Radical trans activists silence women’s speech in peace-loving Vermont
The battle over gender identity ideology in Vermont has been playing out in Burlington, the state’s biggest city. Vermont is a tiny, mostly rural state that has been a bastion of progressive values for quite some time. It is the land of Bernie, Ben & Jerry, the second state to give women the vote and first state to grant a marriage equivalent to same-sex couples. That’s why it was so surprising when a library talk organized by a local, well-known feminist was cancelled after cries of outrage and fear from trans activists.
Peggy Luhrs, an elder activist, organized a meeting for January 2020 by the group Gender Critical Vermont at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington. The meeting was promoted as a “group for Vermonters who oppose the subversion of Women’s Rights by the transgender agenda” and specifically invited parents, gays, lesbians and women.
The opposition was swift and harsh. Community groups formed to oppose the meeting, which they called a hate group. There were cries of concern for the safety of transgender people in the city. Threats were made to protest at the library. In response, Luhrs cancelled the event, with plans to reschedule in the future. She said that a couple dozen people have shown interest in joining the Gender Critical group. Burlington’s Mayor Weinberg stated that he was glad the meeting was cancelled and reiterated that “hate” will not be tolerated in the city.
This is not the first time in the past couple of years that Luhrs, who has been an active leader for many years in the women’s movement, has come under fire in the community. Many of us began to take note of her latest saga when she shared on Facebook about having her scheduled talk on Female Erasure in August of 2018 at the Peace and Justice Center cancelled after outcries from trans activists about the event.
The talk was advertised to the public with the description: “Peggy Luhrs will lead a thought-provoking discussion on today’s feminist movement and the possible erasure of females within the movement.” Being a seasoned activist herself, Luhrs fought back against this censoring and was consequently banned from the Peace and Justice Center, as well as from an honoring event for one of her long-time activist friends. Luhrs showed up to the event, was blocked at the door and then escorted away by the police when she stood her ground.
Besides the aforementioned public display on the Vermont scene, the tension between these divided factions among the left seems to be slowly seeping into the rest of Vermont, New England-style, via private conversations and thoughts that remain at a low murmur.
Considering the kinds of protests, cancel culture silencings, and threats of violence that have been known to happen in other places towards other feminists, women’s rights activists, and their meetings, Peggy Luhrs had a very valid safety concern in making the decision to cancel her library talk.
A few months before, on October 29, 2019, Canadian feminist activist, Meghan Murphy, needed to be protected by police and enter through the back of the Toronto Public Library for her talk about the implications of gender identity on society, law and women. There was a forceful push from trans activists towards the library to cancel the talk, and several hundred protesters stormed outside the library on the evening of the event to oppose what they said was transphobic.
How did we get to such a political and social point so quickly where even in peace-loving Vermont, the new gender identity ideology and its ideologues butt heads with those of us who remember what feminism used to be, say 10 years ago? We are not happy with this sudden paradigm dominating politics, language, culture, laws, institutions and schools and controlling a narrative that seems to usurp what feminists have accomplished.
This clash has been happening online and all over the Western world, especially in the UK and Canada, where gender self-ID laws have passed, giving anyone the right to legally change their sex by simply declaring it so.
In the US, people seem to not yet be aware of the spread of this new way to define what men and women are under the law and the implications to sex-based rights and sex segregated spaces. Self-ID laws and policies have thus far been enacted at the state and local levels, such as the recent Gender Recognition Act in California. Slowly, people are noticing male-born teens competing against girls in high school sports and all-gender changing rooms in gyms.
This is still a back door issue for much of the country. But it’s time that women take notice and stand up for their rights. Vermont was once a bastion for feminist liberties, and though trans activists wish to stop us from speaking, we will not be silenced.
Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence
If you’ve ever attempted to Google how many women, Black women, or “cis” women were killed in any given year, pages will pop up showing how many transwomen or transwomen of colour were killed. It doesn’t matter how much you play with your search terms, you will always be brought to pages that have information about a demographic of which no inquiry was made.
The word femicide is defined, in part, as “the wanton violation and massacre of women and girls.” It would be foolish to believe that this isn’t something that happens on a wide scale in the US. Everywhere we turn, we read reports of women being killed by domestic partners, jealous male acquaintances, and even strangers that the victims dared to turn down for a date. Many women I’ve spoken with say that sometimes it feels like these days womanhood is a no-win situation.
This is disheartening considering that an estimated 64,000 Black women and girls have gone missing in the US alone and have made half of a blip on the media’s radar. Further, according to independent record-keeping by the founder of Our Lives Matter, Rosa Pereira, over 1,000 Black women were murdered in 2019. The average person wouldn’t know that though. They probably would have at least heard of the roughly 25 transwomen who were killed last year in the United States.
With the dawning of the social justice era and society’s timidity about sticking to the facts for fear of public scorn, femicide has taken a backseat to the double-digit yearly murders of transwomen.
In a country where a woman is hard-pressed to survive a restraining order against an abusive man, what (biologically) amounts to male-on-male violence has become another distraction from the undeniable decades-long epidemic of violence against women. Where there is not complete willful denial about violence against women, there is a re-writing of the narrative surrounding violence against transwomen.
The Human Rights Commission makes the claim that even though details of transwomen murders differ, “it is clear that fatal violence disproportionately affects transgender women of colour.” The HRC goes on to say that while “some” of the murders were the product of “clear anti-transgender bias” the rest were products of the ways being transgender puts people in danger such as poverty, unemployment and sex work. This does not equate to targeted hate crimes against transwomen.
Mainstream media reporting would have us believe that transgender individuals are merely minding their business trying to use the restroom or walk down the street when they become the target of hate-filled, anti-trans killers.
Black women have one of the highest poverty rates compared to women of other races. Based on what we know about violence against women, often economic distress affects their ability to escape abusive partners. Even when Black women do leave abusive partners, as the numbers suggests, they are hunted down and victimized due to a lack of both community and police concern and protection.
However, mainstream media tells us that economic factors are a reason to highlight the murders of transwomen, but ignore economic factors in the much higher rates of murder against Black women. In fact, there has been no mainstream media reporting on what could be called an epidemic of femicide against Black women, never mind tallying the numbers of women killed across racial lines.
Black women have a peculiar plight in that we are a part of a phallocentric community where patriarchy is to take priority over all things. In other words, we are told that males (or in today’s speak: “people with penises”), regardless of gender expression, should be of utmost concern to Black women when they are in the process of making decisions.
When we do not take this important step, we and/or our “cis privilege” is to blame, even for trans murders perpetrated by males. These are the same males that victimize us without media attention.
“The bottom line is that once cis Black women have done the work to ally with their trans sisters in a broader vision of commonality,” Imara Jones asserts in The Grio, “interests and goals, only then will Black women cease to die in a cruel epidemic fueled by what appears to be a fundamental weakness in our culture.”
Translation? It’s Black women’s job to take the steps needed to correct the behaviour of homicidal males by joining with transwomen. Then, and only then, can Black women hope to stop being murdered. Jones tells Black women to uplift males if they want support from those males, blaming Black women for the violence against themselves and against transwomen.
Black women often get the same aggression from transwomen themselves. The desire for Black women to lay aside self-preservation goes so far to suggest that Black women asking for the attention that our victimization deserves is inherently transphobic.
Even events like Black Girls Rock, aimed at empowering Black women and let us know that we are and should be our own community come under attack by those in the trans movement.
There are few marches for Black women’s murders. There are rarely weeks-long hashtag movements. Nobody at the Oscars or Grammy’s or BET Awards had a dress or a necklace made to commemorate the Black women and girls who are missing or were murdered last year. You will hear about Muhlaysia Booker, a Black trans person who was killed a few weeks after getting into a fight in an apartment complex.
But you won’t hear about Benette Renee Smith, the 54-year old grandmother who was found dismembered in a brush pile near train tracks in Cleveland. Nor will you hear about the over 1,000 other Black women like her. Contrary to popular belief, not all #BlackLivesMatter and I’m not talking about the trans ones.
In the greater scheme of things, a movement predicated on the misrepresentation of information and intimidation isn’t really a movement. Women are already pressed to advocate for others when we are being murdered in droves. Not only does the country at large not care, but the men who claim to be women are so self-focused that they engage in the very erasure that they say we are visiting upon them.
I do not have all the answers. But, I do know that whatever they are, they must begin with the truth.
Women often choose 'women’s work'—get over it
A study out this week from Plan International Canada revealed that many women feel that discrimination is at the root of women adhering to traditional gender roles. Among Canadian women, 81 percent feel pressure to take charge of the home front, with the main responsibility for cooking, cleaning, and childcare falling squarely in their laps.
The 1,452 women surveyed, between February 12 and 13 of this year, also believe that men are responsible for traditionally male things, like changing tires and home repairs. There is a feeling among young women that inequality is driven by sexist discrimination, while older women had more of a “meh” feeling about it.
Meanwhile, Canada has been ranked high on the world’s list of best places to live.
So why are Canadian women so sure that sexism is at the root of their choices to cook, clean and nurture, while men’s choices to do the “manly” things are of their own volition?
In the most egalitarian and open nations, gender roles are more pronounced than ever before. When women have the most leeway to choose their own future and decide their own path, they tend toward occupations that link them more substantially with the stereotypical understanding of what constitutes women’s work. Scandinavian women, by and large, look at the freedom they have and veer toward more compassionate fields.
This has been called a paradox. “However, there are still surprisingly few women in senior private sector roles,” writes Maddy Savage about the Scandinavian nations for the BBC. “Just 28 percent of managers in Denmark are female, rising to 32 percent in Finland and Norway, and 36 percent in Sweden, according to a report by independent think tank The Cato Institute in 2018. Iceland is the highest-scoring Nordic country, with 40 percent. But that is still three points behind the US, where 43 percent of managers are women, despite the US ranking just 51 in the World Economic Forum’s Gender Gap index.”
Women are heavily supported in their lifestyle choices in these egalitarian countries. What this paradox shows is that when women and men are on equal footing with regard to their ability to choose for themselves what kinds of lives they want to lead, and what things are most important to them, they tend to choose differently.
Free nations with healthy social support frameworks produce women who are free to self-determine. Many women choose a life that is rich in relationships, with less attention on professional ambition. If these societies are truly equal, there’s no reason for men and women to believe that their choices are actually a result of societal bias
What exactly is it that gender equity advocates are looking for? Do they believe that women and men should go against their interests simply in the name of equity? That a woman who would be happier designing shoes should go into masonry just to prove a point? Perhaps women themselves are still so far from valuing the work of motherhood and care that they think it is demeaning and low for women to engage in it.
Perhaps equity activists want women who would legitimately prefer to be mothers, nurture home and hearth, or pursue careers in care, education, or social welfare, to go against their hearts and work to be refrigerator repair persons or car mechanics. Women who want to lead school fundraisers should not feel pressured to aim their arrows of ambition at achieving industrial affluence just to look like they were free to do so.
It is unreasonable to think that in the world’s most egalitarian countries the only reason women are lagging behind men in the race for CEO superstardom or high achievement in mechanical engineering fields is sexism. When women feel confident and strong in making their own choices, they choose the life that they believe will be most fulfilling for them, as they should.
There’s nothing wrong with that, even if the high earnings that come with high capitalist expectations fall by the wayside. Women don’t have to be cogs in the machine to prove their worth, or their independence.
Who is feminism for? Probably not you.
If feminism doesn’t include intergalactic space toads, then it’s not real feminism. And if it doesn’t include prostate owners who can’t get pregnant, mothers who donate semen, and people who are terrorized by hairdressers asking what their genitals look like, then, again, again, that’s not real feminism. If you exclude these groups, can you even call yourself a feminist? The answer is “no.” So who is feminism for?
Feminism is not for people who don’t centre lady dick; these people are not real feminists. There’s a reason the lady peens (those fantastic female phalluses) stand erect: it’s because they are meant to draw our attention, every last bit, like spires in the distance guiding us to liberation. If feminists stay focused on the phallus, their freedom remains in sight. Don’t forget this.
Who can be a feminist, you ask? Well, if your feminism doesn’t include ladies with hairy testicles, alien abductees, men who helm influential media companies, people who have blisters on their feet from breaking in new shoes, and those who oppose the Canadian seal hunt, then you are not a real feminist.
Are you confused yet? That’s okay. Feelings of confusion just mean that you’re queering the cis-supremacist-hetero-patriarchy inside your mind. This is hard emotional labour. Your confusion is valid and so are you.
Now, let’s talk about talking about feminism. If your feminist rhetoric doesn’t include clappy hands (emoticons only, always refrain from real life clapping to be inclusive of the neurodiverse) between every word, then No (CLAP) One (CLAP) Can (CLAP) Hear (CLAP) You (CLAP). Only bigots don’t clap between words because they secretly know they are bigots and don’t want to draw attention to what they have to say. Real feminists know this.
These are some words that constitute dog-whistles for anti-feminist hate speech: vagina; vulva; uterus; woman; mother; and biology. Watch out for these, feminists know they are bad words and won’t ever use them. Also watch out for AFABs (assigned females at birth) who reject their cis-ness. They are TERFs.
We all know there’s no cis in team, but did you also know that it’s feminism, not femiCISm? Everyone knows there’s no such thing as the “mythical biological female,” so let’s please make it illegal for uterus-havers to talk about their so-called biology. You know what word should have a “cis” in it? Bitch.
It’s 2020. We should all know better. We should do better.
If feminism doesn’t include people with gluten sensitivities, those who were born on February 29, and anyone who shaves a patch above their ear and dyes their hair blue, then who is it for? No, seriously. Do you know? I can’t remember.
This lecture by a 'gender specialist' is completely off the rails
One of the most influential voices in the pediatric transgender movement is that of clinical and developmental psychologist Diane Ehrensaft, author of The Gender Creative Child. She is the director and chief psychologist for the University of California–San Francisco Children’s Hospital gender centre and as well as an associate professor of pediatrics at UCSF.
For many commentators on this topic, it was watching Ehrensaft’s presentation to 400 attendees at an all-day 2016 conference and continuing education event in Santa Cruz that crystallized our understanding of just how off-the-rails the obsession with gender dysphoria in children has become amongst certain professionals in the field. I saw it a long while ago, and it made me boiling mad, but somehow I never got around to writing about it specifically at the time. Now it is making the rounds again on Twitter, so I just had to seize the opportunity.
Ehrensaft is a leader in the “affirming” school of gender transitioning, and rather contemptuous of the “watchful waiting” approach favoured for decades by responsible therapists.
The affirming school believes in letting the children lead the adults. “Listen and act” is their motto, even though Ehrensaft is aware, and says she is aware, that most children will grow out of their dysphoria in time. During the Q & A, an audience member asks how one might know if a child is transgender when he or she is “pre-verbal.” Here is Ehrensaft’s answer:
[Preverbal children] are very action-oriented. This is where mirroring is really important. And listening to actions. So let me give you an example.
I have a colleague who is transgender. There is a video of him as a toddler–he was assigned female at birth–tearing barrettes out of then-her hair. And throwing them on the ground. And sobbing. That’s a gender message.
For another example:
They can show you about what they want to play with…and if they feel uncomfortable about how you are responding to them and their gender… if you’re misgendering them. So you look for those kinds of actions….like tearing a skirt off. …There was one on that Barbara Walters special, this child wore the little onesie with the snap-ups between the legs. And at age one would unsnap them to make a dress, so the dress would flow. This is a child who was assigned male. That’s a communication, a pre-verbal communication about gender…. And children will know [they are transgender] by the second year of life…they probably know before that but that’s pre-pre verbal.
Ehrensaft said a whole lot of other stuff too, and maybe some of it was consistent with reason and actual evidence, but who the hell cares? How do you trust anything else that comes out of an alleged professional’s mouth once you’ve heard her spout this kind of nonsense?
A toddler who dislikes foreign objects in her hair is giving pre-verbal signs of gender distress? Does that mean a little Orthodox Jewish boy who persistently whips a kippah off his head and keeps throwing it on the ground believes he is a girl? Or no, wait, maybe, maybe he is saying, “I was assigned Jewish, but I know I am really Christian!”
Or maybe it could be that both the barrette girl and the kippah boy know that they don’t want anything in or on their hair, gender be damned? Me, I’m such a simpleton, I’d choose the latter explanation.
I can’t quite get over it. (If I were Greta Thunberg, I’d say “How DARE she!) A baby in a “onesie” knows what a “dress” is—and moreover that it is women who wear dresses? If that were the case, the baby would also have to have known it was born in North America and not Saudi Arabia, where the men all wear the flowing thawb.
That’s some precocious baby. He can’t sit up by itself, he doesn’t know what a toilet is for yet, but he can distinguish between gendered sartorial lamination all across the globe.
How is it that not a single person in that hall of 400 people stood up and yelled, “WTF?” I assume they were all reasonably well-educated people. Were they hypnotized? I think maybe they were. Okay, it’s asking a lot to be the one person to stand up and tell the emperor he is naked. But how come there weren’t at the very least ripples of spontaneous laughter, or strong murmurings as a bunch of attendees turned to their neighbours and asked, “Is she kidding or for real?” and “I can’t believe I paid good money for this conference,” and “Beam me up, Scottie, she’s actually telling us a baby knows what a gender is.”
It’s pretty creepy when a stakeholder in a domain in which “distress” is the main symptom seems so eager to see more of it. What troubles me especially is that Ehrensaft is 73 years old. Did she believe that absurdity about “onesies” and “barrettes” when she was a 20-year old student? When she was 30 and already a practicing psychologist? When she was 40? When she was 50? When she was – even – 60? Yeah, maybe when she was 60, but surely not long before that.
I understand how young teachers and psychology students are serenely enjoying the trip they’re taking on the transmania bandwagon, as they were sucked into it at their most vulnerable intellectual stage of life. But age is supposed to temper your imprudent impulses, not unleash fresh ones.
You often hear the expression about someone, “Uh-oh, he’s drinking his own Kool-Aid.” It’s not often you get to see a preacher pouring the stuff into the pitcher to disguise the taste of the snake oil, stirring it up and guzzling it in front of 400 people. Like anyone who watches that YouTube video has just done. Shame on her and all who defer to her.
