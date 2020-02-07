Trending

Pranksters claim to have coronavirus in US Walmart
Quinn Patrick, 57 mins ago 2 min read  

Two men walked into a Walmart in Joliet, Illinois, and proclaimed that they had coronavirus in what appears to be yet another publicity stunt involving the deadly disease.

Carrying a sign that read, “I have the coronavirus,” the two suspects began to spray Lysol, covering merchandise and upsetting customers.

