Snowstorms to hit over 16 million Canadians this week
Millions of Canadians throughout the Windsor-Quebec City corridor, all the way to Newfoundland and Labrador, will be facing what unique and brutal snowstorm that will cover over 2,500 km of Canada under a blanket of snow.
Overall, the storm is expected to span three days in six different provinces, with the snow in some areas expected to pile up to 50 centimetres. It’s estimated that over 16,000,000 Canadians will be impacted by the February snowfall.
Snow is expected to begin Saturday and go strong into Sunday night, though more southern areas of Canada will start seeing snowfall as early as Wednesday and Thursday morning.
The Niagara region will face a unique challenge, as snowfall is expected to turn into hail and freezing rain on Thursday.
Overall, Ontario will experience the least harsh weather conditions of all provinces. The further east we go, though, the more is expected.
Southern Quebec will experience heavy snow early Thursday morning, which could have an impact on anyone travelling throughout the weekend. Snow is expected to pile up to 25 cm throughout southern Quebec. This includes Quebec City and Montreal.
Atlantic Canada, as is often the case, will be on the receiving end of the most snow, with as much as 50 cm of snow possible for parts of P.E.I., New Brunswick, and Newfoundland. The Bay of Fundy area near New Brunswick and Nova Scotia will also likely be experiencing some freezing rain.
Quebec premier criticized for ballooning $30M taxpayer funded blimp
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has defended a $30 million, taxpayer-funded blimp by saying that the Quebecois should learn to take risks, according to the Montreal Gazette.
Legault’s decision to fund this blimp has come under intense scrutiny from other parties in Quebec’s National Assembly. Legault’s governing CAQ has defended the blimp, saying that it would be perfect for heavy transport.
Unlike the blimp, Legault enjoys self-inflation, calling the idea “brilliant” when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday. Legault’s plan, however, has gone down like the Hindenburg with journalists, who are sceptical over the cost of the project.
Defending this, criticized these helio-sceptics for not taking risks, which the Quebec Premier believes is necessary for a societies advancement. “If we don’t take risks we go nowhere,” he said.
Legault has admitted that this project has challenges, and the opposing parties have enjoyed using puns to criticize the government’s ambitions. “I don’t want to ‘burst the balloon’ for the minister, and I don’t know if anyone inhaled any helium at Investment Quebec,” said the spokesperson for the radical Quebec Solidaire party.
PLASTIC BAN: Montreal to ban plastic bags by year's end
Montreal has become the latest city to ban plastic bags.
The city has had a partial ban on plastic bags since January of 2018 when thin plastic shopping bags were axed. The new ban will include large and regular-sized shopping bags—less than 50 microns, roughly the same thickness of a kitchen garbage bag.
“2020 is the last year for plastic bags in Montreal,” said mayor Valorie Plante, announcing that the city would change the previously in-effect law to now ensure all plastic bags are not available to shoppers.
Plante pointed to pressure from the public, who have been pressing her office.
“We have to reduce at the source,” said Plante.
Executive committee member for ecological transition Laurence Lavigne Lalonde said that the plastic bags currently being used pose a public health threat.
“I think the impact is significant and we have to ask ourselves questions about the actions we are taking,” she said.
“Reducing at the source is the solution, period,” she said.
“We have every good reason to move forward.”
Montreal joins a long list of other cities and even countries that have implemented similar laws. According to a list compiled by TorontoEnvironment.org:
“In Canada, the town of Leaf Rapids, Manitoba banned plastic bags in 2007. Other North American cities include San Francisco (also 2007), Seattle, Los Angeles, Portland and Mexico City. The states of Hawaii and North Carolina have banned plastic bags, and states in Australia and India have done the same.
Countries that have banned disposable plastic bags include Italy, China, Bangladesh, many countries in Africa including Rwanda, Kenya, the Congo, and South Africa.”
Canadian man who killed wife allowed more freedom after already receiving her full life insurance
Richard Maidment—also referred to as Richard MacNeil—has been granted partial freedom after being found not criminally responsible for committing murder “on account of mental disorder.”
A friend of the woman he killed told CTV News that she is sickened by the extra freedom that has been granted.
On Monday, Kim Murphy said “I’m really disgusted with the courts. I don’t believe in the law anymore.”
Maidment killed his partner, Sarabeth Forbes, at their home on April 18, 2017 in Gardiner Mines, N.S. Sarabeth was 33-years-old.
The two had been together in a common-law relationship for a decade and had a son.
In 2012 Maidment was diagnosed with schizophrenia causing the judge to find him not criminally responsible for her death.
Maidment’s previous conditions allowed him to be at home for six days during the week while spending one day at the East Coast Forensic Hospital located in Dartmouth.
The Nova Scotia Criminal Code Review Board allowed a conditional discharge for Maidment on Monday. The new conditions allow Maidment to live freely in his community as long as the East Coast Forensic Hospital is overseeing him.
“He no longer has to reside in the hospital, he can go home on a full-time basis,” said Dr. Scott Theriault, who is a psychiatrist at the hospital.
“But that he’s still subject to overview of the hospital, so we would make sure that he maintains his medication, that he maintains his good mental health, that he follows the direction of the board in terms of who he can have contact with, who he can’t have contact with.”
According to Theriault, the board looks into the progress that the patient has made in the past year in order to come to a decision. A report is filed by the hospital and then a recommendation is made to the board who then makes a decision.
Murphy says the court’s decision has made her feel “disgusted” and “hurt.”
“We did everything we could. We spoke to every meeting and I guess I was unheard,” Murphy told CTV News. “It’s too soon for that kind of decision, but the panel makes the decision based on Richie, not the family that he has hurt.”
Murphy noted that she recognizes Maidment’s sickness but thinks more treatment is needed.
“To send him out in the public this soon after what he did, I don’t think it’s a very good idea,” said Murphy. “From this point on we have to try to avoid him and basically not go anywhere on our own and keep our doors locked because we don’t know what he’s capable of doing.”
Theriault noted that the Criminal Code Review Board said Maidment “remains a significant risk to the public” but noted he was responding well to the medication.
Theriault said, “He has to have ongoing oversight and so our job now is to monitor him in the community, make sure that his risk is managed. Because of the nature of the illness that he has, the best way to do that is making sure that his illness remains stable.”
“So that’s why he needs solid psychiatric and mental health follow-up on an ongoing basis, to manage that risk in the community, and if there’s a relapse in illness that we can pick it up early and manage it before it becomes problematic.”
Though Maidment has to take his medication and do check in with mental health services, Murphy does not feel comfortable with the fact that he will be living full-time in Cape Breton.
She said, “I would like for Richie to be put out of Cape Breton. I would like to see him get more care that he needs and stop babying him.”
There was more anger around Maidment last month when he was given all of Forbes’ life insurance policy. He was granted the policy because he wasn’t found criminally responsible for the murder and was the policy beneficiary.
Canadian judge denies man's 'GRABHER' vanity licence plate
A court ruling is preventing a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia senior citizen from regaining his personalized licence plate which he has used for 27 years. The licence plate has his last name in all caps—GRABHER—on it which the court is suggesting could be misinterpreted.
Lorne Grabher based his claim on equality rights and freedom of expression which are protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. To challenge Nova Scotia’s regulation, Grabher made a list of words that are “banned” on personalized plates in Nova Scotia, showing the seemingly random nature of the system. The list included “AND”, “SAMPLE”, “FENCE”, “SAFE”, “NONE” and “GOLD”. The list was declared irrelevant by Justice Darlene Jamieson.
According to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, Justice Jamieson has made much worse words legitimate to use on public property. Words like “Swastika”, “Dildo”, “Negro Lake”, “Blow Me Down” and “Sh*t” have been allowed while Grabher’s vanity licence plate containing his family name could be considered “offensive” to others.
“The provincial government cannot sanction having vehicles with government-owned plates traveling the highways of this province and country bearing messages that could be considered ‘offensive or not in good taste,’” said Justice Jamieson.
Grabher and his family have gone 27 years with their names on the vanity licence plate without incident. His son also has a licence plate with the family name in Alberta.
A single complaint about the plate was received by the Nova Scotia government through an anonymous individual. Grabher was informed that his vanity licence plate had become cancelled in a letter from the Nova Scotia Registrar of Motor Vehicles on Dec. 9, 2016. The letter suggested that the plate could be seen as a “socially unacceptable slogan.”
The JCCF was not not in agreement with the decision and made contact with the Registrar. They called the decision “unreasonable”, “discriminatory”, “arbitrary” and a free expression violation. After the Registrar refused to allow Grabher’s plate to be reactivated, JCCF took legal action against them on Grabher’s behalf. A hearing ensued in April of 2019.
Jay Cameron, the Justice Centre Litigation Manager who represents Grabher said, “Mr. Grabher and his family are profoundly disappointed”, and added “We are reviewing the decision.”
