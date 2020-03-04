Trending

04 Mar 2020

Blog Post

Six things you need to know about Trudeau’s radical heritage minister
Opinion

Six things you need to know about Trudeau’s radical heritage minister 

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz, 2 hours ago 5 min read  

Canadian MP and Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault has built himself quite the resume. In his time in the public spotlight, Guilbeault has made headlines for a variety of stunts, comments, and borderline un-Canadian proposals.

For those of you who don’t know much about our Heritage Minister, here are six quick facts about him.

Tags #Steven Guilbeault
Extended Readings(4)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial