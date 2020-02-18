Star baseball player shunned from World Series reunion because of tweets, Trump support
Aubrey Huff is a two time World Series champion and a key component of the 2010 San Francisco Giants World Series championship team. But he has been told by the Giants not to turn up for the team’s 10-year World Series anniversary because of his controversial tweets.
Huff took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his disappointment at being disinvited and also to reveal that among the reasons he was shunned was his support for President Donald Trump.
In a media statement, the Giants said, “Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization. While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision.”
Huff has made many politically incorrect jokes on Twitter as well as expressing his love for the second amendment and the 45th president.
Huff pointed out the hypocrisy of the Giants’ position considering the fact that the current President and CEO, Larry Baer, is a domestic abuser, and all Huff did was exercise his right to free speech on Twitter: “I find this whole thing hypocritical coming from a man who has had his share of real controversy for pushing his wife for which he had to take a break from the Giants and issue a formal apology. All I did was tweet.”
“We live in a country that is under attack,” Huff went on to say, “Society is desperately trying to take away our 1st Amendment, our freedom of speech, and our freedom of political association.”
In 2019, Larry Baer knocked his wife, Pam Baer, to the ground during a heated argument.
“He took me by surprise,” Huff said, “When he told me I was unanimously voted against attending the 2010 Giants World Series Championship reunion.”
WATCH: Toronto pizza guy calls customer gay slur, refuses service
Ontario pizza chain Gino’s Pizza has been embroiled in a scandal with the LGBTQ community after a customer posted a video on Twitter of him being referred to as a f*ggot by a Gino’s employee after an altercation of which the root cause is still not entirely known according to Blog T.O.
Jeremy Mizu, filmed the Gino’s Pizza employee in what appears to be mid-way through their altercation at a Young and Eglinton location on Friday night. Rob Gill is a local LGBTQ rights advocate who shared the video on his Twitter the following morning, writing that Mizu had been denied service for “being gay” and that a homophobic slur had been said to him.
Mizu retweeted the clip with the caption, “Last night I was called a f***ot and told to leave store because I opened the door and it was cold,”
“This is the worker after the manager had been standing up for him. Here he is calling me a f*ggot and smirking.”
The video shows a Gino’s Pizza employee standing behind the restaurant’s counter arguing with Mizu, it’s not clear why the two men are arguing and it’s difficult to understand what the employee is saying in the beginning.
“Yeah, I can film here, I’m allowed,” says Mizu to the pizza shop worker at one point.
“You are?” the Gino’s employee responds. “Because you are a f*ggot?”
The employee then proceeds to walk away after utter the homophobic slur. Someone else in the restaurant can be heard asking Mizu and his friends to leave.
Mizu gave his rendition of the events claiming that the employee was upset that he’d opened the store door. “I opened the door once,” said Mizu later on Twitter in response to someone who said that the staff member “was just pissed that he was coming in and out of the store.”
“The Irish girls were with me and were telling the manager how it’s unacceptable and we want a refund,” he continued. “They did not give us said refund.”
“But either way to call me a faggot several times for opening the door? Still unacceptable.”
Gino’s Pizza issued a statement of apology following the incident.
“After being altered to this situation by the Twitter community, Gino’s Pizza management has been investigating this issue,” reads the statement. “This was clearly a violation of our staff conduct policies and code of ethics that all of our employees must adhere to.”
“We take this matter extremely seriously and as a result the employee involved has been terminated,” the statement continues.
“Gino’s Pizza is a supporter of the LGBTQ community and apologizes for the actions of this former employee.”
EXCLUSIVE: Man who assaulted pro-Trump teen is an antifa supporter
A Windham, New Hampshire man named Patrick Bradley has been charged with several counts of assault and disorderly conduct after he attacked three people, including a minor, for supporting President Donald Trump. An investigation by The Post Millennial reveals that Bradley is an avowed supporter of the far-left antifa movement.
After casting his vote in the Democratic primary at Windham High School, the 34-year-old walked by a Trump for President campaign tent and proceeded to assault Trump campaigners. Police say he “slapped a 15-year-old juvenile across the face.” When two adults attempted to protect the boy, Bradley allegedly assaulted them too. Police stated that Bradley is also accused of destroying Trump campaign signs and attempting to knock down the tent.
The Post Millennial can reveal that Bradley, whose presence on Facebook remains online and unredacted by the platform, was a member of the antifa movement through the far-left punk scene.
On Facebook, Bradley shared numerous posts communicating his support for antifa over the past year, including a post by the trans activist and leftist webcomic “Assigned Male,” which carries the text: “The government won’t tell you that they are fascists, but they will tell you anti-fascists are their enemies.”
Bradley also shared a leftist meme posted by the Socialist Rifle Association of Seattle mocking critics of communism and Joseph Stalin.
On a post dated to February 8, 2019, Bradley also criticized antifa’s critics: “Somebody said antifa was a terrorist group because of their protests at Berkeley where they set things on fire. So what does that make sports fans?”
On January 19, 2019, Bradley posted a meme insinuating that the Covington Catholic school kids were the same as white supremacists in 1963 who opposed interracial friendships and racial equality for African Americans. The Covington kids were falsely accused of racism and harassing a Native American activist by members of the press. CNN has since settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit with the kids for defamation.
As noted by Andy Ngo, Bradley is also a fan of the Portland-based band Rum Rebellion, members of which have ties to the Antifa movement in Oregon. One of its members was arrested at an Antifa riot and was also present at the scene where antifa activist Sean Kealiher was killed.
In addition to his associations with antifa, The Post Millennial has discovered that Bradley has an extensive history of arrests and violence including drug possession and assaulting a police officer.
Bradley is not the only leftist activist to commit a politically-motivated attack against Trump supporters. Earlier this week, 27-year-old Gregory Timm of Jacksonville, Florida, drove through a Trump for President campaign tent. Timm recorded the attack on video, but lamented to arresting police deputies that he was upset the video ended “before the good part.”
Trump is objectively the most pro-gay president in history
Like it or not, and regardless of whether or not he is perfect on LGBT issues, Donald Trump is objectively the most pro-gay president in American history. If that sounds ridiculous to you, you might only be paying attention to news outlets that are sworn to bashing Trump and his administration. He is definitely due some credit for several actions that positively impact LGBT people at home and abroad. Here are a few:
Trump is the first president in history to support gay marriage at the time of his election
Unlike previous presidents—whether they were Democrats or Republicans —who all were firmly anti-gay marriage at the start of their terms, Trump supported gay couples right to wed from his very first day in office and onward. Many LGBT fearmongered that he would take away this right, but they were wrong. Many people seem to suffer from short term memory loss and can’t recall the time when Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton were arguing about who was more pro-traditional marriage in order to be elected. Trump could have very easily pandered to his traditional conservative base who wouldn’t have batted an eyelash if he said he was against gay marriage, but he did the opposite.
Trump launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality
One of the biggest human rights tragedies that is seen across the globe is the criminalization of being LGBT, particularly in the Middle East and some African countries. When speaking to the United Nations on Sept 24th 2019, Trump said, My administration is working with other nations to stop criminalizing homosexuality. He went on to say, “And we stand in solidarity with LGBT people who live in countries that punish, jail and execute people based upon sexual orientation.”
While many on the right celebrated this initiative, most on the left either didn’t know it happened due to the confirmation bias of the news they consume. Even still, most who were aware refused to give any credit for this historic initiative simply because it came from Trump.
Trump has pledged to end HIV for the LGBT and general communities and is keeping his word
While other presidents would probably be called heroes for the LGBT community for doing the same, no one seems to credit Trump for this. He has secured an absolutely historic donation of free HIV medication for over 200,000 people. Furthermore, he’s invested $716 million into fighting the virus. His progress will objectively save the lives of thousands of LGBT people.
Trump was the first Republican president to celebrate Pride Month
While this may seem like something small, you would have to be completely ignorant of the history of the attitude toward Pride Month and LGBT issues by conservatives to not see that his simple tweet of support for Pride has likely changed hearts and minds within his base. This is unprecedented from a republican President, and is a positive step in the right direction.
Trump continuously nominated LGBT people into government
Patrick Bumatay is the highest-ranking federal judge who is openly a member of the LGBT community. He’s the second LGBT person nominated as a federal judge directly by President Trump. Mary Rowland is the first openly lesbian US District Judge for the Northern District of Illinois, also directly nominated by Trump. If he was truly homophobic, this picks wouldn’t make much sense.
While Trump isn’t perfect (because no president is), we need to stop the hysteria that he somehow has a hatred for LGBT people. The proof is in the pudding, and it simply is not true.
Anti-Trump terrorist van attacker: 'Someone had to take a stand'
A Jacksonville man has been accused of assault after allegedly driving a van through a tent that had senior citizen Trump supporters registering to vote.
According to police, Gregory Timm faces counts of aggravated assault on a victim over the age of 65, one count of criminal mischief, and one count of driving while his license is suspended. His bond has been set at $507,512.
The attack took place at 2:45 Saturday afternoon at a shopping plaza with a Walmart Supercenter. Police say a group of six others “narrowly avoided” being struck by the van before driving off and giving what organizers called an “obscene gesture toward the crowd.”
Timm himself confirmed that the van action was an anti-Trump political attack, which would classify it as a terrorist attack by Florida state law.
According to Chapter 775 of Florida law, terrorism is to “1) Intimidate, injure, or coerce a civilian population; 2) Influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or 3) Affect the conduct of government through destruction of property, assassination, murder, kidnapping, or aircraft piracy.”
Timm also “willingly showed [police] video of himself driving at the stand full of Trump volunteers,” according to OANN’s Jack Posobiec.
“Someone had to take a stand,” said Timm to police. The video did not show the moment the van struck the tent, as Timm stated the video ended before “the good part.”
In response to the attack, the Duval County GOP tweeted the following:”We are outraged by this senseless act of violence toward our great volunteers,” said Duval GOP Chairman Dean Black. “The Republican Party of Duval County will not be intimidated by these cowards and we will not be silenced.”
The organization also tweeted, “The Republican Party of Duval County plans to redouble its efforts to register voters and will continue its fight with renewed intensity to re-elect President Donald Trump… I call on every Republican in our great city to stand up, get involved, and show these radicals that we will not be intimidated from exercising our Constitutional rights.”
In a tweet, GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, “These unprovoked, senseless attacks on @realDonaldTrump’s supporters need to end.”
President Donald Trump retweeted the tweet, adding, “Be careful tough guys who you play with!”
