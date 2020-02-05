Trending

05 Feb 2020

Blog Post

Same alligator that crossed Montreal street in December bites child
Canadian News

Same alligator that crossed Montreal street in December bites child 

Sam McGriskin, 20 mins ago 1 min read  
You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

The same alligator that was spotted in Montreal crossing the street last December has made headlines again after it bit a young girl over the weekend. 

CTV News reported that the alligator is owned by a company from south of Montreal in Sainte-Julie. The alligator was in the owner’s home when it bit the young girl. 

The incident happened on February 1 but police were not notified until February 3 according to Jean-Luc Tremblay of Richelieu-Saint-Laurent regional police force.

The girl did not have to go to the hospital as her injuries were only minor. 

The owner of the alligator was fined $250 by the city of Sainte-Julie for having an exotic animal in their home. 

Police are still exploring the incident and deciding on whether they will continue with a criminal investigation.

The alligator went viral in December after crossing the street in the Villeray district in Montreal. It had managed to escape while the owners were transporting it to a new location.

Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
  1. Become a member
  2. Like our page on Facebook
  3. Follow us on Twitter
Tags #Alligator #montreal
Extended Readings(4)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial