heavily publicized apology on behalf of Canadian’s for deciding back in 1939 to turn away the MS St Louis, a ship that was carrying around 900 Jews who were fleeing Nazi persecution. It was also forced to return to Europe after being rejected from Cuba and the United States. Upon its return 255 of the passengers died, mostly in concentration camps.
“While decades have passed since we turned our backs on Jewish refugees, time has by no means absolved Canada of its guilt or lessened the weight or our shame,” Trudeau said during his apology.
“Never shall I forget those moments that murdered my god and my soul and turned my dreams to ashes,” Wiesel wrote of his first night at Auschwitz.
If you ask Siri who the president of Israel is, she becomes anti-Semitic
“Hey Siri, wtf?” That’s the question that started floating around the Twittersphere Saturday evening.
Numerous people discovered that if you asked your iPhone who the president of Israel is, it would respond with a highly problematic answer: Reuvin Rivlin is the “President of the Zionist occupation state.”
The New York Post‘s Karol Markowicz tried, and got the same answer:
Sky News’ Rita Panahi had the same result over in Australia:
TPM‘s own Yanky Pollak attempted the question and recorded the answer:
The Post Millennial asked anti-Semitism expert and former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind for comment and he said, “Apple has serious explaining to do. Not only do they have to remove and replace this nasty politicized result, they have to deal with how such a result was ever published. We want answers.”
The Post Millennial reached out to Apple but has not heard back by the time of publication.
People around the globe rallied and asked Apple to fix this. The anti-Semitic message remained unaltered for well over an hour. The source of the problem appears to be an anti-Semitic user who made an edit on Wikipedia.
While the anti-Semitic response has been scrubbed for now, a new issue has emerged: Why is Siri relying on Wikipedia to provide information to its users? Wikipedia has long been criticized to have a severe left-wing bias.
Canadian Jewish groups outraged by Canada's anti-Israel UN Vote
Multiple Canadian Jewish groups are outraged after Canada maintained its vote in favour of a North Korean sponsored resolution which has been broadly criticized by the Jewish community as “unfairly anti-Israel in nature.”
The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs(CIJA) published a statement on Wednesday, noting that [they] “remain angry and deeply disappointed that Canada voted against Israel – Canada’s democratically.”
“CIJA has made vigorous representations to the Canadian government on this matter, including during a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. CIJA expects that Canada will adopt meaningful and tangible ways to reaffirm its unqualified support for, and friendship with, Israel.” Said Shimon Koffler Fogel the Chief Executive Officer of CIJA.
B’nai Brith Canada also published a statement noting that it was deeply outraged by the Trudeau government’s decision to maintain its vote for a resolution sponsored by North Korea, which regarded Palestinian self-determination.
B’nai Brith has in response to the vote, written both Prime Minister Trudeau and Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne voicing their expectation that “Canada will not permit Israel to be unfairly targeted at the UN.”
“This vote reflects poorly on Canada’s record as a defender of democracy and justice. It stains Canada’s reputation,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “Just last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured the Jewish community that Canada would ‘always defend Israel’s right to live in security.’ Voting for this resolution is not in line with that commitment.”
