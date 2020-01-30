Trending

30 Jan 2020

Sobey’s calls it quits on plastic bags
Quinn Patrick, 11 mins ago 2 min read  

Sobey’s has announced that it will no longer carry plastic bags in their stores as of Jan. 31. It will be the first national grocer to do so.

“There was a mourning period of people from July when we made the announcement,” said Violet MacLeod, a spokesperson for Sobeys Inc.

