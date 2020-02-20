RCMP offer to withdraw from Wet’suwet’en territory
The RCMP has offered to leave their position on Wet’suwet’en territory—a move that Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says he’s hopeful will lead to the removal of illegal barricades across the nation’s railways.
“I’m very hopeful that that will satisfy the concerns that were raised,” said Blair of the situation.
“I think the RCMP have made a very sound operational decision based on the current circumstances.”
A letter obtained by CBC from RCMP Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan to the hereditary chiefs offers “temporary detachment” from nearby protests sites, to the town of Houston, British Columbia, “so long as Morice West Forest Service Road remains clear.”
The RCMP has confirmed that the letter was sent.
“As always, we encourage dialogue over enforcement with a goal of a long-term solution,” wrote Strachan, requesting a meeting “in the near future.”
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett will be meeting with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Hereditary chiefs have refused to meet with the federal and provincial government, making clear that no meeting would be had until the RCMP leave their territory.
Blair says he believes the barricades should come down.
“We have met the condition that those who were on the barricades had said was important to them before they would change their posture,” he said.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
CN Rail obtains injunction to remove blockade in Quebec
CN Rail has acquired an injunction to remove a blockade on the rails of Montreal’s South Shore according to CBC News.
A statement released by the company says, “We’ve obtained the injunction and are hoping for a swift resolution of this incident so that passenger commuter rail service can resume.”
On Thursday, François Legault, the Premier of Quebec said, “Once the injunction is granted, we will dismantle the blockade.”
The injunction was filed by CN Rail on Wednesday because a blockade was formed on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire train line close to Saint-Lambert station.
According to Legault, the Longueuil police were responsible for removing the blockade and would apply force if they had to.
The story in BC is very different with the RCMP offering to remove themselves from the Wet’suwet’en territory.
Service on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire train line was cancelled by transit operator, Exo, who said it was not possible “due to the shortage of buses and drivers in the metropolitan area.”
This train is the second to encounter difficulties in the Montreal area. In Kahnawake, a blockade caused Exo to discontinue travel on the Candiac line. The travel has been discontinued since February 10.
According to Legault, the Quebec government is not going to dismantle that blockade because it is located on Mohawk territory.
A protestor named Pierre-Oliver Parent noted that he felt he should be at the blockade to condemn the government’s actions.
“I’m a white settler, I’m a construction worker,” said Parent. “It’s a huge issue … it’s not the Canada that I want to live in.”
On Thursday, one man decided to attempt to take down the Saint-Lambert blockade on his own while swearing and yelling at the protestors. The man tore a cord that was supporting the banners and said that the protestors didn’t have the right to be blocking trains.
Marie-Therese Belanger, who lives close to the blockade said that she supports what the protestors are doing. She went to the blockade to show her support.
“Someone has to stand up and talk, and if it doesn’t work, this is what you have to do,” said Belanger. “I hope they’ll win.”
Parent said he hopes that the blockades prove to the government that “a large solidarity” is shared with the Wet’suwet’en people.
“We see that people are being touched by the injustice … and injustice to one is an injustice to all,” said Parent.
“All our brothers from each nation, we need to stand together.” he said
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Wet'suwet'en people hold event to show support for BC pipeline
The blockades continue throughout Canada with protestors carrying signs that say things like “Stand with Wet’suwet’en” and “Wet’suwet’en Strong”.
Most of them are showing their support for the hereditary chiefs who disagree with the construction of the $6.6 billion Coastal GasLink pipeline through their land in northern BC, according to CBC News.
It is now known that many Wet’suwet’en people support the pipeline and are angered by the ongoing protests. Some people see the natural gas pipeline as a chance to build their community with the new jobs it will bring.
Though there is still some division in the community, the 20 elected First Nations councils have signed agreements and shown their support for the project.
The national protests began when some of the hereditary chiefs showed their opposition to the project and claimed that it violated their rights.
On Wednesday, the community of Houston held an event at a movie theatre and brought out about 200 people from their community of 2,000, for three hours. Houston is located right on the path of the pipeline. The pro-pipeline event had Wet’suwet’en Nation members explaining why they support the project.
During the meeting people mentioned that they wanted to see the economic opportunities that could be created by the construction.
One of the supporters, Robert Skin, was an elected member of the Skin Tyee First Nation council which is also a part of the Wet’suwet’en Nation. He noted that the pipeline will give the next generation a better life.
“With the benefit agreement that [the Skin Tyee] did sign, I see us being in a better place even within the next five years,” he said.
When he was talking at the theatre, he noted that the protestors only have “one side of the story” and are not looking at the positive things that the project could bring.
As the lumber industry has been struggling in the region many people at the event explained that they wanted more of the community to have job opportunities so that they could provide for their families.
The Wet’suwet’en people also said that the protests have made conflict in the community worse than before. Some also noted that they did not want to see a separation between the First Nation and Canada.
Another part of the Wet’suwet’en Nation called the Witset First Nation is very divided on the issue according to Edward Tom, who told CBC that he thought the protestors are “very pugnacious and overbearing,” and added, “They’re professional protestors.”
A lot of people in attendance said that protestors seem to be unaware that many Wet’suwet’en people want the pipeline to be built. The people who have backed the pipeline said that they have received threats and intimidation from other members of the community.
The event marked Marion Tiljoe Shepard’s first time voicing her support for the project. She has a trucking company in the area and feels that the project will help her business along with others in the area. Shepard said that the protestors do not represent her or her community.
“It’s none of their business,” she said. “All of these protesters don’t have the right to close down railways and ships. It’s not right. Go away. I want them to leave.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Quebec train derailment may have been intentional: source
CN Railway is investigating after a train derailment in Sainte-Marie-Salome in Quebec.
The derailment happened at roughly 12:45 am Wednesday night. Sainte-Marie Salome is roughly an hour north of Montreal, Quebec.
“Two cars derailed and there’s no danger for the public, no injuries, no fire and no dangerous goods are involved,” CN senior manager of public affairs Olivier Quenneville told CTV News.
A source reportedly told CTV News that they believe something was purposely put onto the tracks to derail the train. A CN spokesperson did not confirm whether or not that is true.
“The incident is still under investigation and we will not comment further,” said Quenneville.
CN is currently investigating the situation with a team on the ground.
This story will be updated.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
VIA Rail to lay off 1,000 employees during railway blockades
VIA Rail will temporarily lay off 1,000 employees amidst illegal anti-pipeline blockades that have brought Canada to a grinding halt.
The latest news comes as the Trudeau government’s inaction piles increasing pressure onto companies affected by the blockades, namely VIA Rail and CN Rail. Most recent figures show that CN has temporarily laid off 450 employees, and that at least 83,000 passengers have been inconvenienced by VIA rail’s temporary closure.
Additionally, cities are predicted to soon feel the affects of the closures. On Sunday, Nathalie St-Pierre, the Canadian Propane Association president and CEO, told CBC that propane shortages will start to be seen in days, if things do not return to normal promptly.
“This is an emergency. People have to understand that, and those that are protesting have to understand that there needs to be a resumption of the services,” She said.
“We haven’t seen any progress in terms of finding solutions now for the issues of getting the transportation to be back to normal. So it’s very troublesome.”
“Some industries can switch back to oil or other sources, but that’s also going to run out eventually.”
Social Media