Russia oil project eight times bigger than cancelled Alberta oil sands mine
The Teck Frontier oil sands project was set to be a $20 billion deal until it came to swift halt. The decision has resulted in a big hit to the Canadian economy, but that didn’t stop environmentalists championing the cancellation as a victory.
The environmentalists were happy, understanding Frontier’s failure as the correct decision in a world moving away from fossil fuels yet that announcement came just days before a Russian news outlet released plans for the country to develop a $157-billion Vostok Oil project in the Arctic.
Had the Frontier project been approved, it would have been the biggest oil sands project in Canadian history. The Vostok, to put it into perspective, is a project eight times bigger than that. So there appears to be no end in sight for a world dependent on fossil fuels.
Moving forward, Canada will continue to require oil, as will the rest of the world. Each barrel of oil used will continue to have an impact on the planet although rather than Canada’s economy reaping the benefits it will have to be bought from some of the most repressed countries in the world such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Russia.
The Alberta governtment’s throne speech on Tuesday referred to the dilemma as “dictator oil” and that many Canadians are starting to see the bigger picture. Teck was cancelled because financial institutions are worried about putting money into projects that may get stalled or delayed with Canada’s ever-changing climate regulations or more recently, vigilantes and protestors.
Many investment firms now evaluate investments based on the company’s record of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues as a point of focus rather than just their prior economic performance.
Premier Jason Kenney told the Edmonton Journal that his government is focused on combating the negative ESG myths about the Alberta’s energy sector. He has been speaking in Mexico, Toronto and New York.
Kenney recently claimed his government had retained experts on the subject who could validate major reductions in Alberta’s emissions. “Oilsands have reduced carbon intensity by 40 per cent since Kyoto (Accord on global emissions) was signed in 1997 … And we’re on track to reduce it by another 20 per cent.”
Kenney said that even with fossil fuel alternatives that will help with the reduction of oil use, by 2040, humans will still require almost 70 million barrels per day.
“In that world, would you rather that a liberal democracy with the highest environmental, human rights and labour standards in the world be a major part of the source of that 70 million barrels per day, or do you want to abandon global energy markets to the OPEC dictatorships and Putin’s Russia?” poised Kenney to potential investors.
“At the top of the top, CNRL, MEG, Cenovus, Suncor. At the bottom Saudi Aramco, Petro China and Gazprom. But guess which actors are being boycotted by capital markets? The best performers. Why? Because often these investment decisions are not being made on a company-specific basis but based on a misinformed campaign of defamation against the ‘tar sands’ by environmental groups in Europe, which are seeking to equate the oilsands with coal, which is completely unscientific.” Kenney said in an investment meeting in New York after a presentation involving a list of companies in order of their ESG ranking.
Kenney agrees with other conservative premiers in Ontario, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, on the push to build new nuclear, small modular reactors. The new reactors offer a safe, plentiful and carbon-free source of power.
“I understand that the single most powerful tool for reducing global greenhouse gas emissions is nuclear power,” Kenney said. “The second greatest is natural gas, both of which are opposed by Greta Thunberg, Extinction Rebellion and most of the people who claim that there is a climate emergency. For me, the ultimate test of your seriousness about climate issues is whether you support or oppose nuclear power and natural-gas firepower.”
New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors
A new bill tabled by Jason Kenney and the UCP government proposes protestors that block rail lines and highways in Alberta face fines of up to $25,000, according to the Edmonton Journal.
With the introduction of Bill 1, the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, police and prosecutors would have the ability to enforce more provincial penalties.
“Apparently those disincentives haven’t been strong enough for some people,” said Jason Kenney. “Albertans and Canadians respect our constitutionally protected freedoms of expression, of assembly, and to protest but blocking railways, roadways, and commuter trains and critical infrastructure is simply and plainly illegal.”
Kenney again suggested that Sunday’s withdrawal of the Teck Frontier mine was partly caused by protestors against the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern BC.
“If this carries on it will have devastating impacts on our economy here in Alberta and in the rest of the country. Albertans will not tolerate this kind of lawless mockery of our democratic principles and this attack on our nations and our province’s prosperity,” he said.
Bill 1 adds to the legislation introduced by the UCP in the fall which heightens maximum trespassing penalties.
If the Bill passes it would introduce larger fines as well as prison terms reaching up to six months. Bill 1 would also introduce fines that could be added on to initial fines each day that protests continue.
Some of the “essential infrastructure” that the bill would apply to includes oil and gas sites, water utilities and dams and telephone lines.
Justice minister Doug Schweitzer said, “Each day that (this) goes on, it would be a new offence, so the fines would compound over time … We want to send a clear signal that this will not be tolerated.”
Initial fines would begin at $1,000 and reach up to $25,000 by just the second day of a blockade. Corporations that aid or direct blockades could see fines as large as $200,000.
Schweitzer noted that the onsite police would have to power to decide whether or not the law would be applied to these protests.
The bill was criticized by NDP leader, Rachel Notley who said that the bill could potentially be used to shut down other types of protests that the government disagrees with such as teacher’s protests.
“Bill 1 should have been completely focused on jobs, and as we know when it comes to protesters that this premier claims to be concerned about, the law already prohibited that kind of work and the law already allowed for them to be arrested,” Notley said.
Schweitzer told the federal government to follow their lead and take a similar approach with their legislative action.
Jason Kenney to table act that will prevent railway blockades in Alberta
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced his plan to table what will be “Bill Number One” of the next session of Alberta’s next legislation.
The bill, which Kenney called the Critical Infrastructure Defense Act, will create “new, and stiff critical penalties for anyone who riots on, or seeks to impair critical economic infrastructure in the province of Alberta.”
“We need national leadership to ensure that Canada is a country characterized by the rule of law, and we are pleased to see that action is finally being taken by police services to enforce court orders, but Alberta will do its part,” said Kenney, before announcing the bill.
Kenney’s statements came on the same day that Ontario Provincial Police moved in on blockaders on Mohawk territory after calls from the federal government to clear the railways of blockades and protestors.
Blockaders had stopped trains from running for the previous three weeks in support of anti-pipeline activists.
The announcement came during a lengthy address to media after the Alberta provincial court’s decision to strike down the Trudeau Liberals’ federal carbon tax—a fate opposite than that in Ontario and Saskatchewan.
Kenney went on to say that his government would “not back down” to hostility from the federal government, pressure from special interest groups, or regulatory uncertainty that could potentially inhibit investment in Alberta resource development.
Kenney also reached out to the federal government, requesting that Ottawa work together with Alberta in developing Alberta’s “rich” natural resources, “to generate that wealth in a responsible way.”
CBC Kids News promotes hunger strike for teens
CBC Kids News has published an article in favour of Canadian teens embarking on a hunger strike. The hunger strike was scheduled to start on Sunday; its purpose is to protest the now-cancelled Teck mine project in Alberta. The article details famous, historical hunger strikers, their achievements, and what happens to the body when it is denied food.
The fact that CBC decided to cover a hunger strike involving the participation of children is irresponsible to say the least. That this was promoted on their children’s news platform makes it even worse. Teens are already at higher risk than adults for eating disorders, which are typically about a person wanting to take control over their bodies when they feel they have no control over anything else. This hunger strike is in service to something teens absolutely have no control over, energy policy.
It’s absolutely unconscionable to advocate for children to starve themselves to get the government to change its energy policy. And it is absurd to expect the government to change its energy agenda based on this kind of advocacy. The teens are basically taking themselves hostage, holding their breath until they get their way.
Twitter users were quick to point out how irresponsible and dangerous this article is.
It’s been a few years now that people are so freaked out by climate change that they’re willing to sacrifice their children. But while pundits and armchair climate activists may advocate for the Greta Thunbergs of the world to give up their futures in service to environmental activism, parents are not so sure.
In fact, the article on CBC Kids News had to be amended to account for a parent’s concern. One of the students who intends to participate in the hunger strike was noted to have the support of his mom. However, after the article was published, his mother wrote to say that “she is extremely worried about her son going on a hunger strike and, ‘even more disappointed that young adults feel they need to engage in self harm to be heard by the media and government on this issue.’”
She’s right to be concerned. As a matter of fact, all Canadian parents should be concerned. CBC has crossed a line by promoting unhealthy behaviour directly to young people. They should be ashamed of themselves.
Eco-radicals celebrate the cancellation of Alberta Teck mine
Canadians are tweeting about Teck Resources oil’s withdrawal of their application for their Alberta sand mines project—a cancellation that has Canadians polarized.
The withdrawal came as political and civil tensions grew higher and higher, with the company saying in a statement that “the growing debate around this issue has placed Frontier and our company squarely at the nexus of much broader issues that need to be resolved … It is now evident that there is no constructive path forward for the project.”
Across the web, celebratory posts could be seen from environmentalists and activists who saw the cancellation is a victory—a win which would cost the struggling province several thousand jobs.
The majority of the tweets with the hashtag #TeckMine are made up of disheartened Albertans, who feel as though the project’s downfall lays at the hands of a federal government that doesn’t speak for them.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney reacted by saying “The withdrawal of Teck’s Frontier Mine application is more devastating news for the Canadian economy, especially for Albertans & indigenous people. This decision is clearly the result of federal regulatory uncertainty & the current lawless opposition to resource development.”
Trudeau was due to make a decision about the future of the Teck mine project this week.
