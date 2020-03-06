Recent Ontario coronavirus case stems from trip to Las Vegas
A recent case of coronavirus in Ontario involves a patient who recently returned from Las Vegas according to provincial health officials, there are few details released so far however a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health is said to provide an update this afternoon according to Global News.
Las Vegas would be an easy city for the virus to spread with people in casinos touching the same cards and poker chips at a high transaction rate.
This will be Ontario’s 24th case of COVID-19, all of whom had recently been travelling outside of the country or were at least in close contact with someone who did. So far, four of the patients have since been cleared of the illness.
British Columbia reported the country’s first case of community transmission last night, with officials confirming eight new cases.
One Vancouver woman has been diagnosed with coronavirus despite having not left the country nor having had contact with anyone else who was already diagnosed with the virus.
The risk of COVID-19 continues to remain low for Canadians, according to health officials.
Health officials in Ontario, British Columbia and across Canada have said the risk posed by COVID-19 in this country remains low, however, they have been preparing for weeks for a possible outbreak.
Originating in China, now Iran, South Korea and Italy are all currently facing serious outbreaks of the coronavirus.
A full interactive map of the coronavirus’s spread can be found here.
There are a total of 49 confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus in Canada with Ontario having over two dozen, British Columbia having 21, Quebec with two cases, and Alberta reporting its first presumptive case last night.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
First coronavirus case of unknown origins confirmed in BC
A BC woman has been infected with coronavirus despite having not recently travelled or come in contact with anyone who has the virus that she is aware of, according to CTV News.
Before this incident, all of Canada’s recorded cases of the virus had been found in individuals who had made recent trips to countries like China, Iran, Italy and Egypt.
This is the first instance in Canada where health officials have not been able to point out the source of the virus. The new case is being referred to as Canada’s first community case.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, a BC Provincial Health Officer noted that she is “very concerned” about the case, adding that more cases are possibly connected to it. They have launched a public health investigation.
During a Thursday press conference, Henry said, “We need to find out the source of her infection. So I expect that we’ll see other people turn positive because of that.”
“So there’s likely at least one other person out there who has either had this disease or has this disease, and we need to find them and find their contacts so we can stop any further transmission.”
Just days ago, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that she anticipated a community outbreak along with other government officials. She added that they have prepared for the possibility.
When the virus does not come from a travel-related incident and starts to spread from person to person freely, it is considered a community outbreak. This case raises concerns that there may be more Canadian’s who have the virus and don’t realize it.
The virus can be hard to detect, especially in the initial phases according to University Health Network medical director, Dr. Susy Hota.
“As far as we know, it’s not out in the community. We’re looking as best as we can. It’s not a perfect thing to try to look for it out in the community, but so far we’ve had no indication of it being in the community in Ontario,” said Hota.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns
On Friday, Tim Hortons announced that it will not be accepting reusable cups to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In the statement, the company announced that it would use the “temporary approach” after receiving feedback from customers and the franchise owner according to Global News.
“Though health officials have not recommended any changes to current procedures, after listening to our restaurant owners and comments from our guests, we are going to pause on accepting reusable cups at this time,” the company said in a statement.
The company added that it will also be “sourcing extra gloves, hand sanitization gel and other essential cleaning materials should we need them in the coming months.”
The company has almost 4,000 stores throughout Canada and is taking extra precautions after more cases begin to emerge in Canada. The move comes after Starbucks announced a similar decision on Wednesday.
Tim Hortons will also be suspending the distribution of close to two million reusable cups that it was planning to give to customers starting March 10 to begin the company’s annual Roll up the Rim season.
“For any guest that brings a reusable cup to our restaurants and purchases a hot beverage scanning their Tims Rewards card or app, we will honour the three digital rolls described in our campaign, however, the guest will be provided their beverage in a recyclable paper cup,” the statement continued.
More companies such as Second Cup Coffee and Starbucks are beginning to join the trend.
Since March 5 there have been 45 confirmed cases of the virus which has now surpassed 100,000 cases worldwide.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Ford government to invest $202 million to fight sex trafficking
The Ford government announced its plans to invest an additional $202-million into preventing human trafficking over the next five years according to the Globe and Mail.
The investment, which broke Friday morning, is penned to be the largest investment by any provincial or federal government.
The $202 million figure will be tacked on to the already existing $105 million from an existing fund. That fund covers all bases—including law enforcement tools and public awareness campaigns.
Specialized intervention teams, bringing awareness about human trafficking into the education curriculum and housing for victims are all on the agenda for the new budget. There is also a proposal to invest funding into community support groups and Indigenous-led initiatives.
“Human traffickers prey on the most vulnerable members of our society – our children,” Mr. Ford said in a statement.
“We must put an end to this disgusting industry and take immediate steps to keep our kids safe.”
Ford will announce the details and long term plans for the funding in St. Catharines, Ont., with Solicitor-General Sylvia Jones and Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues.
Ms. Dunlop has stressed the important need for victims to have ongoing support in order for them to, “heal from their trauma and rebuild their lives.”
The statistics reveal that Ontario is certainly the province most in need of making a better effort to combat sex trafficking. Two-thirds of all police-reported human trafficking violations for the entire country occur in Ontario, with 13 being the average age of those recruited.
There are 42 sexual-assault centres in Ontario and an additional $2 million will go to aiding the costs of those centres.
Megan Walker, executive director of the London Abused Women’s Centre, which currently serves 125 victims of sex trafficking, was very impressed with the layout of the new strategy to fight the issue. Walker even went as far as to call it the “most comprehensive plan to address human trafficking” that she has ever seen.
“It covers all of the pillars that we consider to be so crucial to helping end trafficking in the long-term, including public awareness, ensuring that the law is enforced or that new legislation is created and to make sure that survivors have immediate access to service as well as safe houses,” she said to the Globe, adding praise for its inclusion of specific programs of counselling and support for Indigenous women and girls.
“This is not tokenism, there is $307-million that they are investing into this and … that is an incredibly significant amount of money that will go a long way in helping us keep women and girls safe.”
Though Ontario’s initiative is impressive, it’s clear that provincial and federal leaders have made fighting human trafficking a top priority.
In 2019, federal leaders announced a $57 million investment over five years.
In 2016, Quebec announced that it would invest $200 million to be spent over five years.
British Columbia has provided $37 million in annual funding to victim services for women.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Abducted 14-year-old found in Brampton barn, kidnappers still at large
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders appeared in front of media at a press conference on Friday to provide details regarding the abduction of Shammah Jolayemi, the 14-year-old boy who went missing Thursday.
Saunders started by thanking the media, something he says he “doesn’t do often,” then thanking the cooperation with the York Regional Police, the Peel Regional Police, and the Ontario Provincial Police, who “all played a factor in this investigation.”
Saunders laid out the situation. At 8:25 am on Thursday, police were called after reports of someone being abducted into a black Jeep with oversized tires, with someone yelling for help. Later that day, the father of the boy contacted police to report his son missing.
Saunders went on to reveal that the Jeep wrangler was located “on fire” at a nearby park.
“At about 10 pm, the black Jeep wrangler was located, with the vehicle being found on fire at the park.” The motive was due to his older brother’s involvement with a drug rip-off which was estimated to be valued at roughly $4 million.
Police confirmed that the 14-year-old had absolutely nothing to do with that part of the story.
“Shamar was located on Heritage road and Wanless Road in Brampton. He was dishevelled and brought for a medical checkup, and is now safe at home with his mother and father.”
The boy was found in a barn.
Saunders clarified that the investigation is still ongoing, with police still looking for the people responsible for Shamar’s abduction. Saunders said the investigation from hereon will be “aggressive,” with police under the impression that there is a high opportunity for an apprehension to be made.
Police confirmed that they still could not locate the older brother.
“The older brother had very limited contact with us. We don’t know where he is, we definitely know that he’s not in the GTA and we’re uncertain if he’s in the province.”
There are no suspects as of yet.
Police are calling for witnesses to come forward to call the Toronto Police Force at 4168082150, or Crimestoppers at 416222TIPS.
Social Media