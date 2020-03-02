Republican Twitter investor may oust Jack Dorsey
Paul Singer, founder of Elliott Management and popularly known as a Republican “mega-donor,” has purchased a large stake in Twitter and may be seeking to push changes to the platform including the removal of Jack Dorsey himself. Full disclosure, this writer owns a single share of Twitter stock and expects to be included in the upcoming decisions. As Twitchy reported, there has been quite a lot of panic on the left speculating as to what will become of the platform. Namely, the concern seems to be that Twitter will become the MAGA version of what the progressive left has, itself, turned the platform into in the past few years.
Who owns and controls Twitter has long been a passionate source of controversy in the media. Back in 2015 when then CEO Dick Costolo apologized for Twitter’s failures to contain abuses on the platform, Anita Sarkeesian published a week of harassment she had received from Twitter users. It detailed all the ways these users wished her harm.
“You’ll have to scroll for awhile before you hit the end of tweets containing gendered insults, victim blaming, incitement to suicide, sexual violence, and rape and death threats,” The Verge lamented. Costolo famously said, “We suck at dealing with abuse and trolls on the platform and we’ve sucked at it for years.” The overwhelming message from media and progressive activists was united in opposition to Twitter “allowing” trolls to spew hateful messages freely, which soon became accusations of “bots” and “Russian interference.”
The right has long complained in response to Twitter’s ever-growing speech regulation that conservatives have been specifically targeted by the various “safety” initiatives put into place. It went so far that Jack Dorsey, the current CEO of Twitter and one of its founders, testified before Congress on the matter. Despite Dorsey’s insistence of Twitter’s political neutrality, The Federalist’s Ben Domenech provided a compelling breakdown shortly after the hearing on how Dorsey lied. Now, with the 2020 election speeding towards November, the cries of outrage will surely become louder and far more passionate.
Despite Twitter itself becoming a living illustration of our political and social competitiveness for dominance and our mutual distrust for one another, there is a light of hope at the end of this tunnel. Twitter evolved into a reflection of leftwing ideological control and over the years has shown us exactly what progressivism looks like. But with a competing interest legitimately gaining authority within the organization, what balance could we find?
Twitter began simply enough as a platform of free-flowing thoughts one could follow, engage with or share. Its popularity grew because unlike any other platform on the internet it offered a truly level playing field. A person on their first day of Twitter could send a fan tweet to Lady Gaga and there was every chance in the world Gaga would see it and reply with a thank you. This unprecedented access to celebrity, media and journalism launched Twitter into a singular source of collective experience and awareness of the world. That is what is amazing about the platform. But it cannot be micromanaged.
Every effort to control speech has only rebuilt the wide and gated bridges separating the social elite from the everyday person and in doing so has tipped the scales of influence back to the elite. The most powerful thing Twitter could do is return balance to the conversation by removing these barriers. The narrative of abuse illustrated by Sarkeesian is one of power. Progressives do not appreciate critical feedback of their grand social ideas. But it also provided a look into the real dangers Twitter has long ignored.
For Twitter to focus on the safety of its users, the constantly growing options of reporting other users for abuse should be reduced to addressing the most simple and severe of concerns. Twitter has long been accused of arbitrarily ruling on its own vague standards of conduct. A person should not be afraid for their personal safety or the safety of their loved ones because of a disgruntled user’s choice to post private information for the sake of harassment or intimidation. “Death Threats” should be reported to the police directly. Illegal behavior should be as well. That alone is all the content authority Twitter should self-impose.
Twitter could make an incredible statement by revoking all previous bans and giving users their accounts back. Imagine a single violation, years ago, permanently barring participation in all future social and global interaction. So too, the act of permanently banning should be far rarer and carefully considered. Twitter should return control back to the user for their feeds, removing algorithms and attempts to artificially force “healthy” conversations. There should no longer be an effort to “protect” users from what is arbitrarily defined as “hate.”
The app should no longer be the exclusive political platform of the most extreme voices of the far left. Balance, it seems, would be better reflected in the lack of intervention from Twitter altogether. If Singer can influence anything, it should not be to tip the scales to the right, but to simply allow users to freely determine what Twitter looks like to them. The opportunity here, it should be hoped, is for more diverse interests to own the platform together and open it up for a more organic experience. Micromanaging, regardless of intention, only restricts possibly the freest and largest sharing of ideas in human history. Maybe Singer’s influence will finally remove some of the barriers to this unique marketplace of ideas.
Meet Arielle Scarcella: The lesbian woman who left the INSANE progressive left
Arielle Scarcella, a lesbian YouTuber with over 600,000 subscribers, made waves in a recent video titled “I’m A Lesbian Woman & I’m Leaving The INSANE “Progressive” Left. It’s a video that has empowered those in the LGBT community who do not identify with or relate to some of the extreme positions that are commonplace within the community in 2020. Check out her video below, and then keep scrolling for an interview I did with Scarcella on her new “coming” out experience.
BW: You recently came out as “leaving the insane progressive left.” I definitely relate as a trans woman who’s been speaking out about this stuff for a while. What has the reaction from the public been so far?
AS: Honestly, I wasn’t surprised to see the amount of support coming from the center and right. I’ve seen people supporting you, Rose, and other more right-leaning people and knew they’d offer me the same acceptance. I’ve gotten a few “Good, take her” type comments from the “woke” left, but not many.
BW: Have you lost any career opportunities as a result of your second “coming out”? Are you concerned about future opportunities?
AS: I was recently dropped from my network, Gayborhood, for supposed “hate speech.” I’m a bit concerned for my future, but my morals are important to me.
BW: Many LGBT people are starting to feel disconnected from the community as things get more extreme- drag queen story hour, prepubescent children transitioning, and trans women in women’s sports come to mind. However, most of the community still sees these things as normal. How do we convince them to dial things back?
AS: The only reason people are ok with these things in the first place, is because we’ve taught them to be. Everyone wants to be as “woke” as possible. As a community, we walked the line for years and now have raced past it. We are screaming at anyone who watches from the sidelines, or is walking backwards. When we have trans women who haven’t even gone on HRT competing in high school against bio women, and male sex offenders at drag queen storytime and in women’s prisons, we need to backtrack.
BW: According to GLAAD, LGBT acceptance has declined recently for the first time in a decade. While many blame the rise of Trump for this, what’s your take?
AS: Blaming Trump for everything is the new “Thanks, Obama.” When we have people like Jessica Yaniv abusing laws written to protect people, we have to find new ways to navigate. If I, one of the most LGBT friendly YouTube creators, is finding fault, abuse and manipulation in our space, I can’t even imagine what outsiders see.
BW: Many of the older LGBT activists who justifiably fought for the rights we enjoy today seem unimpressed with today’s activists. What would you say are the key differences between the two groups?
AS: A recent tweet summed this up perfectly “When did being transgender stop being about changing ourselves to be comfortable in society and become about changing society to make us comfortable?”
The new movement is about control, not about freedom to expression. Self-ID isn’t accurate. If it were, then you could identify as anything to your own self and no one would find fault with it. The truth is, Self ID is expecting everyone else to live according to how you ID and if you don’t fall in line, you’re called a bigot.
BW: Some feel that the radical end of trans activism negatively impacts women. Would you agree? Why or why not?
AS: I couldn’t agree more. The “trans women are women” sentiment comes from a good place, but it doesn’t fully make sense. When male sex offenders are abusing the laws of self ID to get out of men’s prisons, and the Jessica Yanivs are suing women to get their balls waxed. When some trans women scream at lesbians for not wanting to have sex with them … and are backed by the “woke.”
When we have people presenting as MEN and speaking for lesbians. When females can’t even have meetings about these new laws and how it will affect them, without being harassed by the trans mob. This is where I personally draw the line.
BW: This interview is taking place on a conservative website. What is your message to conservatives who may not understand LGBT people or the current state of the LGBT community?
AS: Please continue to listen to LGBT people who are rational and logical and know that we are the majority. We represent those who are afraid to speak out. The loud activists are the minority.
Canadians finding uncashed cheques from CRA—and no, it's not a scam
One Twitter user has found extra money that he didn’t realize he already had just waiting for him to claim. The user “Platinum Seat Ghosts” signed in to his CRA account and found $105 waiting for him in the “uncashed checks” section.
In a post he tweeted, “FYI My Account on the CRA website has a section of ‘uncashed cheques.’ Highly suggest checking to see if you’ve got any. I had 105 dollars from 2017.”
The post has received hundreds of retweets and likes since it was posted Thursday morning at about 9 a.m.
Many commenters are reporting finding hundreds of dollars worth of uncashed checks in their own accounts upon learning of this online resource. Some users even claimed to have found thousands of dollars waiting for them stake their claim.
Remember to thank “Platinum Seat Ghosts” if you find extra cash in your own account.
Christian rapper Zuby suspended from Twitter for saying ‘ok dude’
Christian rapper Zuby was suspended from Twitter for tweeting “ok dude.” The charge was misgendering, and it was levelled by a self-described “pronoun enforcer” antifa journalist who was pleased with the result of her reporting.
Zuby has been outspoken on conservative issues. He recently came under fire for stating his preference for a traditionally feminine mate. He also has some rather controversial ideas for today’s age, such as this where he posits that not every kid is in need of or should aspire to attain a university education.
Given the number of college-educated, smug blue checkmarks who have celebrated the censorship of Zuby, he seems to have a pretty good point.
Rules for who Twitter suspends and for what are obtuse and confusing, and often users can’t figure out just what will get them taken off the platform.
Meghan Murphy was banned for saying “yeah, him,” and “men aren’t women, though” while Emily Gorcenski, the antifa journalist who reported Zuby and then celebrated his ban, is free to hurl verbal abuse at those who criticize her:
The ban has led to other users calling for Twitter to #FreeZuby.
Twitter takes an active editorial role in determining what content they do not allow but refuses to admit that this is what they are doing. They are taking responsibility for users like Zuby saying “ok dude” but not for pedophiles or other really offensive accounts. Yet they maintain that they are a platform and not a publisher. Either Twitter has an editorial role to play and they are publishing content or they do not. This is a distinction that must be made.
The suspension of Zuby is yet another example of the ideological bias that plagues the Twitter platform.
Laureen Harper ridicules CBC for being chronically unfunny
This Hour Has 22 Minutes recently posted a tweet stating that “Some Conservatives are afraid of the CBC.” The comedy segment was met with many critical comments by Twitter users including Laureen Harper (former prime minister Stephen Harper’s wife) who is not a fan of the program.
Harper responded to the tweet saying, “Not afraid at all, just bored by mediocre comedy. Come on, make a joke that is funny. You get billions and you can’t make one funny joke.”
This comes just weeks after Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole pledged to privatize the broadcasting company.
When previouslyinterviewed by The Post Millennial, O’Toole said, “We’re announcing today a plan to radically reform and energize the CBC. That will mean cutting CBC digital. That will mean eliminating half the budget of CBC English television—with a view of privatizing it over the course of a four-year government.”
Almost every comment on the tweet is unfavourable towards the CBC program.
According to the Toronto Sun, CBC’s annual report showed that CBC News’s total audience is just 1.4 percent of TV viewers.
The same report showed that advertising revenue has also dropped 21 percent overall. From 2018 to 2019 its revenues went down from $318.2 million to $248.7 million despite heavy funding from the Canadian government.
