POLL: Vote for your favourite Conservative leader candidate for a chance to win a $20 Tim Hortons gift card
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Trudeau Liberals may give Alberta aid package, axe mine project
The Trudeau Liberals are readying an Alberta aid package to appease the province if the proposed $20-billion Frontier oil sands mine is rejected, a confidential inside source told Reuters.
The mayors for both Edmonton and Calgary headed to Ottawa recently, calling for the mines to be built. Unfortunately, that decision may come down to the wire, as the mines have become a point of disagreement that has split the Liberals into two camps.
“There will be a big fight inside cabinet over this,” said the source familiar with the difficult situation to Reuters.
Alberta premier Jason Kenney said the mine would create 7,000 jobs, all while having the backing of the indigenous community. Kenney stated that there was no reason to reject the mine, as there had been ten years of reviews to green light the project.
On Thursday, Calgary city mayor Naheed Nenshi urged the Liberals to give the greenlight for the project, and warned them about any potential inherent eastern bias that could overlook the project benefits.
“This has been the concern since the election,” said Nenshi, who was in Ottawa to meet federal officials. “While it was only a net loss of five seats in Alberta and Saskatchewan, it means there is no one around the table who really has experience on the ground.
“If this project is not one that the government can approve, then they should just admit that there’s a moratorium on all energy investment in Canada.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
EXCLUSIVE: Update on the health of Dr. Jordan B. Peterson
The last year has been extremely difficult for our family.
Dad was put on a low dose of a benzodiazepine a few years ago for anxiety following an extremely severe autoimmune reaction to food. He took the medication as prescribed. Last April when my mom was diagnosed with terminal cancer, the dose of the medication was increased. It became apparent that he was suffering from both a physical dependency and a paradoxical reaction to the medication. A paradoxical reaction means the drugs do the opposite of what they’re supposed to. These reactions are rare but are not unheard of.
For the last eight months, he’s been in unbearable discomfort from this drug, made worse when trying to remove it, because of the addition of withdrawal symptoms, stemming from physical dependence. He experienced terrible Akathisia, which is a condition where the person feels an incredible, endless, irresistible restlessness, bordering on panic, and an inability to sit still. The reaction made him suicidal.
After several failed treatment attempts in North American hospitals, including attempts at tapering and micro-tapering, we had to seek an emergency medical benzodiazepine detox, which we were only able to find in Russia. It was incredibly gruelling and was further complicated by severe pneumonia which we’ve been told he developed in one of the previous hospitals.
He’s had to spend four weeks in the ICU in terrible shape, but, with the help of some extremely competent and courageous doctors, he survived. The decision to bring him to Russia was made in extreme desperation when we couldn’t find any better option. The uncertainty around his recovery has been one of the most difficult and scary experiences we’ve ever had.
So: Finally Dad is on the mend, even though there’s a lot of physiological damage that he needs to recover from. He’s improving and is off of the horrible medication. His sense of humour is back. He’s smiling again for the first time in months, but he still has a long way to go to recover fully.
It appears that we are going to get through this by the skin of our teeth.
So let me make a couple of things clear:
- Neither our family nor the doctors here believe that this is a case of psychological addiction.
- Benzodiazepine physical dependence due to brain changes can occur in a matter of weeks. It can be made even worse by paradoxical reactions that are difficult to diagnose and can be extremely dangerous.
- We’ve been told and hope that Dad will recover fully but it will take time and he still has a ways to go.
- We are extremely lucky and grateful that he’s alive.
The next update will come from him directly. Thanks again for all the support.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Plane from China arrives in Ontario, where people will be quarantined for possible coronavirus
A plane carrying 176 Canadian’s from Wuhan, China has landed at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, Ontario today.
According to CBC News, the flight sent by the federal government landed in Vancouver close to 9 p.m. PT to refuel before leaving for Ontario. The people arriving back from China will be under quarantine for the next 14 days.
The flight was delayed for a day because of subpar weather in Vietnam where the plane was before heading to Wuhan.
There were 194 people who said they would show up to the airport to board the flight. Included in the 194 people were 13 permanent residents as well as 34 minors.
A passenger on the plane named Petal Wang spoke to CBC News about the flight. She said that everyone’s temperature was taken once in Wuhan and again when they arrived at YVR.
Passengers were informed that the crew changeover and refuelling would take about two hours. Wang said that she felt grateful when she left Wuhan.
“The virus itself is not that scary but because Wuhan has a healthcare system that’s so overwhelmed, once you catch it there you won’t be able to get help,” said Wang.
“So people are trying everything they can to try to get out of there. And we’re glad that we’re able to leave.”
Wang also noted that the plane still had some empty seats.
Health Minister Patty Hajdu told CBC News that it is possible that the 18 people who did not board the plane could have been held back due to showing signs of the virus.
“But it could also be that they changed their mind at the last minute,” said Hajdu
“It’s a big decision for people. There might be situations where there is a family member left behind that’s in hospital. There might be situations where someone is studying or working. I think we’ll have better clarity as the days evolve.”
Multiple screenings were required before passengers were allowed to board the plane. Anyone showing symptoms was not permitted to board.
Foreign Affairs Minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne said that the Canadians who are still in Wuhan will be able to fly out of the city on an American flight that is scheduled to leave shortly.
There have been five coronavirus cases documented in Canada so far.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Man kills neighbour with crossbow while trying to save him from attacking pit bulls
According to Massachusetts authorities, a man has shot and killed his neighbour with a crossbow while attempting to fire at dogs that were attacking him.
The incident took place in Adams on Wednesday and Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington says that it seems to have been accidental.
The man heard shouts for help coming from his neighbour shortly after noon. The Berkshire attorney’s office has noted that the victim is Joshua Jadusingh. CBS News Reports that Jadusingh was 27-years-old and a friend of that man who shot him.
The man used a crossbow that he legally owned and used to hunt. He grabbed the weapon after seeing that Jadusingh was being attacked.
Harrington said that the man shot the crossbow which hit the dog but continued on through the door, striking his neighbour. There was reportedly a young girl in a room close by who was not harmed.
Jadusingh had owned one of the dogs and the other was owned by his girlfriend who lived with him in the home.
The dogs were usually kept separate from one another as they were known to be very aggressive towards each other, according to Harrington. One of the dogs had attacked someone in the past which resulted in the person having to get medical help.
Harrington does not believe criminal charges will be made against the man who she referred to as a “good Samaritan.”
She said, “The neighbour was reacting in a very stressful circumstance,” and noted that he is “very distraught.”
The two dogs were shot to death by police officers after continuing to be aggressive.
Social Media