Quebec premier criticized for ballooning $30M taxpayer funded blimp
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has defended a $30 million, taxpayer-funded blimp by saying that the Quebecois should learn to take risks, according to the Montreal Gazette.
Legault’s decision to fund this blimp has come under intense scrutiny from other parties in Quebec’s National Assembly. Legault’s governing CAQ has defended the blimp, saying that it would be perfect for heavy transport.
Unlike the blimp, Legault enjoys self-inflation, calling the idea “brilliant” when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday. Legault’s plan, however, has gone down like the Hindenburg with journalists, who are sceptical over the cost of the project.
Defending this, criticized these helio-sceptics for not taking risks, which the Quebec Premier believes is necessary for a societies advancement. “If we don’t take risks we go nowhere,” he said.
Legault has admitted that this project has challenges, and the opposing parties have enjoyed using puns to criticize the government’s ambitions. “I don’t want to ‘burst the balloon’ for the minister, and I don’t know if anyone inhaled any helium at Investment Quebec,” said the spokesperson for the radical Quebec Solidaire party.
PLASTIC BAN: Montreal to ban plastic bags by year's end
Montreal has become the latest city to ban plastic bags.
The city has had a partial ban on plastic bags since January of 2018 when thin plastic shopping bags were axed. The new ban will include large and regular-sized shopping bags—less than 50 microns, roughly the same thickness of a kitchen garbage bag.
“2020 is the last year for plastic bags in Montreal,” said mayor Valorie Plante, announcing that the city would change the previously in-effect law to now ensure all plastic bags are not available to shoppers.
Plante pointed to pressure from the public, who have been pressing her office.
“We have to reduce at the source,” said Plante.
Executive committee member for ecological transition Laurence Lavigne Lalonde said that the plastic bags currently being used pose a public health threat.
“I think the impact is significant and we have to ask ourselves questions about the actions we are taking,” she said.
“Reducing at the source is the solution, period,” she said.
“We have every good reason to move forward.”
Montreal joins a long list of other cities and even countries that have implemented similar laws. According to a list compiled by TorontoEnvironment.org:
“In Canada, the town of Leaf Rapids, Manitoba banned plastic bags in 2007. Other North American cities include San Francisco (also 2007), Seattle, Los Angeles, Portland and Mexico City. The states of Hawaii and North Carolina have banned plastic bags, and states in Australia and India have done the same.
Countries that have banned disposable plastic bags include Italy, China, Bangladesh, many countries in Africa including Rwanda, Kenya, the Congo, and South Africa.”
JUG HEADS: Travellers use water jugs as protection masks
Many people are dealing with coronavirus prevention by using a face mask, however some have taken the extra mile for their personal health security. A traveller at Vancouver International Airport was seen wearing a water bottle to cover his entire face. A photo of the man was quickly shared throughout Twitter and other social media.
It may be an acquired look, but this man is not alone. Multiple accounts of the same practice have been reported internationally over the last couple of days according to the Daily Hive.
Health authorities in British Columbia confirmed that they have received their first presumptive case of coronavirus. A man returning from Wuhan last week began to feel an “onset of symptoms” upon his arrival. The man voluntarily isolated himself while awaiting the results from a check-up with health officials. A diagnostic test was administered by Vancouver Coastal Health and came back positive last night.
The National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg will test the lab results a second time to confirm however it will take a couple days before the results will be certain. Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, said the risk of spreading the virus within BC “remains low.” in a statement. “All necessary precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of infection. We have multiple systems in place to prepare for, detect and respond, in order to prevent the spread of serious infectious diseases in the province.”
She adds, “It is not necessary for the general public to take special precautions beyond the usual measures recommended to prevent other common respiratory viruses during the winter period.
“Regular hand washing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow sleeve, disposing of tissues appropriately and avoiding contact with sick people are important ways to prevent the spread of respiratory illness generally.”
The Ontario health authority stated that there are currently 11 additional cases under investigation at the moment.
A total of three people are currently under investigation in Quebec for potential cases. Ontario has two confirmed cases in Toronto. A husband was screened at the airport and shown to have recently travelled to Wuhan, China. He was put into isolation immediately before his diagnosis was confirmed. His wife was also found to have contracted the virus.
Coke, meth, and over $12,000 cash seized in Montreal-area police raids
The Surete du Quebec has confirmed that a series of raids came up big, as the K9-squad aided missions found cocaine, meth, and over $12,000 cash.
According to a report from the Surete du Quebec, a tag-team effort from the Monteregie organized crime division and the Rouisslon Police, along with police from the MRC des Jardins de Napierville division conducted searches over months of investigations in order to make the big bust.
In total, a house, three apartments, and a car were searched. In total, police seized:
• Roughly 240 grams of cocaine
• Roughly 380 tablets similar to methamphetamine
• Roughly 40 prescription drug tablets
• $12,400 in cash
• Drug paraphernalia as well as scales
• A pontoon boat
• Gun ammunition cartridges
A spokesperson from the Surete du Quebec said, although suspects were apprehended during the raid, there have not been any arrests or charges laid as of yet. Arrests may be made tomorrow.
The five searches were conducted at the following locations, as per CTV:
• Apartment on rue de l’Église Nord, Lacolle
• Residence in Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville
• Apartment and car on rue Saint-Roch, Saint-Constant
• Apartment on rue Saint-Henri, La Prairie
Iranian-Canadians, community leaders mourn victims of flight 752 in Montreal
Iranian-Canadians and community leaders gathered Thursday night at the Iranian Islamic Centre of Montreal to commemorate the lives lost in the tragic shooting down of Ukranian flight 752 by Iranian missiles.
Those who attended included Mayor of Lachine/Lasalle/Dorval, Maya Vodanovich; Assistant of Mayor of Pierrefonds, Sophie Mohsen; MP of Lachine, Anju Dhillon; City councillor for Lachine, Michele Flennery; and Imam Saleh Sibeveih, Director and Cleric of the Islamic Centre of Montreal Canada and Zurich Switzerland.
Imam Saleh Sibeveih spoke at the solemn gathering, one of many such gatherings across Canada during this time of mourning for the 176 victims of the murderous act by the Iranian regime.
The Islamic Centre of Montreal is an orthodox Islamic Centre and cannot be dismissed as fringe or discredited by the Iranian regime.
