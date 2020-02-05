Robotic mule deer used to catch poachers in Alberta 

In northwest Alberta, the numbers of mule deer are declining and wildlife officers are taking creative steps to catch poachers.
Surrogate decoys/robotic deer are being used by Alberta Fish and Wildlife after reports of mule deer being shot and left to die have increased. Their actions are part of a two-year project in Goose Lake, Alberta—a hamlet northwest of Edmonton.
In a Facebook post, Fish and Wildlife said, “They’ve determined that in many cases, hunters are incorrectly identifying mule deer as white-tailed deer.”
During the two years that the decoys have been implemented, nine people have shot them and been charged for having a loaded firearm in a vehicle, hunting without a licence or discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
A total of $15,000 in fines has been distributed between the nine people.
According to Fish and Wildlife, the population of mule deer in Goose Lake has had a notable decline over the past decade. The amount of licences they give out has dropped to only 25 per year.
“Draws for special licences are used to help conserve animal populations, and it is very important for a hunter to know the species of the animal that he or she is shooting at,” noted the organization
The Report a Poacher hotline phone number is 1-800-642-3800.
$10 million in cocaine and meth seized by Police in Alberta
Last month, Calgary police worked with the Drumheller RCMP to seize approximately $10 million worth of drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine from a drug trafficker according to CTV News.
In November of 2019, police were given a tip that a Calgary man was possibly involved in transporting drugs across the country. An investigation later took place involving the Gang Enforcement Team.
The suspect was pulled over close to Drumheller, Alberta before being pulled into custody on January 30.
When searching the vehicle, police found:
- 46.9 kg of cocaine with an estimated wholesale value of $2.4 million and about $4.69 million in street value
- 47.5 kg of crystal meth valued at an estimated $2.38 million—$4.75 million in street value
Calgary resident, Jacob Cody Neumann has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The 33-year-old is scheduled to make an appearance in court on February 7.
CPS Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant said, “Drug traffickers be warned—police agencies from across this country are working together to identify, locate and arrest those who traffic in illicit substances causing significant harm to our communities.”
“Drugs fuel violent crime and investigations such as this address both the drugs and the associated violence. We are committed to working with our policing partners to address enforcement, and with our community partners to support prevention and intervention initiatives for vulnerable Calgarians.”
Alberta economic activity lowest since recession
Recent data concerning Alberta’s economic activity is showing the activity dropping as low as it has been since the 2015-16 recession. This is leading some to wonder if Alberta is currently headed for another recession.
Trevor Tombe, associate professor in economics and research fellow at the University of Calgary shared a chart combining data from Statistics Canada, AER, and CFIB. The chart shows the index of economic activity dropping from 0 near the end of 2018 to around -0.08 to start 2020.
Red Deer Advocate reported ATB financial vice president and chief economist, Todd Hirsch saying, “Our GDP growth for 2020, at the moment, we’ve got 0.9 per cent, so (it’s) very, very weak,” while speaking in Red Deer, Alberta on Jan. 14.
“If we see some better progress on the Keystone XL pipeline or continued progress on the Trans Mountain pipeline, I might be prepared to raise that a little bit, maybe to one or two percent. But overall, 2020 is likely to still feel kind of sluggish.”
“Going into the future, 2021 and beyond, we’ve raised our forecast to somewhere close to two percent, which isn’t too bad. But I think slower growth, between one and three per cent, for Alberta is going to be the new norm.”
“I know we get really focused in Alberta in what’s happening in there here and now, for obvious reasons. Our economy is in a tough spot right at the moment.”
While the idea of a recession is only speculative, Mortgage Broker News reported on Tuesday that a poll taken throughout the province showed that close to 3 of 4 Alberta residents are bracing themselves for a recession in 2020.
Alberta can FORCE Trudeau to renegotiate equalization payments: Report
A new report by the Fraser Institute shows that any province can force other provinces and the federal government to renegotiate the constitution.
In what will be a welcome report to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, the Fraser Institute made a particular note of equalization payments—finding that the payment system could be restructured.
Speaking to the Fraser Institute, Professor Rainer Knopff stated, “If Alberta charts the correct course, it can bring otherwise reluctant governments to the table to discuss fiscal federalism.”
Equalization has long been a point of contention between Western Canada and Ottawa—so much so, that Premier Kenney is considering a provincial referendum on the subject of removing equalization payments from the constitution. If Kenney is successful, the referendum may trigger the “duty to negotiate” is there is also an element of succession.
Last year, the leader of the Bloc Quebecois, Yves-Francois Blanchet, suggested that Quebec had disproportionally sent money to Quebec to pay for pipelines. In reality, Alberta got the short end of the stick, despite unemployment skyrocketing and industry leaving.
Albertan companies move to Texas to live without red tape
Alberta has long been fueling Canada’s gas pumps nationwide, but since world oil collapsed in 2014, thousands of displaced energy jobs migrated south of the border.
According to a new interview with Calgary-based Osprey Informatics COO Paul Ritchie, moving jobs to Houston was a move that the lone star state has welcomed him with open arms.
The company opened its Houston-based office in January and is budgeted to do a sizable 10 percent of its business out of the states in 2020. That 10 percent, though, is expected to bring in 70 percent of the company’s business, and Canada only 30 percent.
Ritchie told Global News that the move was a no brainer.
“I wouldn’t have left Canada without the opportunity that sits in front of us right now.”
“Canadian companies are so well respected that it’s not even a blip in the road when you’re dealing with somebody. It’s like, ‘Oh, you’re a Canadian company—it’s going to be good, and you’re going to be nice to me.’”
Ritchie says it’s not just individuals who’ve made the moves—companies, large and small, have flocked to states with more welcoming attitudes towards oil work.
“We all know the big names that have left. There are hundreds of smaller companies that are very significant employers here in Calgary that, 50, 60, 70 percent of their revenues are coming out of the United States and they had no choice.”
“This isn’t something that they wanted to do, but if the business is in the U.S. you are going to go where that business is.”
Oil analysts say Ritchie’s case is far from unusual. Tim Pickering with Auspice Capital Advisors Ltd. said there’s definitely an energy exodus happening.
“It’s just a lot easier in Texas in a lot of ways,” Pickering said. “There’s no real edge to being in Alberta and that’s painful to say.”
Ritchie went on to say that the move was a welcomed change in his life, and that he was excited to move to a city like Houston, which reminded him a lot of the city Calgary used to be 15 years ago.
“Houston has a Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Canadian Consulate is there, they have three trade commissioners there. They are very active in pushing Canadian companies to the U.S. market.”
Scholz said conversations are happening all over the province in businesses, wondering if it’s worth it to keep their head offices in Alberta.
