Trending

19 Feb 2020

Blog Post

Rental rates three times income growth in several Canadian cities
Business & Finance

Rental rates three times income growth in several Canadian cities 

Sam McGriskin, 2 hours ago 2 min read  

Several mid-sized Canadian cities followed the trend of raising rental rates in January according to Huffington Post. However, larger metro areas slowed down on hikes, says recent data from Padmapper

Data from Statistics Canada shows that wage rates were up 3.8 percent on average, this January from January of last year, which is fairly high. But in 14 of 24 cities that Padmapper covered, rent inflation overshadowed that by sometimes tripling and even coming close to quadrupling the growth of wages. 

Tags #canada #rent
Extended Readings(4)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial