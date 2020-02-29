Second “Big Bang” spotted 

On February, astronomers published findings suggesting they’ve discovered the biggest black hole-triggered explosion since the Big Bang that created the universe.
The astronomers used the super Giant Meter Wave Telescope at the Chandra X-Ray Observatory in Washington D.C. to observe what they report was a monstrous black hole devouring a galaxy. The result was a hole ripped in space 2.85 million light years across.
In a NASA press release, lead astronomer Simona Giantucci is quoted as saying, “In some ways, this blast is similar to how the eruption of Mt. St. Helens in 1980 ripped off the top of the mountain.”
She added, “A key difference is that you could fit fifteen Milky Way galaxies in a row into the crater this eruption punched into the cluster’s hot gas.”
The Big Bang-like event was spotted in the Ophiuchus galaxy cluster, which is 390 million light years away from our own planet.
Sperm counts continue to drastically drop in Western men
A team of international researchers studied men in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand and found that Western men were having a decline in their sperm count. They looked at the semen samples of 42,935 men from 50 countries from 1973 to 2011. Their findings revealed that sperm concentration, as in the total number of sperm per millilitre of semen had declined each year. Over time this has amounted to a 52.4 percent total decline.
The total sperm count among the same group of continued to drop each year for a total decline of 59.3 percent over an almost 40-year period.
A male fertility startup called Legacy has raised $3.5 million from Bill Maris’s venture firm, Section 32, Y Combinator and Bain Capital Ventures. Bain Capital Ventures had previously led a seed round up worth $1.5 million last year for Legacy.
Similar to the genetic testing business 23andMe, Legacy mails a collection kit directly to the homes of its consumers. This allows them to provide a sperm sample from home and mail it back to Legacy. The sperm’s motility and morphology are tested, these tests will determine the size and shape. That information will allow Legacy to identify the highest quality sperm to freeze. In addition, Legacy sends the consumer his sperm report, with an overall assessment of their sperm health as well as some lifestyle recommendations.
Khalid Kteily is the founder of this Boston start-up and spoke with TechCrunch about the issue. “They should be worried about [their fertility],” said Kteily. “Sperm counts have gone down 50 to 60% over the last 40 years.” Kteily holds a master’s degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School. “The kit costs $195 up front, and if they choose to store their sperm, $145 a year. We offer different packages. You can also spend $1,995 for two deposits and 10 years of storage.”
Kteily says the sperm can be frozen indefinitely.
“If it literally just entails masturbating at home to be able to preserve your ability to have a child for the rest of your life, we think that’s something everyone is going to be doing,” Kteily said. “What we are doing really comes down to changing the way people think about fertility. We have this view that fertility is a women’s issue, but that’s just biologically wrong.”
Legacy’s long term goal is to become a research centre for male fertility although Kteily says they are a long way from that yet.
Canadian-made laser successfully maps asteroid for NASA
Canadian-built laser technology aboard NASA spaceship OSIRIS-REx has successfully mapped the Bennu asteroid as it hurtles through deep space, in preparation for an eventual landing and sample extraction.
Launched on September 8, 2016, it took OSIRIS-REx more than two years to rendezvous with the asteroid, less than a half-kilometre in diameter and travelling more than 100,000 km/h.
“There’s instruments on the spacecraft that can take pictures of it to know what it looks like and to measure what it’s made of,” explains Dr. Tim Haltigin, Canada’s OSIRIS-REx mission manager at the Canadian Space Agency.
“And with the Canadian instrument called OLA, to measure really, really accurately what the shape is, so we can figure out where to grab a sample to bring it home. It’s going to be incredible.”
Short for OSIRIS-REx Laser Altimeter, the device’s high-energy laser is capable of accurate three-dimensional scans of the asteroid at a distance of seven kilometres, but also employs a secondary laser for rapid imagery at much closer proximities.
“Asteroids tell us about the history of the solar system and if you can go back and get a piece of an asteroid, essentially what you’ve done is gone back in time by four-and-a-half billion years,” says Haltigin of the incredible scientific opportunity.
“To help us understand what the early solar system is made of… because (asteroids) are really the leftover bits that went into forming planets, so it helps us learn how planets were made in the first place.”
Bennu was discovered in 1999 by the Lincoln Near-Earth Asteroid Research project. After reaching the asteroid, OSIRIS-REx spent one year orbiting and mapping it and on December 12, 2019 a landing spot was announced; a granular feature of a 140 meter crater dubbed Nightingale.
Orbital modelling of Bennu’s trajectory has produced cumulative odds of a one-in-2,700 chance the asteroid will collide with Earth between the years 2175 and 2199; in 2060 the asteroid is expected to pass within 750,000 km of Earth.
The OSIRIS-REx Laser Altimeter was built for the Canadian Space Agency by Brampton-based Maxar-MDA Corporation and is hybrid technology from previous contributions to the Phoenix Mars Lander and experimental satellite components for the US Air Force.
OSIRIS-REx will return to Earth in 2023.
