Sobey’s calls it quits on plastic bags 

Sobey’s has announced that it will no longer carry plastic bags in their stores as of Jan. 31. It will be the first national grocer to do so.
“There was a mourning period of people from July when we made the announcement,” said Violet MacLeod, a spokesperson for Sobeys Inc.
Radical NDP MP Niki Ashton sides with Venezuelan communist dictator
Niki Ashton has shared her disapproval of Trudeau’s meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Twitter. Ashton referred to the meeting as “shameful” and said it was the “opposite of supporting peace and democracy.”
Juan Guaido has declared himself Interim President of Venezuela and has gained the support of over 50 nations, including Canada, the US and UK. He met with Trudeau on Monday. Trudeau noted that the meeting would cover “the importance of democracy & the need for a peaceful, Venezuelan-led transition toward free & fair elections as soon as possible.”
Ashton has made it clear in several cases that she is not a fan of Trudeau’s actions. Many people who responded to Ashton’s tweet were surprised and confused that Ashton preferred Maduro.
The political crisis began in Venezuela when Hugo Chavez was president and has continued ever since. Juan Guaido is currently touring to several countries in order to gain more support over Maduro. Guaido left the country without permission from the country’s Supreme Court, who politically sides with Maduro.
Some topics Ashton’s often speaks of include income inequality, high tuition and Palestinian rights. Some have characterized her of being obsessed with identity politics and being very politically correct.
In an interview with a website titled In Defence of Marxism Ashton talked about how important socialism is to her. She said, “I think it’s incumbent on us to take the word back into the movement. I was one of the MP’s at the time who opposed removing the word socialism from the NDP constitution. We need to take it back, not only in word, but in principle.”
Guaido has recently thanked Canada for supporting him on his tour for the “restoration of democracy and human rights” throughout Venezuela.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Trudeau government still butchering civil servant payment system file
Conservative Party of Canada MPs continue to scold the Trudeau Liberals over the government’s shoddy Phoenix pay system during Monday’s question period in Ottawa, the first in 2020.
More than 98,000 civil servants still owe sums of money to the federal government after being overpaid by the abysmal system that has costed the government hundreds of millions. The Liberals, who could not answer how much money was owed, revealed the report Monday.
The Phoenix system was so broken that tens of thousands of federal workers were either underpaid, overpaid, or not paid at all—financially ruining some civil servants.
These sweeping problems have still remained unresolved by both civil servants and the Trudeau government.
Conservative MP (Edmonton-Griesbach) Kerry Diotte told the house of commons that 98,249 workers owed the government money. As well as this, the total median overpayment was around $1,383.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Trudeau's cabinet FORCING through gun laws as quickly as possible
Trudeau’s cabinet is pushing through anti-gun legislation as quickly as possible, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Speaking to reporters, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair stated, “There is no greater urgency than making sure our community is safe.”
The Liberal’s handgun ban will involve banning “assault rifles”, adding more regulations to the storage of firearms, and introducing a system that flags those who buy guns. As well as this, Trudeau hopes to “limit the glorification of violence by changing the way firearms are advertised, marketed and sold in Canada.”
Minister Blair has stated his intention to push through the bill as quickly as possible despite concerns from lawyers over potentially shoddy legislation. This legislation, for instance, may incriminate legal gun-owners through opaque red tape.
The Liberals are planning to push the legislation without through an order in council that avoids debate and any public consultation.
Blair’s office did not respond to request for comment last week after a petition to parliament calling the Liberals to scrap the new gun legislation received over 100,000 signatures from upset Canadians.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido meets with Trudeau in Canada
The interim President of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, visited Canada today and sat down with Prime Minister Trudeau. He is touring internationally to gain support from other countries and take the upper hand over Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela’s current socialist party leader.
Guaido’s trip outside of Venezuela has not been permitted by the country’s Supreme Court, who sides with Maduro. As one of the countries supporting Guaido’s efforts to take power, Prime Minister Trudeau and senior cabinet ministers will be meeting with him today.
In a statement, Trudeau said, “I commend Interim President Guaido for the courage and leadership he has shown in his efforts to return democracy to Venezuela, and I offer Canada’s continued support.”
Guaido and Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister took questions in Ottawa at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Over 50 countries acknowledge Guaido as the interim President, considering Maduro’s reelection to be illegitimate. Guaido is head of congress for the South American nation.
Sanctions have been imposed against some of Maduro’s government officials by Canada who is one of five nations who believe Maduro should be handled by the International Criminal Court.
Maduro still has the majority of control throughout Venezuela regardless of the support that Guaido has received from other countries.
So far Guaido has been to Paris, London, Madrid and stopped at the Davos Economic Forum.
Social Media