Rookie MP Derek Sloan announces Conservative Party leadership bid
Newly elected Conservative Member of Parliment Derek Sloan is running to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
Sloan was elected in the recent 2019 election for the constituency of Hastings-Lennox and Adlington in Ontario. Being a new MP, it is unclear how Sloan intends to make much of an impact in the leadership contest that has seasoned veterans, such as Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole.
Sloan declared his leadership intentions on Twitter, telling his 931 followers “I’m in. It’s time to stop being afraid to be Conservative. Stay tuned.”
In a news release sent out on Wednesday, Sloan stated that he was “actively involved in the Conservative Party both as a student at Queen’s University and in the local riding.”
Before entering politics, Sloan worked as a lawyer and business-owner. In 2019, Sloan, in his mid thirties, defeated the incumbent Liberal candidate by more than 2,000 votes.
Sloan will be fighting an uphill battle. The leadership hopeful will have to pay a non-refundable $200,000 entry fee, and also has to collect 3,000 signatures by March 25.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Rona Ambrose won't run in Conservative leadership race
The former intermin Conservative Party leader Rona Ambrose has officially announced that she will not be running in the Conservative leadership contest.
Ambrose, who was encouraged to run by Brad Wall and Jason Kenney, is a highly respected figure within the party with particularly deep roots in Western Canada.
In a statement published to Facebook, Ambrose stated that it was “humbling to be considered” for CPC leadership. “I love our party, I love the people in it and I love our country. I have really struggled with the decision to return to political life,” she added.
“I loved my 13 years in public service as an MP, minister and especially as leader of this great party. But right now, I am focused on making a difference through the private sector. Creating policy and advocating for our energy sector to create jobs … the truth is, I love being back in Alberta.”
This will come as a blow to many Conservative supporters across Western Canada who viewed Ambrose as the best chance of defeating Justin Trudeau. She also would have been a deeply competitive candidate in the leadership election.
As a result, Marilyn Gladu remains the only women who is competing in the leadership contest. This announcement will be celebrated by the veteran Tory candidates like Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole, who risked having their vote share divided.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Rick Peterson to enter Conservative Party Leadership
Rick Peterson, who is a venture capitalist from Alberta, will announce his leadership bid for the leadership of the Conservative Party in the next few days.
Peterson told The Post Millennial, that his supporters were “now collecting signatures and he has filed papers with the Party.” Peterson went on to say that he “will be the voice of Western Canada and the resource sector.”
Peterson appears to only have thrown his hat in the ring after Rona Ambrose reportedly stepped aside from the contest. Peterson hopes to “fill the void that appears to be left with no signs that Ambrose is running.”
Despite being encouraged to enter the leadership race by Jason Kenney, and Brad Wall, Ambrose reportedly does not want to leave her non-political life, although rumours of her bid are still swirling.
Peterson considers the carbon tax to be a job destroyer and would most likely kill it if he ever became leader. As well as this, Peterson is widely considered a fiscal conservative. Peterson ran in the Conservative leadership contest in 2017, finishing 12th.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Charest will not run in Conservative leadership race
Jean Charest has announced that he will not be running in the Conservative leadership contest after weeks of speculation.
His announcement, however, has caused a great deal of confusion in the media, as the Quebec-based news publication La Presse first confirmed that Charest was running and then quickly delated it after more reports emerged minutes later contradicting this report.
Soon after this, the French-speaking arm of the CBC confirmed that Charest would not be running in a tweet, which the English anchor Rosemary Barton soon confirmed to the CBC’s English audience.
Much pressure has been placed on Charest by respected figures within the Conservative Party. Stephan Harper, for instance, reportedly resigned from the Tory’s fund board so that he could openly campaign against the former Quebec Liberal.
As well as this, MacKay and Charest were not intending to run against each other due to their long relationship in Conservative politics. MacKay, however, has consistently placed ahead of Charest in the polls, making any leadership attempt seemingly futile for the Quebecker.
What is notable about Charest’s decision, however, is that this may beckon in Vincenzo Guzzo’s leadership contest who previously stated to The Post Millennial that if Charest “doesn’t run I’ll run.”
Charest is currently under investigation for corruption during his time as premier. The investigation has been ongoing for six years, and so far, has not led to charges against anyone involved.
Jean Charest said in a statement that “After careful consideration, I will not be running for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. I am grateful to all those who called me, sent supportive messages and mobilized for my potential candidacy.”
“On environmental issues, the CPC must offer Canadians a credible and ambitious plan in regard to the management of our natural resources and the fight against climate change. One does not exclude the other!”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay receiving support from MPs
Conservative leadership contender Peter MacKay has received multiple endorsements from major CPC members over the past few days. Most recently, the Shadow Minister for International Trade Dean Allison took to Twitter to announce his support for the former Harper minister.
Before this, the former leadership candidate Bryan Brulotte also stated that he would be supporting MacKay. Brullotte, who was the first to enter the leadership only to quietly leave a few days later, stated that, “Without a doubt, Peter has consistently displayed all the necessary attributes to become prime minister of Canada.”
Brulotte has known MacKay since 1997, and worked in Kim Campbell’s government before the disastrous leadership election of 1993.
MacKay has also won the support of Alberta MP, Blaine Calkins, who declared that MacKay was a “unifier who will win in every region of the country.”
Not everything has been smooth for MacKay in the early days of the CPC leadership race. After MacKay declared his bid on Twitter, the long-standing Tory MP Scott Reid hit back, throwing the former Harper minister’s loyalty into question.
So far MacKay hasn’t unveiled any of his government policy propolsals if he were to get the top job in the country.
Polls have consistently placed MacKay as the current frontrunner in the leadership race.
Social Media