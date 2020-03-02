Remove all equity, diversity, and inclusion offices at Canadian universities
I had to recently attend the Wet’suwet’en Teach-In with Eve Saint at Ryerson University for one of my politics classes.
I disagree with the Wet’suwet’en protests because I believe that Coastal GasLink (CGL) needs to be built. Regardless, I went to the event open minded and told myself that I would listen to the speakers.
I was shocked at what was said at the Wet’suwet’en Teach-In. Saint, one of the panelists and a Wet’suwet’en protestor, said that Canada is an awful country. Saint said that “The RCMP is the KKK,” people from the small towns near the Wet’suwet’en First Nation are “racist, genocidal maniacs,” and the protests should make “Canada disgusted with themselves.”
I could not comprehend the comments Saint was making, because I love Canada. My nonno and nonna fled Italy to come to Canada and start new lives. Canada has been a beacon of hope for people around the world, so to hear her making these comments was despicable.
The Wet’suwet’en Teach-In was run by Kiké Roach, the Unifor National Chair in Social Justice and Democracy. The Unifor National Chair in Social Justice and Democracy is an equity, diversity, and inclusion office. The Unifor National Chair in Social Justice and Democracy plans social justice events at Ryerson.
Ryerson has the Office of the Vice President Equity and Community Inclusion. The Office of the Vice President Equity and Community Inclusion said that it “collaborates across campus to make Ryerson a truly inclusive place to learn and work.” The Sunshine List said that Denise Green, the vice president of equity and community inclusion, had a salary of $300,000 in 2018.
Ryerson is known for their commitment to social justice, but there are other universities with similar equity, diversity, and inclusion offices. For example, the University of British Columbia has the Equity & Inclusion Office. The Equity & Inclusion Office has more staff members than the President’s Office.
While these equity, diversity, and inclusion offices have names that appear harmless, this masquerades their intentions. Universities should not have equity, diversity, and inclusion offices because they go against what they should be about.
Equity, diversity, and inclusion offices promote radical ideas. The teach-in that I went to had Saint encourage people to participate in protests against CGL. Some of these protests have been peaceful, but others have been disruptive.
Consider the Go Transit blockade in Toronto last Tuesday. Thousands of people from in and around Toronto could not go home as soon as they wanted to because protestors were blocking train tracks.
The Unifor National Chair in Social Justice and Democracy organizes Social Justice Week, and some of the events held during it are crazy. The 2019 Social Justice Week had events that are filled with rampant political correctness and postmodernism.
These offices brainwash students. They make students think that there is one acceptable opinion on issues. They discourage students from formulating their own ideas.
At this teach-in that I went to, the majority of students stood up and applauded the speakers when it ended. I could see nervous looks on a few students’ faces when they stood up and applauded.
I remained seated and did not applaud, because Canada is the greatest country in the world. However, I feel other people stood up and applauded because these offices convince them that these opinions are acceptable to have. I think that these opinions are wrong, and I will never stand up and applaud anti-Canadianism.
Open inquiry is stifled because of these offices. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms said that these offices commit unjust censorship of freedom of expression on university campuses.
These offices support open inquiry only when it is their version of it. They make free speech a contested ground, and it causes students to become intolerant to opposing opinions.
These offices are fine with having guest speakers with leftist opinions coming in. However, how come they are insistent on shutting down guest speakers such as University of Toronto psychology professor Jordan Peterson and The Post Millennial editor at large Andy Ngo? Would guest speakers such as “Rubin Report” host Dave Rubin and Blexit founder Candace Owens be welcomed by these offices?
The Canadian government promotes these offices through Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Institutional Capacity-Building Grants. It is time for the Canadian government to end these grants and instead direct money to universities valuing the most important type of diversity, diversity of thought.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
New Ryerson student union president connected to previous scandal
A Ryerson student who has been involved with the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) expense scandal has been elected president.
Ali Yousaf, the presidential candidate from the slate Rise, won the RSU election a week ago. Yousaf won against the presidential candidate from the slate Inspire, Charmaine Reid, by 109 votes. Yousaf received 510 votes, and Reid earned 401 votes.
Yousaf was involved with former RSU president Ram Ganesh’s slate during his presidential campaign. Ganesh was impeached pending an investigation into overspending on the student union’s credit card account in February 2019. The credit card statement, which had Ganesh’s name on it, included questionable exorbitant purchases at LCBO locations, a shisha lounge, and restaurants.
Yousaf engaged in alleged financial mismanagement with 6 Fest in 2017. A portion of the money meant for refunding students who could not attend the concert went into the personal bank accounts of Yousaf, Ganesh, and former vice president of student life and events Harman Singh. Yousaf was a board member at the time, and Ganesh had been working as a student life and events assistant.
Students have been speculating on social media about if Yousaf will shut down the police investigation into the credit card scandal, as Ganesh and him are close friends. Ganesh halted an investigation into Yousaf’s involvement with 6 Fest, so students are wondering if history will reoccur. The RSU filed a report with Toronto police about the credit card scandal.
This election comes after Ryerson terminated their operating agreement with the RSU for not fulfilling parts of their contract on Jan. 24. A legal claim was filed by the RSU against Ryerson. The RSU is seeking $2.7 million in damages for breach of contract, the release of student fees withheld by Ryerson, $100,000 in punitive damages, a declaration acknowledging the university is in breach with their operating agreement with the student union, and their legal fees.
Voting for the RSU election was held in the Student Campus Centre from Feb. 12 to 14. Students could not vote online like they did last year and instead were required to use paper ballots.
The results were supposed to be released by 9 p.m. last Friday, but counting took hours longer than expected, according to vice president of operations James Fotak. Results were not tallied until 4 a.m. on Saturday.
Fotak said that 965 students voted in the RSU election. Ryerson has 36,347 students, so this means voter turnout was about 2.7 percent.
Yousaf will lead an executive team that consists entirely of candidates who ran from Rise. The four other elected executives are Liora Dubinsky as vice president of operations, Vaishali Vinayak as vice president of equity, Siddhanth Satish as vice president of education, and Usama Sheikh as vice president of student life and events.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Radical feminist professor indoctrinates students at Ryerson University
At Toronto’s Ryerson University, students majoring in one of the “ology” disciplines have to take courses from another to round out their education. It is natural to take electives that add value to your major, so many students majoring in, say, psychology or criminology, both of which prepare students for careers where an understanding of relationship dysfunction is important, will opt for a course in the sociology department called “The Sociology of Violence and the Family.”
The problem with this course—and the reason I am writing about it—is that there is only one sociology instructor, Kelly Train, teaching it. So it’s Ms Train or no course at all in domestic violence (which, by the way, is no longer referred to by that trope in scholarly circles; it has for some years been more commonly and precisely known as Intimate Partner Violence, or simply IPV, which is the trope I am accustomed to, and will use hereafter.)
Train is by numerous accounts routinely peddling ideology-based theories on subjects she is not qualified to teach, while stifling freedom of inquiry and speech in her classes. Ryerson University should have taken action on this problem a few years ago, when they became aware of it, but apparently did nothing to solve it.
So the problem continues. Ryerson needs a sharper nudge, and this is it.
Train is a hardline feminist ideologue and, as suggested above, had already emerged as a controversial figure before I glommed on to her extreme bias and the distress it is causing or has caused a number of her present and former students. By former, I don’t mean only students who completed her course and were dissatisfied with it, but those who dropped out, because they found the costs incurred to their intellectual integrity in attendance higher than any perceived benefits they might receive by staying.
In 2017, Train was featured in several campus-focused publications, including the Ryerson student newspaper, The Ryersonian, for telling a student she could not write an essay arguing that the gender wage gap is a myth. She told the then fourth-year marketing and business student, Jane Mathias, that the “myth” premise is wrong, that the student should not depend on business sources she proposed to use, as they “blame women because of their patriarchal nature,” and should only use “feminist sources.” She suggested instead that Jane write her paper on “the glass ceiling” – that is, she should write a paper arguing precisely the opposite thesis from the one she wished to pursue.
Jane’s twin sister Josephine, studying at the University of Toronto, devoted a YouTube video to the subject, titled, “The Reality is Patriarchy: Indoctrination at Ryerson University.” The video contains a screenshot of the email Train sent to Jane that confirms these allegations. Jane also provided notes on the assignment to a reporter from the Toronto Sun, which ran a story as well, in which Train notes that Ontario and Canada government websites and Statistics Canada will not be considered scholarly sources.
In her interview with The Ryersonian included in the video, Josephine asks, considering how many times the gender gap has been explained and debunked, “How can someone so high in her academic level say that it’s completely wrong? That was my biggest issue.”
I interviewed three students who have had classroom experience with Train, whom I will identify as Andrea, Sandra and Jessica, not their real names. (The vast majority of the students in this course are women.)
Andrea dropped out of Train’s course after the first week. In a telephone interview with her, she told me that she was first of all put off by Train’s affect, which she described as “intimidating” as well as coarse (“every other word was f***ing this or f***ing that”). But mainly she was offended by Train’s denigration of any discipline or research method that she did not approve of.
According to Andrea, Train’s view is that IPV is always—and only—the abuse of women by men. Highly misandric (“men are always the problem”), Train ascribes a wish to control women as inherent in men. Andrea quoted her as saying, “After this course you will realize that you have been abused, raped or mistreated at some time in your life.”
When individual students pushed back against the dogma of unilateral IPV – some gave examples of male family members or friends who had been abused by women – Train rejected them out of hand. According to Andrea, Train told the class that if anyone opted for her online course because they found her intimidating, they would get lower marks, as they would not be working as hard. Andrea, therefore, decided she would not even take Train’s online course.
Sandra, my second interviewee, is presently taking Train’s course. She described Train to me as “cold and intimidating, very intimidating and comes off that way in the very first class.” She “tears every other discipline down.” Another student reportedly told Sandra that “if you write your essays and blame it on patriarchy you’ll be fine.” When challenged, Sandra said Train “yells” to discourage further objections. Sandra said she intends to write what Train wants to hear, not because she agrees, but because “I need a good grade.”
Sandra happens to be better informed on IPV than the average student, so she knows very well that men can and do get abused by women. But when she tried to introduce statistics into the discussion, she reports that Train told her stats are of no use and anyone (in her class) who uses them is “stupid.” Train claimed that stats do not convey more nuanced forms of abuse, such as verbal, psychological and financial. Perhaps not, but women are quite as capable of these forms of abuse, and employ them at much the same rate as men. Indeed, during custody battles, false allegations of abuse—sexual abuse of children and violence against the ex-spouse—escalate dramatically.
Jessica, my third interviewee, dropped out of Train’s present course after three weeks. Jessica had taken a course previously with Train, whose subject was “family differences and diversity.” She recalled one instance in which a male student told the class his father had full custody of him because his mother had not wanted him. Jessica reported that Train’s response to him was, “Are you sure your father didn’t just want your mother to pay him child support?”
Train was here parroting the common feminist myth that when a father asks for shared parenting or full custody, the only possible motive must be financial. That a father could love his child as much as a mother conflicts with the “power and control” theory governing many radical feminists’ understanding of male-female relations. Jessica told me that the young man’s eyes filled with tears at Train’s response. The other students were “shocked, to say the least,” at Train’s baseless insensitivity. “I have never had a professor like that, never,” Jessica concluded.
Maybe you think I am being tough on Train, and that a handful of students out of hundreds isn’t a fair representation. Statistically, you’d be right (even though Train doesn’t believe in statistics herself). Train’s ratings are good. A lot of students don’t see her tough affect as threatening at all, and take it in stride. Many students liked her personality. Most said they would take the course again. Some students really gushed their admiration for her.
But a closer look reveals that it may not be Train’s erudition or Socratic skills that constitute her most compelling attribute. The course’s average score out of five for “difficulty” is 2.0. Typical remarks: “she generally grades generously”; “Marks very easy I would say and for the exams, she gives all the questions in class!”; “Make sure you listen and take notes, the book is really small so you don’t really do a lot of reading. she also gives you the test questions to help you prep”; “She seems very tough but she is a very easy marker. Don’t buy any textbooks just show up to class and take notes”; “Professor Train is by far the best prof at Ryerson. She is such an amazing lecturer, and inspires students in class discussions. If you have her as your prof consider yourself blessed” (this student rated the level of the course difficulty at “1.0”).
Put these remarks together with what my interviewees told me, and what I see is a forceful, rather charismatic personality joined to adamant views. I see someone very “generous” with her time and rewards to those who toe the party line, not so much with students expressing independent opinions. Those students cross her at their peril. So it is no great surprise that the students who love her are those who see the rote-based ease of the course and the absence of any need to think for oneself as positive aspects, and those who complain about her are students who with intellectual aspirations, eager to develop their critical thinking skills.
Train’s herd of admirers are unlikely to have inquired into Train’s scholarly credentials. It is unlikely they would have cared that her academic background in the subject of IPV is virtually nil, and her publication history the thinnest of gruel altogether. She has published six articles, none of them expressly on IPV. Her sociology department profile states Train is “currently working on a number of large projects, including a book exploring the marginalization of the voices of Sephardi, Mizrahi and Jewish women of colour within Jewish feminist thought, and a book examining the experiences of North African and Indian Jews in the Toronto Jewish Community.” No hint of any interest in IPV is evident in Train’s academic profile.
As it happens, IPV is one of my niche topics as a journalist. Over the last 20 years, I have done a great deal of research on the subject. I know the epidemiology of the phenomenon quite well. (Epidemiology, a bona fide discipline, is the science through which public health and public safety policies are formed, including health policies that favour practices that target female-specific maladies and safety risks—i.e. Epidemiology could not exist without reliable statistics, which makes Train’s resistance to statistics all the more risible.)
I would recommend that Train read a 2019 report on IPV, titled “Prevalence and Consequences of Intimate Partner Violence in Canada as measured by the National Victimization Survey.” Lead authors are Alexandra Lysova of Simon Fraser University and Don Dutton, Emeritus professor of psychology at the University of British Columbia. The data came from a random sample of 33,000 Canadians surveyed in the 2014 General Social Survey of Victimization, so any teacher addressing the issue of IPV should not even think about trashing the source. Or even criticizing, let alone failing, a student for depending on it as evidence for their thesis.
From its abstract:
Based on the 2014 Canadian General Social Survey on Victimization, this study examined the prevalence of victimization resulted from physical and/or sexual IPV, controlling behaviours and also consequences of IPV for both men and women in a sample representative of the Canadian population. Given the paucity of research on male victims of IPV at the national population level, this article specifically discussed the experiences of men who reported violence perpetrated by their female intimate partners. Results showed that 2.9% of men and 1.7% of women reported experiencing physical and/or sexual IPV in their current relationships in the last 5 years. In addition, 35% of male and 34% of female victims of IPV experienced high controlling behaviours—the most severe type of abuse known as intimate terrorism. Moreover, 22% of male victims and 19% of female victims of IPV were found to have experienced severe physical violence along with high controlling behaviours. Although female victims significantly more often than male victims reported the injuries and short-term emotional effects of IPV (e.g., fear, depression, anger), there was no significant difference in the experience of the most long-term effects of spousal trauma—posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)-related symptoms.
Professor Dutton has dedicated his entire career to this issue. He has keynoted conferences on the subject all over the world. As of 2018, Dutton had over 30,000 downloads of his numerous publications. (Train’s scholarship has been cited in journals three times.) His 2006 book, Rethinking Domestic Violence, is the Ur-text for serious students of the subject, although I am sure Train has not read it or perhaps even heard of it.
I reached out to Professor Dutton, apprised him of the Ryerson situation and asked for comment. He wrote to me, “It is academically unacceptable to fail students for failing to agree with the professor and to rule out empirical studies. This Ryerson prof would fail me if I took her course.”
I of course contacted Kelly Train to ask for her side of this story. She did not respond. I also asked for comment from the Ryerson administration. Their response was a boilerplate statement that Ryerson University “is committed to creating a culture of respect and civility where all members of the community share a commitment to academic freedom, open inquiry and the pursuit of knowledge; where people feel valued and respected and treat one another with trust, dignity and respect.” No mention of Train or the fact that the allegations against her indict her of violating every single tenet in that statement.
Kelly Train is not a teacher. She is a conduit for feminist doctrine. Yet in spite of her unprofessional style and lack of academic accreditation to teach a university-level course in IPV, she earns $185,000 a year. As the old song goes, “Nice work if you can get it.” And apparently, if you’re a male-bashing, empirical-evidence suppressing, radical feminist in the department of Sociology at Ryerson University, “you can get it if you try.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Ryerson student union breaks promise to conduct forensic audit
The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) did not release the forensic audit that they promised to conduct on the expenses of last year’s credit card scandal at the Semi-Annual General Meeting (SAGM) on Monday.
The SAGM was advertised as the official release date of the forensic audit after it was requested by Ryerson University, following allegations of financial mismanagement by former RSU president Ram Ganesh.
Ganesh was impeached pending an investigation into overspending on the student union’s credit card account. The credit card statement, which had Ganesh’s name on it, included suspicious large purchases at LCBO locations, a shisha lounge, and restaurants.
Instead of a forensic audit, president Vanessa Henry and executive director Reanna Maharaj revealed a financial review conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) that looked into credit card statements.
The financial review into the last academic year’s expenditures found that $99,477 could not be verified as legitimate by the RSU’s audit committee.
The $99,477 is part of a lump sum of $127,000, which was found to have no corresponding receipt or invoice and no corresponding credit card expense form. The financial review said that an “undocumented transaction does not mean the money was misspent,” but it means RSU policy was not followed. The RSU is investigating how to recover this money.
Not having a forensic audit done means that it might be tougher to lay criminal charges.
The financial review accounts and confirms a total of $260,000 made on three student union credit cards. These three credit cards were owned by Ganesh, former vice president of operations Savreen Gosal, and former financial controller Dharshini Jay.
According to the RSU’s financial review, the executive and board started investigating student union expenditures made from May to December 2018.
PwC said that it was possible to review all of the expenses and “supporting documents” from May to December 2018. However, a full forensic audit would have been expensive and taken a “significant amount of time.” The RSU asked PwC to investigate just the student union’s credit card expenses.
A forensic audit and sharing the results of it were part of three conditions agreed upon between Ryerson and the RSU after last year’s credit card scandal.
When asked by a student why a forensic audit was not conducted as required by Ryerson at the SAGM, Maharaj said she could not comment because of legal reasons.
“PwC began its investigation by speaking to key current and former RSU [executives] and staff. Because the RSU was, and is, investigating options to pursue recovery of funds, the RSU instructed PwC not to interview anyone who was impeached,” says the financial review.
PwC was provided with the credit card statements from May 5, 2018 to Jan. 3, 2019 and all available receipts, invoices, and expense forms. They were granted access to internal emails for the president, vice president of operations, vice president of equity, vice president of education, vice president of student life and events, the financial controller, and human resources from February 2018 to February 2019.
Transactions on all three credit cards were reviewed, and it was determined whether credit card expense forms and receipts were available.
PwC did not determine whether these expenses were reasonable, as this was done by the RSU’s audit committee.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Ryerson Student Union suing Ryerson University
The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) announced that they have filed a legal claim against Ryerson University in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice last week.
The RSU issued a statement last Tuesday saying that they are seeking $2.7 million in damages for breach of contract, the release of student fees withheld by Ryerson, $100,000 in punitive damages, a declaration acknowledging the university is in breach with their operating agreement with the student union, and their legal fees.
Ryerson terminated their 1986 Operating Agreement with the RSU on Jan. 24. The RSU is no longer recognized as the official student government representing Ryerson students.
Vice provost of students Jen McMillen issued a statement saying Ryerson “has lost confidence in the RSU’s ability to represent students with good governance and to supply the services that students pay for.”
McMillen’s statement cited the improper use of RSU funds by the 2018-19 RSU executive that Ryerson found out about in January 2019 as to why they cancelled their operating agreement. Former RSU president Ram Ganesh was impeached pending an investigation into overspending on the student union’s credit card account. The credit card statement, which had Ganesh’s name on it, had questionable large purchases at LCBO locations, a shisha lounge, and restaurants.
Ryerson had been trying to negotiate a new operating agreement with the RSU since February 2019. The RSU had ceased responding to Ryerson’s efforts to reach common ground.
RSU president Vanessa Henry said in a press conference last week that the student union is “asking the court to require the university to comply with their contractual obligation, which includes recognizing the RSU as elected student representation and remit all student fees to the RSU.”
“The renegotiation process was difficult. We were willing to make concessions, but not at the risk of jeopardizing our autonomy and ability to effectively advocate for students,” said Henry.
She said that the RSU was “hours away” from sending the new draft of their operating agreement when they were given notice from Ryerson about their termination.
She added that since the release of Ryerson’s statement, the university has refused to allow the RSU’s academic co-ordinator to represent students accused of academic misconduct and has prohibited the RSU’s senate representative from attending meetings.
“We are no longer just defending the RSU, we are setting precedent for student voices throughout Ontario and across Canada. The administration has tried to silence students. We will not be silenced,” she said.
“We as the RSU will not let over 50 years of history be destroyed. The university has denied our request to release funds and has advised us that they will no longer be returning to the renegotiating table.”
The RSU held a blackout demonstration on Thursday because of the operating agreement being terminated. Student services and the Equity Service Centres were closed.
The RSU under Henry’s leadership has been accused of failing to meet promises to disclose finances since last year’s expense scandal and not changing problems within the RSU.
Ryerson has 20 days to respond to the legal claim as of Jan. 28.
Social Media