Prince Charles flew 16,000 miles in 11 days before Greta Thunberg meeting
Prince Charles is known for many things, one of them being an outspoken climate change activist. He recently travelled to Davos for the World Economic Forum last week where he met with activist Greta Thunberg.
Upon his arrival, he drove an electric Jaguar car to the Swiss resort where the convention was being held. Prince Charles gave a speech on Wednesday in which he urged world leaders to take “bold and imaginative action” when it comes to their environmental practices according to the Daily Mail.
It was an appearance and a speech that didn’t corroborate very well with the Prince’s lifestyle. The Ministry of Supply revealed that in just the 11 days leading up to the convention Prince Charles took three flights on private jets and one additional flight via private helicopter for the purpose of official government business.
The Paramount Business Jet calculator, a program that allows passengers to understand and calculate their carbon emissions tallied that the air travel of those 11 days alone amounted to 162 metric tons of carbon emissions. That is 18 times the amount that the average Brit uses a year, and it cost approximately 270,000 British Pounds.
Clarence House spokesman said, “Global travel is an inescapable part of the Prince’s role as a senior member of the Royal Family representing the UK overseas.
“When he travels he does so at the request of the British Government. He does not choose the destinations any more than he chooses the means by which the journeys are undertaken.”
A source from within the Royal circle defended the Prince saying, “The Prince has been campaigning against the dangers of global warming for 50 years. As soon as there is a more efficient way of travelling, bearing in mind all the factors involved, he’ll be the first to adopt them.”
However, Muna Suleiman, of Friends Of The Earth, said: ‘Climate targets can’t be met without cutting pollution from aviation emissions, and private jets are a particularly wasteful way to travel.’’
Prince Charles had a Bombardier Global Express fly 944 miles from Austria to pick him up from his Birkhall home in Scotland. He was then flown to Muscat, where he paid his respects to the departed Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said on behalf of the Queen. He then flew 750 miles by private jet from Scotland to Switzerland for the Davos summit days later.
Following the speech, he travelled 1,740 miles to Israel. A private jet was chosen for security reasons and the Prince only accepted the Davos invitation because it was on the way to Israel according to Royal officials.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Vast majority of Canadians don't want to pay for Harry and Meghan's security: Poll
An over-whelming majority of Canadians do not want to foot the bill for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to a new poll released by the Angus Reid Institute.
In the poll, 73 percent of Canadians stated that they would disapprove of paying the way for the royals in self-imposed exile, particularly when it comes to covering security costs.
Earlier this month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they would seek to become finically independent: stepping back from official royal duties and re-locating on a part-time basis to Canada.
Despite not wanting to pay for their arrival, a poll revealed that many Canadians would consider having Prince Harry as the Governor General.
Trudeau hasn’t yet announced the full financial details of the Royal’s stay in Canada, however, it is expected that the Canadian taxpayer will, to some extent, cover their costs.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Climate activists shut down traffic in Toronto
Twenty-nine climate activist youths occupied the offices of several figures of the Coastal Gaslink pipeline in Toronto today. The group also had a protest on Bay Street which temporarily shut down traffic.
According to reports from ClimateJustice T.O., a group focused on achieving “climate justice,” 29 youth occupied the offices of the prime financiers of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in Toronto “in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en peoples.”
The group stated on their Instagram page that they also occupied the office of RBC’s CEO David McKay, stating that the bank “is the exclusive financial advisor to CGL, which means they’re responsible for man camps leading to MMIWG (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women), fossil fuel extraction, and land theft at gunpoint.”
The group had a large protest circle at the intersection of Bay and King street in Toronto which halted traffic for a number of hours.
“As major financiers of the CGL natural gas pipeline, these corporations must divest their involvement in a project that is attempting to illegally construct a pipeline on Wet’suwwet’en First Nation territory, facilitating a colonial invasion by the RCMP, and locking us into decades of fossil fuel extraction. We unite in solidarity with Wetsuwet’en land defenders,” the group said in a statement.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Australia takes legal action against 183 during bushfire season; celebrities claim they were caused by climate change
Australia’s rampant and destructive wildfires were started by arson and other causes, as well as fueled by dry conditions and high temperatures, but you’d never know it from the Golden Globes or mainstream media outlets.
In November, a teenage volunteer firefighter from New South Wales was charged with setting 7 bushfires in the region, and then returning with his brigade to fight them. Apparently, he has set 17 fires, and the pyromaniac has now been barred from access to any firefighting equipment.
“When one country faces a climate disaster, we all face a climate disaster,” Cate Blanchett said.
Meanwhile, Russell Crowe’s statement at the Golden Globes, read aloud by Jennifer Anniston, stated that “the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy, and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future.”
Switching the script, Joaquin Phoenix took personal responsibility for his own actions, and advocated for a plant-based diet. “It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives and hope that we can do that. We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards. I’ll try to do better, and I hope you will too.”
According to The Australian, “Police arrested 183 people for lighting bushfires across Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania in the past few months. NSW police data shows 183 people have been charged or cautioned for bushfire-related offences since November 8, and 24 arrested for deliberately starting bushfires.”
This claim was later revised to 183 people who Australian authorities have taken “legal action” against. Still, that’s 183 people who have acted illegally with regards to fire safety during this period of catastrophic bushfires, displacement, property loss, and deaths of both people and animals.
So why do so many Hollywood celebrities claim that the massive fires in Australia are a result of climate change? There’s a years’ long drought along Australia’s Gold Coast. There are rising temperatures. This has been the driest year on record, and the fire and cyclone seasons are just around the corner. But without those 183 irresponsible or malicious people since August, these blazes would probably be substantially less bad.
Climate change, greenhouse gases, pollution, air quality, and other threats to life and quality of life are of course real concerns. But the predilection of media and stars to taking any tragedy and using it as a fulcrum for their own cause celeb does less to amplify the need for action and policy change, and more to highlight the myopia that makes the public at large roll their eyes. Extinction Rebellion, devotees of teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, and simplifications of complex issues make it easy for people to dismiss climate concerns as baseless. Stating facts and offering solutions will do more to convince people of the need for change than easily dismissable hyperbole.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Taxpayer-funded electric vehicle chargers barely used: Report
A $182.5 million federal government program has so far subsidized 102 electric vehicle charging stations across Canada, but some locations are used barely once-a-day according to an audit by Natural Resources Canada.
“Overall, the demand for electric vehicles has increased significantly in Canada,” reports NRCan despite a 1,254 percent increase in electric vehicle sales between 2013 and 2018. The 44,000 vehicles purchased in Canada in 2018 represented just three precent of the total new car market for that year.
Ottawa’s Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure initiative provides half of the cost of electric vehicle charging stations up to a value of $50,000 and the same deal for natural gas or hydrogen fuel cell stations up to a value of $1 million.
Proponents include municipalities and businesses and in addition to electric stations, seven natural gas fuelling stations and three hydrogen fuel cell stations have been built to date, and their construction exceeded NRCan’s expectations.
“EV stations are present in densely populated areas, selected remote locations, and along the cross-Canada main corridor,” according to the department, which reviewed each site before approving the funding.
Unfortunately, fewer than six percent of the units were in service long enough to provide any measure of success.
“As of March 31, 2019, only six of the 102 EV stations reported usage data to NRCan; the data were not provided for the remaining stations because they have not yet been in operation for a full year,” according to the NRCan audit.
Of the half-dozen stations NRCan was able to glean 365 days of usage data—two in Peel Region (Ontario) and four in Quebec—the electric vehicle chargers were utilized an average of 2.6 times-per-day.
The pair of EV chargers in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, Que, barely registered one charge-per-day (1.2) compared to nearly four-times (3.7) for Peel’s stations. Based on an average charge time of 38 minutes for Peel’s EV charging locales, the infrastructure sat idle more than 21 hours each day.
The federal program is intended to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, for which transportation accounts for approximately 25 percent of Canada’s annual GHG output, which in 2016 was 704 megatons.
In order for Canada to meet its Paris Agreement commitments, total annual GHG emissions must be brought to 512 mT/year, or 30 percent below 2005 levels.
Social Media