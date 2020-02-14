Scheer ROASTS Trudeau for inaction during #ShutDownCanada
“Justin Trudeau has failed to act,” Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer said to media today regarding the #ShutDownCanada protests, which have halted Canada’s economy for the time being.
Scheer started the address by saying that it’s time for the law “to be enforced” to clear blockades, asking that Trudeau and Security Minister Bill Blair end the blockades.
“Quite frankly this is getting ridiculous. radical activists many of whom have no connection to the Wetsuweten people are holding our country’s economy hostage. meanwhile, our Prime Minister has been on a vanity project to get a vote in the UN, neglecting his duties here at home,” said Scheer on Friday morning.
“I would direct the RCMP to enforce the law,” continued Scheer. “They are threatening the jobs of thousands, he adds. “These activists may have the luxury of spending days at a time” at a blockade, “but they need to check their privilege.”
The protests have caused problems across the country, as everything from propane to chlorine to food supplies have been impacted.
“If we want to respect First Nations’ will on this, we should be supporting Coastal GasLink,” Scheer says. Activists are “missing out on fact” that project has support from band councils and others along the route, he says. “The protestors who claim to care about the impact on First Nations communities and oppose Coastal Gas Link are doing it wrong.”
When Prime Minister Trudeau was asked about the issue, he said the situation was something they were watching “very closely.”
“Obviously we’re a country of the rule of law, and we need to make sure that those laws are followed,” the Prime Minister told reporters in Munich.
#ShutDownCanada protests could cause cities to run out of chlorine for drinking water
The ongoing #ShutDownCanada protests, which have put Canada to a grinding halt, could impact drinking water in major Canadian cities.
Cathy Campbell, the president of Responsible Distribution Canada—a non-profit trade association for the distribution sector of the Canadian chemical industry—told NewsTalk 1010 that protests have effectively stopped the transportation of chlorine, a disinfectant added to drinking water to reduce or eliminate microorganisms, such as bacteria and viruses, which can be present in water supplies. Chlorine is considered an important chemical for water treatment.
Campbell says the blockades could be under boil-water advisories “within days.”
Some cities, Newstalk reports, will not be affected as they receive their chemicals via truck. This includes Toronto.
Cambell says another week of protests would be “critical.”
“We certainly don’t want to go another week … That would be seriously critical.”
Canadian drinking water supplies have used chlorine for over a century, with drinking water supplies having “greatly improved” due to its addition.
According to the federal government website, “Disinfecting our drinking water ensures it is free of the microorganisms that can cause serious and life-threatening diseases, such as cholera and typhoid fever.”
“To this day, chlorine remains the most commonly used drinking water disinfectant, and the disinfectant for which we have the most scientific information.”
#ShutDownCanada protestors storm offices of BC attorney general
Anti-pipeline protestors have stormed the office of British Columbia’s attorney general. The same #ShutDownCanada protestors are also planning to block the University of British Columbia, according to Global News.
The #ShutDownCanada protestors have demanded to meet with the attorney general, refusing to leave the office until this is granted. Another on of their demands is that they want the RCMP to leave Wet’suwet’en territory.
BC commuters have been told to expect delays. On Wednesday, protestors illegally blockaded several bridges and streets in Vancouver. They also blockaded the Port of Vancouver before the police enforced the injunction.
43 anti-pipeline demonstrators were arrested after the police cleared the blockade outside the Port of Vancouver.
These demonstrators are also setting their sites on the University of British Columbia—saying that their ambition was to bring “economic blockades to the provincial centre of colonial knowledge production.”
The UBC Students Against Bigotry went on to say, “The University is policed by the same RCMP who have violently invaded the Yintah to remove Indigenous people.” The university has informed the RCMP over these expected blockades.
WATCH: Police officer threatens to arrest journalist covering anti-pipeline blockade
Jesse Winter, a photojournalist who has worked with Vice, The Guardian, the Toronto Star and the Globe and Mail, was blocked from trying to cover anti-pipeline protestors in Coquitlam, BC.
“Sgt Waters with the CN police just threatened to arrest me for attempting to cover the #wetsuweten supporters rail blockade in Port Coquitlam,” Winter tweeted.
“If you are a protestor, then you are protesting, right? But if you’re just the media, that’s different. You’re not allowed on private property,” the officer said.
In a follow-up tweet, Winter said, “Specifically Waters said multiple times that if I was a protester I could stay, but that if I was independent from them I was being asked to leave. If I did not, I would be subject to arrest because it is private property. #freepress.”
Winter stood his ground, and the officer did not forcibly remove him from the scene.
The protests and blockades across Canada are a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in Northern British Columbia that was opposed to the building of a pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory.
The Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council supports the pipeline project.
BREAKING: Trudeau government offers to meet anti-pipeline protestors if they end rail blockade
The Trudeau government is attempting to end anti-pipeline protests that have led to rail service being delayed or cancelled across the country.
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller has asked for a Saturday meeting with Mohawk protesters who claim to be supporting the Wet’suwet’en first nation and oppose the building of a pipeline in northern B.C.
All he asks in return is for them to stop their blockades.
City News 1130 reports that “the demonstrations are having a severe impact on the Canadian economy, according to Ryan Greer, senior director, transportation and infrastructure policy with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.
‘They’re losing sales, curtailing production and having to make challenging business decisions … It’s up to government to take charge here and demonstrate that Canada is a reliable supply-chain partner that the rule of law will be enforced.'”
The blockade of the Toronto, Ottawa Montreal corridor is a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in Northern British Columbia that was fighting against the building of a pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory.
Despite the blockade and the protests being held across the nation, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council supports the pipeline project.
