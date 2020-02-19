Quebec premier blasts Trudeau’s handling of anti-pipeline protests
The Premier of Quebec has expressed his concern of Prime Minister Trudeau’s handling of the anti-pipeline protestors at the National Assembly, Tuesday.
“[Mr. Trudeau] wants it to be done in peace. We agree with that, but there must be results and, for the moment, the situation has become very dramatic for the Quebec economy,” said Mr. Legault told the press. The federal government must resolve the crisis in the short term, in “the next few days,” he said otherwise the situation will only get worse.
In particular, the Premier of Quebec says he is worried that the Port of Montreal will no longer be able to receive new goods because there will be no space to store them. Legault also expressed concerns that stores may soon start to run out of certain items according to Le Journal de Quebec.
“We are losing control. I don’t want to fall back into the propane crisis with the farmers, I don’t want people to be unable to take off from planes because there is no more fuel,” said François Legault.
Justin Trudeau has been the subject of much criticism for being abroad while the country was at an impasse. Trudeau has stated that he would like all parties involved to remain “patient” until a peaceful resolution can be reached.
The Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller and the Mohawks of Tyendinaga, Ontario held a meeting at a local community centre for many hours although they have not released much details on what their conversations entailed.
BREAKING: VIA Rail to lay off 1,000 employees during railway blockades
VIA Rail will temporarily lay off 1,000 employees amidst illegal anti-pipeline blockades that have brought Canada to a grinding halt.
The latest news comes as the Trudeau government’s inaction piles increasing pressure onto companies affected by the blockades, namely VIA Rail and CN Rail. Most recent figures show that CN has temporarily laid off 450 employees, and that at least 83,000 passengers have been inconvenienced by VIA rail’s temporary closure.
Additionally, cities are predicted to soon feel the affects of the closures. On Sunday, Nathalie St-Pierre, the Canadian Propane Association president and CEO, told CBC that propane shortages will start to be seen in days, if things do not return to normal promptly.
“This is an emergency. People have to understand that, and those that are protesting have to understand that there needs to be a resumption of the services,” She said.
“We haven’t seen any progress in terms of finding solutions now for the issues of getting the transportation to be back to normal. So it’s very troublesome.”
“Some industries can switch back to oil or other sources, but that’s also going to run out eventually.”
Eco-radicals BLOCK Edmonton train track overnight, halt train
A blockade has been set up at an Edmonton railway from a new environmental radical group, the self-proclaimed “Cuzzins of Wetsuweten.”
The protestors, roughly two dozen in size, say they set up on the railway in support of anti-pipeline Wet’suwet’en peoples.
The group was spotted setting up at roughly 4 a.m. MST, setting up a blockade made up of wooden pallets, a vehicle, tents, and several foot soldiers. One member of the group confirmed that they called CN Railway before setting up their blockade.
The group says they do not plan on leaving until their demands are met.
According to CTV, the group did manage to stop a train from progressing, eventually slamming on its brakes and retreating.
One spokesperson who spoke with CTV who went by the name “Poundmaker,” told reporters, “Our focus is to get Coastal GasLink to respect Wet’suwet’en law and remove themselves from their territory along with the royal colonial mountain police. were planning on staying here until those demands are met… as soon as that happens, we’re out of here.”
No Royal Canadian Mounted Police have reported to the scene.
Minister Doug Schweitzer posted on Twitter in response to the Cuzzins of Wetsuweten protests, calling the blocking of economic infrastructure “an offence [that] will not be tolerated.”
Minister Schweitzer also said in the tweet that the CN Rail is “seeking an emergency injunction this morning, which the Government of Alberta fully supports.”
Though it’s unclear who exactly is behind the Cuzzins of Wet’suwet’en group, there was a post from Extinction Rebellion Edmonton promoting the group. That group’s Twitter account was only opened in February of 2020.
Gas prices expected to spike amid pipeline protests
Analysts are suggesting that the anti-pipeline protests that have blockaded railways, roads and certain ports are likely to result in a spike in gas prices.
The railroad tracks in Belleville, Ont. have now been halted for the last 12 straight days and don’t have an end date in sight at this time. The protestors vow to remain there until the government cancels the proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline that will partially run through the unceded land of the Wet’suwet’en First Nations.
The consequences of these blockades are already being felt across the country as the movement of goods has been greatly delayed. Experts now say that gas prices in Lower Mainland BC are expected to rise as a result of these protests.
Kent Fellows, an Alberta-based economist at the University of Calgary predicts the spike could be anywhere from 10 to 30 cents per litre. “If blockades persist you will definitely see an increase in fuel prices… A lot of the volume that is coming in from Alberta refineries to the Lower Mainland is now on rail.”
CTV News Vancouver interviewed commuters in the Vancouver area and they expressed their frustration.
“I mean, everything goes up all the time. Especially in this city (Vancouver). So it’s just another thing to endure,” driver Mike Freides said.
“You can’t go without gas, much like you can’t go without utilities or food. It’s above my paygrade to solve that problem.”
Trudeau recently held a meeting to attempt to remedy the problem of growing frustrations on both sides of the issue.
“I understand how worrisome this is, and difficult. We are going to continue to focus on resolving this situation quickly and peacefully,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The Port of Vancouver has also been affected by the demonstrations, preventing the loading and unloading of cargo.
“Demand for anchorage is currently exceeding the availability, causing a backlog of ships waiting to get into port,” said a spokesperson for the Port.
Greta Thunberg voices her support for anti-pipeline protestors
Teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted her support for the anti-pipeline protests that have stalled Canada’s economy and left tens of thousands stranded without train transportation.
On Tuesday she tweeted, “Support the Wet’suwet’en Nation and the pipeline protests happening now in Canada! #WetsuwenStrong.” Thunberg included a link to a “Wet’suwet’en Supporter Toolkit.”
The toolkit speaks of “revolution” and claims that reconciliation is dead: “The Wet’suwet’en have been violently invaded and ripped from our ancestral lands, sparking a REVOLUTION. Reconciliation is dead. The time is NOW to recognize indigenous sovereignty around the world! We are asking for folks to continue, harness the power of this catalyzing moment, create sustained action in solidarity, and #ShutDownCanada!”
Many Canadians were unimpressed including prominent conservative pundit Stephen Taylor who pointed out the negative affects these continued protests are having on the environment. “Thanks to the rail blockades, I’ve been flying more. So… win?”
The protests and blockades throughout Canada are a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in northern British Columbia that was set up to oppose the building of the Coastal GasLink pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory.
Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and the majority of hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
